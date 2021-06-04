Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

This tutorial will show you how to set up MediaStreamer on PlayStation 5.

MediaStreamer is a DNS service designed to improve your streaming experience. Since PlayStation 5 does not natively support VPN, you can use MediaStreamer as an alternative for streaming.

Note: MediaStreamer is not a VPN and does not offer the privacy and security benefits of a VPN. MediaStreamer does not have a graphical user interface. You cannot change locations on MediaStreamer.

Before you start, you will need:

An active ExpressVPN subscription

The streaming service’s subscription

The streaming app on your PlayStation 5 (Certain streaming apps are only available in certain regions. To download them, you will need to change the region of your PlayStation account.)

1. Register your IP address on the ExpressVPN website

Go to the ExpressVPN DNS settings page. If prompted, enter your ExpressVPN credentials and select Sign In.

Enter the verification code sent to your email.

Under IP address registration, select Register my IP address. If you see “registered” next to your IP address, there is no need to select this option again.

Toggle Automatically register my IP address on. This is recommended as it automatically tracks changes to your IP address.

Once you have enabled Automatically register your IP address, be sure to keep your registered IP address updated by periodically signing in to your account on the ExpressVPN website. Alternatively, you can use the ExpressVPN app (on any device) while connected to the same network as your PlayStation 5. These actions grant the devices on your network continued access to MediaStreamer.

Need help? .

Back to top

2. Get your MediaStreamer server IP address

Go to the ExpressVPN setup page. On the right, you will find the MediaStreamer DNS server IP address.

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.

Need help? .

Back to top

3. Configure the DNS server on your PlayStation 5

On your PlayStation 5, select .

Select Network.

Select Settings.

Select Set Up Internet Connection.

Under Registered networks, select the network your PlayStation 5 is connected to. Select Advanced Settings.

In the Advanced Settings screen, select the following options:

IP Address Settings: Select Automatic .

Select . DHCP Host: Select Don’t Specify .

Select . DNS Settings: Select Manual .

Select . Primary DNS: Enter the MediaStreamer DNS server IP address you found earlier. Select Done .

Enter the MediaStreamer DNS server IP address you found earlier. Select . Secondary DNS: Leave it as is.

Leave it as is. Proxy Server: Select Don’t Use .

Select . MTU Settings: Select Automatic.

Select OK.

After you see the “Connecting to the network…” message, you will be taken to the Set Up Internet Connection screen.

You have completed the MediaStreamer setup and can start using the streaming app on your PlayStation 5.

Need help? .

Back to top

Restore DNS settings

On your PlayStation 5, select > Network > Settings > Set Up Internet Connection.

Select your internet connection method, then select Advanced Settings.

Select the following options:

IP Address Settings: Select Automatic .

Select . DHCP hostname: Select Don’t Specify .

Select . DNS Settings: Select Automatic .

Select . Proxy Server: Select Don’t Use .

Select . MTU Settings: Select Automatic.

Select OK.

After you see the “Connecting to the network…” message, you will be taken back to the Set Up Internet Connection screen.

You have now restored your DNS settings.

Need help? .

Back to top