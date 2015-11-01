Last updated:

ExpressVPN has released a new app and website interface. If the images you see below do not reflect the latest app or website interface, note that the instructions still apply unless otherwise specified.

Use this tutorial to learn how to set up your Xbox 360 with MediaStreamer by changing your DNS settings.

MediaStreamer not working? To use the MediaStreamer DNS servers, you must sign in to your hostname provider and register your IP address with ExpressVPN. See the instructions below on how to do this.

Not yet a customer? Read why you should get ExpressVPN for Xbox.

Jump to…

Get your DDNS hostname
Sign in to update your hostname
Get your DNS server IP address
Configure the DNS servers on your Xbox 360
Restart your Xbox 360
Register your hostname to access MediaStreamer with DDNS

Get your DDNS hostname

Note: Dynu’s standard free service is perfectly sufficient for most users. You do not need to create more than the four free hostnames in order to use MediaStreamer.

Go to https://www.dynu.com and click Create Account.

create dynu account

Create your account to receive the account verification email from Dynu.

dynu account details

Open the link in the verification email then log in to your account on https://www.dynu.com and select DDNS Services.

select ddns services

Click on + Add to add a DDNS service.

add ddns

If you do not have a hostname already, enter your desired hostname in Option 1 and click + Add. This is the recommended option for users who are not familiar with domain names.

If you already have your own domain name, enter your domain name in Option 2 and click +Add.

create hostname

Once done, you will see your hostname and your current public IP. Make sure the settings in the middle are turned OFF and click Save. However, if you wish to receive email notifications from Dynu, set Email Notification to ON.

dynu ddns ip settings

And that’s it! Your DDNS hostname is set up and ready to be used!

Sign in to update your hostname

From your Xbox 360’s web browser, sign in to your account on https://www.dynu.com. This will ensure that your IP is updated in order to use MediaStreamer.

Get your DNS server IP address

To set up the DNS server on your Xbox One, you will need to obtain the MediaStreamer DNS server IP address.

Open the Welcome Email you received when you signed up for ExpressVPN. Click the link in the email.

open the welcome email

If you can’t find the link, sign in to your ExpressVPN account.

sign in to your expressvpn account

Once you’ve clicked the link in the welcome email or signed in to the website, click on Set Up on More Devices.

set up on more devices windows

Select Xbox on the left side of the screen. On the right, you will find the MediaStreamer DNS server IP address. You will need this address for the setup.

xbox ip address

Configure the DNS servers on your Xbox 360

From the main menu of your Xbox, go to the Settings menu.

go to the apple tv settings

Select System.

go to the system settings

Select Network Settings.

go to the network settings

Select the available network to which you are connected. In our case, we’ll select Wired Network.

go to the wired network settings

Select DNS settings.

go to the dns settings

Select Manual.

go to the manual dns settings

Select Primary DNS Server.

go to the primary DNS server settings

For the Primary DNS, enter the MediaStreamer DNS server IP address you obtained earlier, then select Done.

go to the primary DNS server settings

In the Edit DNS Settings menu, select Secondary DNS Server.

go to the secondary DNS server

For the Secondary DNS, enter the same DNS IP address you obtained earlier, then select Done.

enter the DNS server IP address

On the Edit DNS Settings panel, select Done.

save and test your settings

You will then see the Configure Network screen showing you your new DNS settings.

check your network settings

Restart your Xbox 360

You must restart your Xbox 360 (turn it off then turn it back on) for DNS to take effect. Here’s how:

From the Settings menu, select Turn Off.

turn off your xbox via the settings

Select Turn Off Console.

turn off the console

Power On your Xbox 360 by pressing the big button on the console.

Congratulations! Your DNS has been set up. You can now start enjoying US-based content on your Xbox 360!

Register your hostname to access MediaStreamer with DDNS

In order to use the MediaStreamer smoothly, you must register your hostname on the ExpressVPN website. Follow these steps to register your hostname.

Sign in to your account using your email address and password.

sign in to your expressvpn account

Select DNS Settings on the left.

Select "DNS Settings" in the menu.

Under Dynamic DNS Registration, enter the hostname you want to register and click Save Hostname.

Enter a hostname and click "Save Hostname".

After the process is completed, you will see an indication that the hostname has been updated.

Note: It can take up to 10 minutes for ExpressVPN to detect the IP change.

The DDNS hostname has been updated.

Important: If MediaStreamer suddenly stops working, your IP may have changed. Open the Dynu client and check it is still tracking updates to your IP.

