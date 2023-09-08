In this release, we:

Added DTLS 1.3 support to Lightway. This means you’ll get a faster and more secure connection experience.

Fixed a bug in the location picker.

Fixed some bugs with keyboard navigation.

Added a visible tag to the default Device Group.

Added new functionality that lets you drag and drop Device Groups to reorder them.

In this release, we:

2023 July 13

AircoveOS v4.5.0

In this release, we introduced advanced protection, a new suite of features offering additional safety and security to you and your family. When enabled, advanced protection can:

Block trackers

Block malicious sites

Block ads

Block adult sites

Limit internet access time for devices

2023 June 15

AircoveOS v4.4.2

In this release, we:

Improved localization for non-EN regions.

Fixed a rare bug where you were unable to change Wi-Fi names.

2023 May 19

AircoveOS v4.4.1

In this release, we:

Made Device Group settings persist between signing in and out of your ExpressVPN account.

Made improvements to the onboarding navigation.

Added a help message for rare situations where the software won’t update.

Fixed a bug which prevented accessing port-forwarded devices by WAN IP from inside the LAN (local network).

Fixed a bug which prevented the correct version displaying the first time you install AircoveOS.

Fixed a bug to ensure Custom DNS works on “No VPN” device groups.

Fixed some localization bugs.

Improved connectivity for some countries.

2023 March 13

AircoveOS v4.4.0

In this release, we:

Translated the Aircove dashboard into 16 languages to make it easier to use; Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, and Turkish. You can change the language under Advanced Settings > Router Settings at expressvpnrouter.com.

> at expressvpnrouter.com. Improved the layout of the location picker to make other options (No VPN, No Internet, and MediaSteamer) easier to find.

Added a 30-day ExpressVPN free trial for eligible Aircoves and customers.

Made the status LED flash white while Aircove is starting up to help you know what state it is in.

Fixed a bug that prevented individual devices from behaving correctly after changing the IP address configuration of the local network.

Fixed a bug that could sometimes prevent manual updates from installing when using Firefox.

Reduced instances where you might see a “Connection to router lost” message.

Improved connectivity for some countries.

2022 December 20

AircoveOS v4.2.0

In this release, we added Lightway Passthrough. This allows ExpressVPN apps on Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, and Linux devices to connect to ExpressVPN locally without being interrupted by any existing VPN connections from the router. This feature works automatically without needing any configuration.

2022 November 23

AircoveOS v4.1.0

In this release, we added:

A connection helper to assist you in getting online faster.

Support for static WAN IP addresses that some ISPs require.

Support for custom DNS when the VPN is disconnected. This prevents your ISP from observing DNS activity.

Hints to help you set static LAN device IP addresses.

2022 November 3

AircoveOS v4.0.9

In this release, we improved connectivity for some countries.

2022 October 27

AircoveOS v4.0.8

In this release, we:

Fixed a bug that might have kept you from activating ExpressVPN in rare circumstances.

Added an advanced setting that lets you change the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) size for internet service providers that might require it.

2022 October 18

AircoveOS v4.0.7

In this release, we fixed some bugs and improved connectivity for some countries.

2022 September 30

AircoveOS v4.0.6

In this release, we added a toggle in the settings to turn WPA3 Wi-Fi security on or off.

2022 September 22

AircoveOS v4.0.5