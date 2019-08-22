Last updated:

This guide shows you how to enable the ExpressVPN Android app’s Auto-connect feature. This feature keeps your traffic protected by automatically connecting to the VPN when joining a new network including public Wi-Fi. By default, the Auto-connect is disabled.

VPN connected because you joined an untrusted network.

Enable the Auto-connect feature
Mark networks as “trusted” (or “untrusted”)
Disconnect the VPN when joining a trusted network
Disable auto-connect

Enable the Auto-connect feature

  1. In the ExpressVPN Android app, tap Options.
  2. Tap Settings.
  3. Tap Auto-connect.
  4. Toggle When joining networks not listed as trusted on.
    Toggle “When joining networks not listed as trusted” on.

Android 10 and above require location permissions to allow the detection of untrusted networks. If you are on Android 10 or above, you will be asked to give permission to the app to be able to use the Auto-connect feature.

  1. In the Permissions Required screen, tap OK.
    In the “Permissions Required” screen, tap “OK.”
  2. In the Permissions Required prompt, tap OPEN SETTINGS.
  3. Tap Permissions.
  4. Tap Location.
  5. Tap Allow all the time.
    In the “Permissions Required” screen, tap “Allow all the time.”
The behaviors of the VPN Auto-connect feature

When enabled, the Auto-connect feature keeps your traffic protected in the following ways:

  • Auto-connect marks any new networks you join as “untrusted” to give you full VPN protection. 
  • You will automatically connect to the VPN when joining an “untrusted” network
  • You will remain connected to the VPN when switching to another “untrusted” network and when joining a network you have marked as “trusted”

Keep the VPN off when joining a network you trust 

If you want to keep the VPN off when joining a network you trust (e.g., your home network), you can mark the network as “trusted” in the app settings and disable the VPN for “trusted” networks.

Step 1. Mark networks as “trusted” (or untrusted)

You can mark networks as “trusted” or “untrusted” after enabling auto-connect.

  1. In the ExpressVPN Android app, tap Options.
  2. Tap Settings.
  3. Tap Auto-connect.
  4. Your active networks will appear under Current Networks. By default, they are marked as “untrusted.” To mark them as “trusted,” tap Add icon..
    Tap the “Add” button.

If you want to mark them as “untrusted” in the future, next to the network that appears under Trusted Networks, tap Remove icon..

2. Turn off VPN for trusted networks
  1. In the ExpressVPN Android app, tap Options.
  2. Tap Settings.
  3. Tap Auto-connect.
  4. Toggle Disconnect when joining a trusted network on.
    Toggle “Disconnect when joining a trusted network” on.

 

Disable the Auto-connect feature

  1. In the ExpressVPN Android app, tap Options.
  2. Tap Settings.
  3. Tap Auto-connect.
  4. Toggle off When joining networks not listed as trusted.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

