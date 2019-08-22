This guide shows you how to enable the ExpressVPN Android app’s Auto-connect feature. This feature keeps your traffic protected by automatically connecting to the VPN when joining a new network including public Wi-Fi. By default, the Auto-connect is disabled.

Enable the Auto-connect feature

In the ExpressVPN Android app, tap Options . Tap Settings. Tap Auto-connect. Toggle When joining networks not listed as trusted on.



Android 10 and above require location permissions to allow the detection of untrusted networks. If you are on Android 10 or above, you will be asked to give permission to the app to be able to use the Auto-connect feature.

In the Permissions Required screen, tap OK.

In the Permissions Required prompt, tap OPEN SETTINGS. Tap Permissions. Tap Location. Tap Allow all the time.



The behaviors of the VPN Auto-connect feature

When enabled, the Auto-connect feature keeps your traffic protected in the following ways:

Auto-connect marks any new networks you join as “untrusted” to give you full VPN protection.

You will automatically connect to the VPN when joining an “untrusted” network

You will remain connected to the VPN when switching to another “untrusted” network and when joining a network you have marked as “trusted”

Keep the VPN off when joining a network you trust

If you want to keep the VPN off when joining a network you trust (e.g., your home network), you can mark the network as “trusted” in the app settings and disable the VPN for “trusted” networks.

Step 1. Mark networks as “trusted” (or untrusted)

You can mark networks as “trusted” or “untrusted” after enabling auto-connect.

In the ExpressVPN Android app, tap Options . Tap Settings. Tap Auto-connect. Your active networks will appear under Current Networks. By default, they are marked as “untrusted.” To mark them as “trusted,” tap .



If you want to mark them as “untrusted” in the future, next to the network that appears under Trusted Networks, tap .

2. Turn off VPN for trusted networks

In the ExpressVPN Android app, tap Options . Tap Settings. Tap Auto-connect. Toggle Disconnect when joining a trusted network on.



Disable the Auto-connect feature

In the ExpressVPN Android app, tap Options . Tap Settings. Tap Auto-connect. Toggle off When joining networks not listed as trusted.

