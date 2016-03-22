Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

This tutorial will explain what DDNS is and show you how to set up MediaStreamer on your device.

If your device doesn’t natively support VPN, MediaStreamer is a great alternative for accessing blocked sites.

Note: MediaStreamer is not a VPN. It does not offer the same privacy and security benefits as a VPN.

If your device uses a dynamic IP address, setting up DDNS will give you the best MediaStreamer experience.

What is DDNS?

A dynamic IP address changes from time to time. Because of this, dynamic IP addresses make it difficult to use MediaStreamer to access online services. A DDNS resolves this issue.

A DDNS (Dynamic Domain Name System) provides a fixed point of reference, called a static hostname, that allows ExpressVPN to grant your device access to MediaStreamer, even if your IP address is continually changed by your internet service provider.

1. Get your DDNS hostname

Note: Dynu’s standard free service is perfectly sufficient for most users.

Go to https://www.dynu.com and click Create Account.

Fill in the details, then click Submit. You will receive the account verification email from Dynu. If it is not in your inbox, please check your spam folder.

Open the link in the verification email and log in to your account.

Then, select DDNS Services.

Click + Add to add a DDNS service.

If you do not have a hostname, create one and enter it in Option 1, then click + Add. Use this option if you are less familiar with domain names.

If you already have your own domain name, enter your domain name in Option 2, then click + Add.

You will now see your hostname at the top and your current public IP under IPv4 Address. Toggle the settings in the middle OFF, then click Save.

Your DDNS hostname is set up and ready to be used.

2. Download and install the IP update tool

Download and install the Dynu IP Update Client on your device so that it updates your hostname automatically each time your IP address changes.

Once you have opened the tool, enter the username and password you registered with Dynu earlier. Then click Save.

Changes to your IP address will be shown in the Dynu IP Update Client.

By default, the tool runs to detect any IP changes every 120 seconds. You can also click Save to run an IP update.

Important: If MediaStreamer suddenly stops working, your IP may have changed. Open the Dynu client and check it is still tracking updates to your IP.

3. Register your hostname to access MediaStreamer with DDNS

In order to use MediaStreamer, you must register your hostname on the ExpressVPN website.

Sign in to your account.

On the left sidebar, select DNS Settings.

Under Dynamic DNS Registration, enter your hostname and click Save Hostname.

You will see a message that the hostname has been updated.

Note: It can take up to 10 minutes for ExpressVPN to detect the IP change.

4. Set up MediaStreamer on your device

Once you have registered your hostname on ExpressVPN, you can set up MediaStreamer on your device.

Please refer to the appropriate guide to your device:

To update your MediaStreamer hostname in your ExpressVPN settings, under Dynamic DNS Registration, replace the hostname with a one you want to register, then click Save Hostname.

You will see a message that the hostname has been updated.

To remove your hostname, delete it from the field, then click Save Hostname.

You will see a message that the hostname has been deleted.

