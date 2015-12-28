Need a VPN or DNS for your Apple TV? Get ExpressVPN Now

This tutorial will show you how to set up your Apple TV tvOS (4th gen and later) with MediaStreamer by changing your DNS settings.

To set up MediaStreamer on your Apple TV, you will need to register your IP address on the ExpressVPN website. Alternatively, you can get your DDNS hostname and register the hostname on the ExpressVPN website.

1. Register your IP address on the ExpressVPN website

Go to your ExpressVPN DNS settings, then enter your ExpressVPN credentials. Select Sign In.

Under IP address registration, click Register my IP address. If it already reads “registered” next to your IP address, there is no need to select this option again.

Toggle Automatically register my IP address on. This is recommended as it automatically tracks changes to your IP address.

If you have enabled Automatically register your IP address, you can keep your IP address updated by using the ExpressVPN app on your device or signing in to your ExpressVPN account occasionally.

2. Get your MediaStreamer server IP address

To set up the MediaStreamer DNS server on your Apple TV, you will need to obtain the DNS server IP address.

In your ExpressVPN account settings, click Dashboard on the left sidebar. Then click Set Up Other Devices.

Select Apple TV on the left side of the screen. On the right, you will find the MediaStreamer DNS server IP address. Keep it on hand for the setup.

3. Configure the DNS servers on your Apple TV

On your Apple TV, open Settings.

In Settings, select Network.

In the Network menu, select your current active connection. (In our case, it’s a Wi-Fi connection.)

In the Wi-Fi menu, select your Wi-Fi network to access its settings.

In the connection’s settings menu, scroll down and select Configure DNS.

In the Configure DNS options, select Manual.

You will arrive at the manual DNS input screen.

Note: Please make a note of your current DNS settings if you have manually configured it before. If you didn’t, you can set Configure DNS to Automatic again to revert to your original one.

Enter the numbers of your MediaStreamer DNS IP address, which you found earlier.

4. Restart your Apple TV

You MUST restart your Apple TV for the DNS change to take place. To restart your Apple TV, return to the Settings menu.

From the Settings menu, select System.

From the System menu, select Restart.

Congratulations! You now have access to MediaStreamer DNS services and can enjoy previously blocked content on your Apple TV!

Note: MediaStreamer DNS is NOT a VPN. It does not offer the same privacy and security benefits as a VPN.

I cannot access or stream videos

Important: If MediaStreamer suddenly stops working, your IP may have changed. Open the Dynu client and check it is still tracking updates to your IP.

