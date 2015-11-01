Need a VPN for Android? Get ExpressVPN Now

This tutorial will show you how to download, set up, and use the ExpressVPN Android app.

These instructions are for ExpressVPN for Android Version 7.0, which is compatible with Android 5.0 and up: Lollipop (5.x), Marshmallow (6.x), Nougat (7.x), Oreo (8.x), Pie (9.x), Android 10, and Android 11.

Note: If you’re using Android 4.4 or older, use the L2TP manual configuration.

Sign in to your account

On your Android device, open the Welcome Email you received when you signed up for ExpressVPN. Tap “Set Up ExpressVPN.” You will be taken to the downloads page.

If you cannot find the email, sign in to your account. Enter your verification code, which you will receive in your email.

Under Set up your devices, tap Android.

You will be taken to the downloads page.

Download the VPN app

There are two ways to download the app, depending on whether you have access to the Google Play Store.

If you can access the Google Play Store, tap Get it on Google Play.

In the Google Play Store, tap Install. Then tap Open.

If you cannot access Google Play, tap Download APK to download the APK directly to your Android device.

Note: ExpressVPN does not recommend downloading our APK from third-party sources. Learn more about downloading APKs.

By default, your device does not allow apps from unknown sources. Tap Settings, then toggle Allow from this source on.

After the APK is downloaded to your device, tap OPEN. Then tap Install.

Tap OPEN to launch the app.

Set up the VPN app

Open the app, then tap Sign In.

Enter your email address and password, then tap Sign In.

You will be asked whether you want to share anonymous diagnostics with ExpressVPN. Select your preference to continue.

You will be prompted to set up your VPN and approve connection requests by ExpressVPN. Tap OK and OK to continue.

Connect to a VPN server location

To connect to a VPN server location, tap the On Button. By default, ExpressVPN will suggest the location that provides the optimal experience for you, called Smart Location.

Once you see the Connected message on the app screen, you can start using the internet with added privacy and security.

Note: With an ExpressVPN subscription, you can connect up to five devices to the VPN at the same time. If you try to connect more than five devices simultaneously, you will see this screen:



Disconnect from a VPN server location

To disconnect from the VPN server location, tap the On Button.

You will know you are disconnected when the screen says, “Not connected.”

Choose a different VPN server location

To choose a different server location, tap the ellipsis (…) to browse more VPN locations.

Note: The first time you try to change locations while connected to VPN, you will get a warning stating your internet traffic may be unsecure during reconnection. Tap Continue to proceed.

By default, the list of VPN locations features two tabs: RECOMMENDED and ALL LOCATIONS.

The RECOMMENDED tab shows you ExpressVPN’s top picks for you.

The ALL LOCATIONS tab lists VPN server locations by region. You can expand and collapse the lists by tapping the triangular arrowheads.

To add a location to your favorites, swipe right on it.

You can access your favorite locations in the Favorites tab.

To remove a location from your favorites, swipe right on it again.

Add shortcuts to the ExpressVPN app

The shortcuts feature appears on the ExpressVPN home screen after you connect to the VPN. It will not appear the first time you connect, but it will appear from your second connection onward.

Shortcuts allow you to conveniently and quickly launch apps and websites straight from the ExpressVPN app anytime you are connected. If you find yourself regularly visiting a handful of favorite destinations after connecting to VPN, adding them as shortcuts saves you from having to switch back to your device’s home screen or browser to find it each time.

To launch an app or website, tap its icon.

If you have fewer than five shortcuts selected, you can add one by tapping the gray plus icon.

To add or remove shortcuts, tap the hamburger menu (≡) > Settings > App and Website Shortcuts.

Under INCLUDE, you can add up to five shortcuts.

To add a shortcut to the list, tap the green add (+) icon. To remove a shortcut, tap the red remove (-) icon.

Switch to a different VPN protocol

VPN protocols are the methods by which your device connects to a VPN server. Switching to a different protocol can give you faster connection speeds.

To switch VPN protocols, tap the hamburger menu (≡) > Settings > VPN Protocol. You will need to be disconnected from the VPN to switch protocols.

Select the protocol you want to use.

Use split tunneling

The Split Tunneling feature lets you choose which apps use the VPN and which apps don’t when you are connected to ExpressVPN.

To access your split-tunneling settings, tap the hamburger menu (≡) > Settings > Split Tunneling.

To decide which of your apps will use the VPN, select Only allow selected apps to use the VPN. Under ADD APPS, select the apps you want to apply VPN protection to.

Note: If you enabled “Block non-VPN traffic” in your Android system settings, only the apps you select through this menu will be able to use the internet. All other apps will be permanently blocked unless you add them to this list.

If you select Do not allow selected apps to use the VPN, apps selected under ADD APPS will not receive VPN protection

Change languages in the ExpressVPN Android app

Tap the hamburger menu (≡) and select Settings.

Tap Language, then select the language you would like to use.

Access support articles in the app

You can now access support articles within the ExpressVPN app.

Tap the Hamburger menu (≡), then select Help & Support.

Tap a category to select an in-app support article.

Add the ExpressVPN app widget

To add the ExpressVPN widget to your home screen, tap and hold an empty spot on the home screen and tap Widgets.

Tap and hold the ExpressVPN widget.

Drag the widget to your preferred place of the screen.

The widget is now on your home screen. You can use it to connect to and disconnect from the VPN without opening the ExpressVPN app.

To connect or disconnect from the VPN, tap the On Button.

To change locations, tap the location flag.

To open the ExpressVPN app, tap the widget.

Set up ExpressVPN on other devices

With a single ExpressVPN subscription, you can connect and secure five devices simultaneously.

To set up ExpressVPN on your other devices, tap the hamburger menu (≡) > Secure All Your Devices.

Tap Email Setup Link.

You will receive a setup link at the email address you used to sign up for ExpressVPN.

Open the email on the devices you want to set up ExpressVPN on. Select Set Up Now, then follow instructions to download and set up ExpressVPN.

View Protection Summary

Note: Protection Summary is only available to some users on version 9.2.0 and after of the ExpressVPN app for Android. It will be released to all users soon.

Protection Summary shows a weekly overview of how long you were connected to the VPN. The summary is presented in percentages and hours. It also shows your new IP address when you are connected to the VPN.

Important: Your connection information in Protection Summary is completely anonymous. It is stored only on your device and never sent to ExpressVPN.

Protection Summary is shown at the bottom of the main screen. To view your Protection Summary in full detail, tap the Protection Summary card.

Uninstall the app

To uninstall ExpressVPN from your Android device, tap and hold the ExpressVPN icon on the home screen. Then tap the (i) info icon.

Tap Uninstall, then tap OK.

