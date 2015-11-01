Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

This tutorial will show you how to set up MediaStreamer on PlayStation 4 by changing your PS4 DNS settings.

To set up MediaStreamer on your PlayStation 4, you will need to register your IP address on the ExpressVPN website. Alternatively, you can get your DDNS hostname and register the hostname on the ExpressVPN website.

Important: MediaStreamer enables a wide array of streaming services to work on PS4, but if a particular service does not work, it may be necessary to use a VPN router.

Note: MediaStreamer DNS is not a VPN. It does not offer the same privacy and security benefits as a VPN.

1. Register your IP address on the ExpressVPN website

Go to your ExpressVPN DNS settings, then enter your ExpressVPN credentials. Select Sign In.

Under IP address registration, click Register my IP address. If it already reads “registered” next to your IP address, there is no need to select this option again.

Toggle Automatically register my IP address on. This is recommended as it automatically tracks changes to your IP address.

If you have enabled Automatically register your IP address, you can keep your IP address updated by using the ExpressVPN app on your device or signing in to your ExpressVPN account occasionally.

2. Get your MediaStreamer IP address

Go to the ExpressVPN setup page for PlayStation. On the right, you will find the IP addresses for MediaStreamer.

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.

3. Configure the DNS servers on your PS4

Open Settings.

Select Network.

Select Set Up Internet Connection.

For How do you want to connect to the network?, select Use Wi-Fi or Use a LAN Cable, depending on how your PlayStation is connected to the internet.

Click Yes to use your existing Wi-Fi settings if you are prompted.

For How do you want to set up the Internet connection?, select Custom.

Choose your current Wi-Fi connection and enter the password.

For IP Address Settings, select Automatic.

For DHCP Host Name, select Do Not Specify.

For DNS Settings, select Manual.

Select Primary DNS.

Enter the MediaStreamer DNS server IP address you found earlier. Select Done.

Leave Secondary DNS as is. Select Next.

For MTU Settings, select Automatic.

For Proxy Server, select Do Not Use.

For Internet Settings Updated, select Test Internet Connection.

You must restart your PS4 for the DNS changes to take place.

Congratulations! You now have access to MediaStreamer on your PS4.

Important: If MediaStreamer suddenly stops working, your IP may have changed. Open the Dynu client and check it is still tracking updates to your IP.

Restore DNS settings

On your PS4, Go to Settings > Network > Set Up Internet Connection. Select your internet connection method, then select Custom. Select the following options:

IP Address Settings: Select Automatic .

Select . DHCP hostname: Select Do Not Specify .

Select . DNS Settings: Select Automatic .

Select . MTU Settings: Select Automatic .

Select . Proxy Server: Select Do Not Use.

The screen will read “Internet settings updated.” You have now restored your DNS settings.

