This tutorial will show you how to set up MediaStreamer on your Samsung Smart TV. MediaStreamer can enhance your streaming experience online but does not provide the encryption benefits of a VPN.

To set up MediaStreamer on your Samsung Smart TV, you will need to register your IP address on the ExpressVPN website. Alternatively, you can get your DDNS hostname and register the hostname on the ExpressVPN website.

Note: The steps in this tutorial were tested on a Samsung 5500 Series Smart TV. The steps to changing the DNS should be similar on most Samsung Smart TVs.

Disclaimer: Samsung Smart TVs are region-locked to your place of purchase. Even when using MediaStreamer, some apps will remain region-locked. To deal with this issue, you will have to change the region of your Smart TV, which is beyond the scope of this article.

1. Register your IP address on the ExpressVPN website

Go to your ExpressVPN DNS settings, then enter your ExpressVPN credentials. Select Sign In.

Under IP address registration, click Register my IP address. If it already reads “registered” next to your IP address, there is no need to select this option again.

Toggle Automatically register my IP address on. This is recommended as it automatically tracks changes to your IP address.

If you have enabled Automatically register your IP address, you can keep your IP address updated by using the ExpressVPN app on your device or signing in to your ExpressVPN account occasionally.

2. Get your MediaStreamer IP address

Go to the ExpressVPN setup page for MediaStreamer. On the right, you will find the IP addresses for MediaStreamer.

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.

3. Access network status

With your Samsung Smart TV on, press the MENU button on your remote.

On the TV’s menu, select Network.

Under Network, select Network Status.

4. Access IP settings

Wait for the TV to check your internet connection.

Once completed, the TV should list a few options on the screen. Select IP Settings.

5. Configure your DNS servers on your Samsung Smart TV

In the IP Settings menu, select DNS setting.

Select Enter manually.

Enter the MediaStreamer IP addresses you found above.

Once you have entered the new DNS address, select ENTER ( ) on the remote to save the settings. Next, select OK.

Wait while the TV checks your internet connection again.

If you did not enter the DNS server address correctly, your TV will notify you that there is no internet connection. Repeat Step 6 if so.

If you entered the DNS server address correctly, you should see the following message: “You are connected to the Internet.”

Select Close.

Important: If MediaStreamer suddenly stops working, your IP may have changed. Open the Dynu client and check it is still tracking updates to your IP.

Restore DNS settings

To restore your original DNS settings, repeat Step 5 but select Get automatically in the DNS settings.

