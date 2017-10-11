Need a VPN for your router? Get ExpressVPN Now

Love ExpressVPN? Want a free month? Refer a Friend Now

This tutorial will show you how to set up the ExpressVPN app on Asus routers.

Note: The below steps are only for these Asus router models:

RT-AC68U

RT-AC87U

RT-AC56R

RT-AC56S

RT-AC56U

Make sure you are using the correct firmware for each model or the setup process will not work. For other router models, see the manual router setup instructions.

Important: Installing any third-party firmware, such as ExpressVPN for routers, could invalidate your warranty. Check with the manufacturer if this is a concern.

1. Download the ExpressVPN firmware

Download the firmware on the ExpressVPN website. From the dropdown menu, select the model of your Asus router.

Click Download Firmware.

Keep this browser window open. You will need the activation code for the setup later.

If you want to install ExpressVPN on an existing router, proceed to installing the ExpressVPN firmware.

Need help? .

Back to top

2. Power on your router

Important: If you are currently using a different router, ExpressVPN recommends adding the Asus router as a secondary router in your existing network. If you wish to replace your existing router with the ExpressVPN router, we recommend setting up the Asus router as a secondary router before removing your primary router.

If you are installing ExpressVPN on an existing router, proceed to installing the ExpressVPN firmware.

If you are installing ExpressVPN on a new router, follow these steps below:

Attach the antennas to the new router. Connect it to a power source but do not connect it to the internet. If you want to use the new router as a secondary router, place it near your existing router. Turn on the new router. Wait until the router’s power light displays a solid bar.

Need help? .

Back to top

3. Install the firmware

Important: Installing the ExpressVPN firmware will remove your router’s current settings, such as your Wi-Fi SSID and password. You can revert to the default firmware at any time.

In your browser’s address bar, enter the IP address for the router admin panel. By default, this is 192.168.1.1 (you can also find it in your device’s settings).

You will be prompted to sign in. Enter your Asus router dashboard’s username and password. (The default login/password is admin/admin.)

Note: Make a note of your Wi-Fi password, sometimes shown as PIN code, as you will be asked to enter it later.

On the sidebar, click Administration > Firmware Upgrade.

Click Upload, then select the ExpressVPN firmware .trx file you downloaded earlier.

When the firmware upgrade is complete, the screen will read, “Firmware upgrade is done. Please reboot (your Asus router model) manually.”

Restart your router manually.

Need help? .

Back to top

4. Connect to the internet

Connect your device to the router either via cable or Wi-Fi.

To connect over Wi-Fi, find the network ASUS_(modelname__(revision) (for some hardware: Broadcom_Northstar) and enter the password found on your router.

If you are using a new router that will be used as a secondary router, connect it to the internet by attaching one end of an ethernet cable to its blue port, and the other end of the cable to your existing router.

Need help? .

Back to top

5. Set up ExpressVPN on your router

You will be taken to the ExpressVPN router dashboard. If you don’t see it, go to www.expressvpnrouter.com. Click Get Started and follow the instructions.

When the setup is complete, keep a note of your Wi-Fi name and password, and your router password.

Your router is now connected to ExpressVPN.

Need help? .

Back to top