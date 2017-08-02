Need a VPN for iOS?Get ExpressVPN Now
Love ExpressVPN? Want a free month?Refer a Friend Now
Enjoying ExpressVPN? Rate or review us on the App Store.
2022 February 15
version 11.35.0
- Improved the performance and memory consumption of Threat Manager.
2022 February 8
version 11.34.1
- Improved the performance and memory consumption of Threat Manager.
2022 January 31
version 11.32.0
- Fixed a rare bug that prevents the VPN from connecting.
2022 January 25
version 11.31.0
- Bug fixes.
2022 January 19
version 11.30.0
- Bug fixes.
2022 January 11
version 11.29.0
- Bug fixes.
2022 January 4
version 11.28.0
- Bug fixes.
2021 December 30
version 11.27.0
- Bug fixes.
2021 December 23
version 11.26.1
- Fix a rare crash when searching for locations.
2021 December 15
version 11.25.0
- Introducing Threat Manager, a new feature that adds an extra layer of privacy to your device by preventing apps from communicating with trackers or other malicious third parties without your knowledge.
2021 December 1
version 11.23.0
- Fixed a bug that caused users to be signed out on reboot.
2021 November 18
version 11.21.2
- Fixed a rare crash that happened when the app wrote to a local file.
- Diagnostic information now includes details on app processes.
2021 November 11
version 11.20.0
- Improved app connection and stability.
2021 November 5
version 11.19.1
- Improved the readability of connection diagnostics.
- Adopted the ISO 8601 standard for connection diagnostics’ timestamps.
- Fix a bug that caused the warning pop-up to not appear when switching VPN locations.
2021 October 27
version 11.18.0
- Fixed a bug that prevented the app from connecting to the VPN when the user signed out and in again.
2021 October 21
version 11.17.0
- Fixed a bug that caused the app to crash.
- Fixed a bug that caused the “Recent Location” tiles to not appear on the main app screen.
2021 October 13
version 11.16.0
- Fixed an issue with iOS 12 that caused the “Settings” screen to appear even after users tapped the “back” icon to try to go back to the previous “Options” screen.
2021 October 6
version 11.15.0
- Improved app stability and performance.
2021 September 28
version 11.14.0
- Updated the app home screen with tab navigation.
2021 September 22
version 11.13.1
- Improved app stability and performance.
2021 September 15
version 11.12.0
- Fixed occasional incorrect background color in pop-ups.
2021 August 31
version 11.11.0
- Bug fixes.
2021 August 24
version 11.10.0
- Bug fixes.
2021 August 17
version 11.9.1
- Bug fixes.
2021 August 10
version 11.9.0
- Improved connection reliability.
2021 July 27
version 11.8.0
- Improvements on connection reliability.
2021 July 13
version 11.7.0
- Fixed an issue that caused diagnostics information to appear empty.
2021 July 7
version 11.6.1
- Bug fixes.
2021 June 29
version 11.6.0
- UI fixes.
2021 June 14
version 11.5.2
Introducing Lightway, ExpressVPN’s next-generation VPN protocol that delivers a faster, more secure, and more reliable VPN experience.
2021 June 7
version 11.5.0
Introducing Lightway, ExpressVPN’s next-generation VPN protocol that delivers a faster, more secure, and more reliable VPN experience.
2021 April 30
version 10.0.8
- Bug fixes.
2021 April 19
version 10.0.6
- Bug fixes.
2021 April 7
version 10.0.5
- Bug fixes.
2021 March 15
version 10.0.4
- Bug fixes.
2021 February 26
version 10.0.3
- Updated the ExpressVPN app icon.
- Bug fixes.
2021 February 18
version 10.0.2
- Bug fixes.
2021 February 10
version 10.0.1
- Bug fixes.
2021 January 18
version 10.0.0
- Introducing ExpressVPN’s new app design.
2020 December 8
version 8.5.0
- Bug fixes.
2020 November 2
version 8.4.0
- Bug fixes.
2020 October 8
version 8.3.8
- Improved connectivity in some countries.
2020 September 17
version 8.3.5
- Bug fixes.
2020 September 11
version 8.3.2
- Improved connectivity in some countries.
2020 September 3
version 8.3.0
- Bug fixes.
2020 August 21
version 8.2.5
- Improved connectivity in some countries.
2020 August 20
version 8.2.4
- Bug fixes.
2020 August 19
version 8.2.3
- Bug fixes.
2020 July 31
version 8.2.1
- Bug fixes.
2020 July 28
version 8.2.0
- Bug fixes.
Enjoying ExpressVPN? Rate or review us on the App Store.
2020 July 10
version 8.1.1
- Bug fixes.
2020 July 6
version 8.1.0
- Bug fixes.
2020 June 23
version 8.0.5
- Bug fixes.
2020 June 16
version 8.0.2
- Bug fixes.
2020 June 5
version 8.0.1
- Bug fixes.
2020 June 1
version 8.0.0
- Localized VPN locations.
- Fixed rare cases where the “Email Us” button would be unresponsive.
2020 May 25
version 7.9.1
- Bug fixes.
2020 May 19
version 7.9.0
- Bug fixes.
2020 May 5
version 7.8.5
- Bug fixes.
2020 April 15
version 7.8.2
- Bug fixes.
2020 April 6
version 7.8.1
- Bug fixes.
2020 March 31
version 7.8.0
- In-app help articles are now available in 16 additional languages.
- Bug fixes.
2020 February 21
version 7.6.5
- Improved connectivity in some countries.
2020 February 19
version 7.6.4
- Improved connectivity in some countries.
2020 February 12
version 7.6.0
- New feature: In-app help.
- New Privacy & Security tools menu.
2019 December 7
version 7.4.5
- Improved connectivity in some countries.
2019 November 15
version 7.4.4
- Bug fixes.
2019 October 29
version 7.4.3
- Bug fixes.
2019 October 25
version 7.4.2
- Bug fixes.
2019 October 15
version 7.4.1
- Bug fixes.
2019 September 23
version 7.4.0
Improvements:
- Improved connection reliability.
2019 September 23
version 7.3.9
Improvements:
- Bug fixes.
2019 August 30
version 7.3.8
Improvements:
- Bug fixes.
2019 July 17
version 7.3.7
Improvements:
- Bug fixes.
2019 July 15
version 7.3.6
Improvements:
- Bug fixes.
2019 July 4
version 7.3.5
Improvements:
- Bug fixes.
2019 June 28
version 7.3.3
Improvements:
- Bug fixes.
2019 June 19
version 7.3.2
Improvements:
- Bug fixes.
2019 June 12
version 7.3.1
Improvements:
- Bug fixes.
2019 June 6
version 7.3.0
Improvements:
- Activation & connection reliability in some countries.
2019 May 30
version 7.2.3
- Added Danish, Thai, Finnish, Polish language support.
- Bug fixes.
2019 May 21
version 7.2.2
- Bug fixes.
2019 April 23
version 7.2.1
- Bug fixes.
2019 April 10
version 7.2.0
- Bug fixes.
2019 March 14
version 7.1.0
- Improved connection reliability.
- Improved support for VoiceOver.
2019 January 14
version 7.0.0
- Brand new user interface.
2019 January 14
version 7.0.0
- Brand new user interface.
2018 December 27
version 6.9.8
- Bug fixes.
2018 December 14
version 6.9.7
- Added support for the new iPad Pro.
- Improved UI and app content.
2018 December 4
version 6.9.6
- Updated VPN Protocol settings screen.
- Updated Unable to Connect screen.
- Fixed minor issues in location picker.
2018 November 20
version 6.9.5
- Improved connection reliability.
- Improved UI and app content.
- Implemented new in-app-messages style.
- Implemented new location picker.
- Fixed an issue preventing business customers from signing in.
2018 October 25
version 6.9.1
- Improved connection reliability.
- Bug fixes.
2018 September 6
version 6.8.1
- Updated to OpenVPN version 2.4.6.
- Updated to OpenSSL version 1.0.2o.
- Improved connection reliability.
- Bug fixes.
2018 June 8
version 6.8.0
- Bug fixes.
2018 May 25
version 6.7.9
- Improved connection reliability.
- Bug fixes.
2018 May 4
version 6.7.8
- Bug fixes.
2018 April 20
version 6.7.7
- Added ability to change language within the app.
- Updated content related to iPhone X.
2018 April 10
version 6.7.6
- Bug fixes.
2018 February 20
version 6.7.4
- Added link to reset password.
2018 January 26
version 6.7.3
- Fixed an issue preventing Magic login to work in rare cases.
2018 January 12
version 6.7.2
- Bug fixes.
2017 November 14
version 6.6.9
- Bug fixes.
2017 October 25
version 6.6.8
- Added Korean language support.
- Updated app icon.
- Bug fixes.
2017 October 11
version 6.6.7
- Added ability to change VPN location while connected.
- Improved user experience.
- Bug fixes.
2017 September 25
version 6.6.5
- Bug fixes.
2017 September 20
version 6.6.4
- Bug fixes.
2017 September 14
version 6.6.3
- Added support for IKEv2 protocol.
- Bug fixes.
2017 September 6
version 6.6.2
- Added Russian language support.
- Bug fixes.
2017 August 30
version 6.6.1
- Added Swedish language support.
- Bug fixes.
2017 August 20
version 6.6.0
- Bug fixes.
2017 August 11
version 6.5.9
- Improved first run experience.
- Bug fixes.
2017 August 4
version 6.5.8
- Bug fixes.
2017 August 3
version 6.5.7
- Bug fixes.
2017 July 19
version 6.5.6
- Bug fixes.