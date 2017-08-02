Need a VPN for iOS? Get ExpressVPN Now

2022 February 15

version 11.35.0

Improved the performance and memory consumption of Threat Manager.

2022 February 8

version 11.34.1

2022 January 31

version 11.32.0

Fixed a rare bug that prevents the VPN from connecting.

2022 January 25

version 11.31.0

Bug fixes.

2022 January 19

version 11.30.0

Bug fixes.

2022 January 11

version 11.29.0

Bug fixes.

2022 January 4

version 11.28.0

Bug fixes.

2021 December 30

version 11.27.0

Bug fixes.

2021 December 23

version 11.26.1

Fix a rare crash when searching for locations.

2021 December 15

version 11.25.0

Introducing Threat Manager, a new feature that adds an extra layer of privacy to your device by preventing apps from communicating with trackers or other malicious third parties without your knowledge.

2021 December 1

version 11.23.0

Fixed a bug that caused users to be signed out on reboot.

2021 November 18

version 11.21.2

Fixed a rare crash that happened when the app wrote to a local file.

Diagnostic information now includes details on app processes.

2021 November 11

version 11.20.0

Improved app connection and stability.

2021 November 5

version 11.19.1

Improved the readability of connection diagnostics.

Adopted the ISO 8601 standard for connection diagnostics’ timestamps.

Fix a bug that caused the warning pop-up to not appear when switching VPN locations.

2021 October 27

version 11.18.0

Fixed a bug that prevented the app from connecting to the VPN when the user signed out and in again.

2021 October 21

version 11.17.0

Fixed a bug that caused the app to crash.

Fixed a bug that caused the “Recent Location” tiles to not appear on the main app screen.

2021 October 13

version 11.16.0

Fixed an issue with iOS 12 that caused the “Settings” screen to appear even after users tapped the “back” icon to try to go back to the previous “Options” screen.

2021 October 6

version 11.15.0

Improved app stability and performance.

2021 September 28

version 11.14.0

Updated the app home screen with tab navigation.

2021 September 22

version 11.13.1

Improved app stability and performance.

2021 September 15

version 11.12.0

Fixed occasional incorrect background color in pop-ups.

2021 August 31

version 11.11.0

Bug fixes.

2021 August 24

version 11.10.0

Bug fixes.

2021 August 17

version 11.9.1

Bug fixes.

2021 August 10

version 11.9.0

Improved connection reliability.

2021 July 27

version 11.8.0

Improvements on connection reliability.

2021 July 13

version 11.7.0

Fixed an issue that caused diagnostics information to appear empty.

2021 July 7

version 11.6.1

Bug fixes.

2021 June 29

version 11.6.0

UI fixes.

2021 June 14

version 11.5.2

Introducing Lightway, ExpressVPN’s next-generation VPN protocol that delivers a faster, more secure, and more reliable VPN experience.

2021 June 7

version 11.5.0

Introducing Lightway, ExpressVPN’s next-generation VPN protocol that delivers a faster, more secure, and more reliable VPN experience.

2021 April 30

version 10.0.8

Bug fixes.

2021 April 19

version 10.0.6

Bug fixes.

2021 April 7

version 10.0.5

Bug fixes.

2021 March 15

version 10.0.4

Bug fixes.

2021 February 26

version 10.0.3

Updated the ExpressVPN app icon.

Bug fixes.

2021 February 18

version 10.0.2

Bug fixes.

2021 February 10

version 10.0.1

Bug fixes.

2021 January 18

version 10.0.0

Introducing ExpressVPN’s new app design.

2020 December 8

version 8.5.0

Bug fixes.

2020 November 2

version 8.4.0

Bug fixes.

2020 October 8

version 8.3.8

Improved connectivity in some countries.

2020 September 17

version 8.3.5

Bug fixes.

2020 September 11

version 8.3.2

Improved connectivity in some countries.

2020 September 3

version 8.3.0

Bug fixes.

2020 August 21

version 8.2.5

Improved connectivity in some countries.

2020 August 20

version 8.2.4

Bug fixes.

2020 August 19

version 8.2.3

Bug fixes.

2020 July 31

version 8.2.1

Bug fixes.

2020 July 28

version 8.2.0

Bug fixes.

2020 July 10

version 8.1.1

Bug fixes.

2020 July 6

version 8.1.0

Bug fixes.

2020 June 23

version 8.0.5

Bug fixes.

2020 June 16

version 8.0.2

Bug fixes.

2020 June 5

version 8.0.1

Bug fixes.

2020 June 1

version 8.0.0

Localized VPN locations.

Fixed rare cases where the “Email Us” button would be unresponsive.

2020 May 25

version 7.9.1

Bug fixes.

2020 May 19

version 7.9.0

Bug fixes.

2020 May 5

version 7.8.5

Bug fixes.

2020 April 15

version 7.8.2

Bug fixes.

2020 April 6

version 7.8.1

Bug fixes.

2020 March 31

version 7.8.0

In-app help articles are now available in 16 additional languages.

Bug fixes.

2020 February 21

version 7.6.5

Improved connectivity in some countries.

2020 February 19

version 7.6.4

Improved connectivity in some countries.

2020 February 12

version 7.6.0

New feature: In-app help.

New Privacy & Security tools menu.

2019 December 7

version 7.4.5

Improved connectivity in some countries.

2019 November 15

version 7.4.4

Bug fixes.

2019 October 29

version 7.4.3

Bug fixes.

2019 October 25

version 7.4.2

Bug fixes.

2019 October 15

version 7.4.1

Bug fixes.

2019 September 23

version 7.4.0

Improvements:

Improved connection reliability.

2019 September 23

version 7.3.9

Improvements:

Bug fixes.

2019 August 30

version 7.3.8

Improvements:

Bug fixes.

2019 July 17

version 7.3.7

Improvements:

Bug fixes.

2019 July 15

version 7.3.6

Improvements:

Bug fixes.

2019 July 4

version 7.3.5

Improvements:

Bug fixes.

2019 June 28

version 7.3.3

Improvements:

Bug fixes.

2019 June 19

version 7.3.2

Improvements:

Bug fixes.

2019 June 12

version 7.3.1

Improvements:

Bug fixes.

2019 June 6

version 7.3.0

Improvements:

Activation & connection reliability in some countries.

2019 May 30

version 7.2.3

Added Danish, Thai, Finnish, Polish language support.

Bug fixes.

2019 May 21

version 7.2.2

Bug fixes.

2019 April 23

version 7.2.1

Bug fixes.

2019 April 10

version 7.2.0

Bug fixes.

2019 March 14

version 7.1.0

Improved connection reliability.

Improved support for VoiceOver.

2019 January 14

version 7.0.0

Brand new user interface.

2018 December 27

version 6.9.8

Bug fixes.

2018 December 14

version 6.9.7

Added support for the new iPad Pro.

Improved UI and app content.

2018 December 4

version 6.9.6

Updated VPN Protocol settings screen.

Updated Unable to Connect screen.

Fixed minor issues in location picker.

2018 November 20

version 6.9.5

Improved connection reliability.

Improved UI and app content.

Implemented new in-app-messages style.

Implemented new location picker.

Fixed an issue preventing business customers from signing in.

2018 October 25

version 6.9.1

Improved connection reliability.

Bug fixes.

2018 September 6

version 6.8.1

Updated to OpenVPN version 2.4.6.

Updated to OpenSSL version 1.0.2o.

Improved connection reliability.

Bug fixes.

2018 June 8

version 6.8.0

Bug fixes.

2018 May 25

version 6.7.9

Improved connection reliability.

Bug fixes.

2018 May 4

version 6.7.8

Bug fixes.

2018 April 20

version 6.7.7

Added ability to change language within the app.

Updated content related to iPhone X.

2018 April 10

version 6.7.6

Bug fixes.

2018 February 20

version 6.7.4

Added link to reset password.

2018 January 26

version 6.7.3

Fixed an issue preventing Magic login to work in rare cases.

2018 January 12

version 6.7.2

Bug fixes.

2017 November 14

version 6.6.9

Bug fixes.

2017 October 25

version 6.6.8

Added Korean language support.

Updated app icon.

Bug fixes.

2017 October 11

version 6.6.7

Added ability to change VPN location while connected.

Improved user experience.

Bug fixes.

2017 September 25

version 6.6.5

Bug fixes.

2017 September 20

version 6.6.4

Bug fixes.

2017 September 14

version 6.6.3

Added support for IKEv2 protocol.

Bug fixes.

2017 September 6

version 6.6.2

Added Russian language support.

Bug fixes.

2017 August 30

version 6.6.1

Added Swedish language support.

Bug fixes.

2017 August 20

version 6.6.0

Bug fixes.

2017 August 11

version 6.5.9

Improved first run experience.

Bug fixes.

2017 August 4

version 6.5.8

Bug fixes.

2017 August 3

version 6.5.7

Bug fixes.

2017 July 19

version 6.5.6

Bug fixes.