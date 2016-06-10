Need a VPN for Windows? Get ExpressVPN Now

Love ExpressVPN? Want a free month? Refer a Friend Now

ExpressVPN has released a new app and website interface. If the images you see below do not reflect the latest app or website interface, note that the instructions still apply unless otherwise specified.

This tutorial will show you how to set up MediaStreamer on Windows.

Note: If your IP address changes, you will need to sign in and register your IP address with ExpressVPN again.

Register your IP address

Sign in to your account using your email address and password.

Go to the DNS Settings tab after signing in.

Enter your IP address, select Automatically register my IP address (this is recommended so that you don’t have to manually register your IP again even if it changes), and then click Register my IP address.

Need help? .

Back to top

Open your network connections window

Click the Start button and type “ncpa.cpl“, or press the Windows key + R on your keyboard and type “ncpa.cpl“.

When you see ncpa.cpl in the listed programs, click on it to open the Network Connections window.

Need help? .

Back to top

Access your network connection properties

In the Network Connections window, select your active Internet connection. If you are connected via a LAN cable, select the appropriate Local Area Connection. If you are connected via Wi-Fi, select the appropriate Wi-Fi connection.

Right-click on the icon and select Properties.

In the Local Area Connection/Wi-Fi Properties menu, double-click on Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4). Make sure that Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6) is unchecked.

Need help? .

Back to top

Change your DNS settings

In the “General” tab, select Use the following DNS server addresses and enter ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer DNS address (you only need to enter the Preferred DNS server address).

To find ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer DNS address, sign in to the ExpressVPN website, click on Set Up ExpressVPN on the Active Subscriptions page, then copy the address under the MediaStreamer section.

Click OK, and then OK again.

Tip: Please take a note of your original DNS server settings in case you are required to revert to those settings.

Need help? .

Back to top