Use this tutorial to learn how to set up your Nintendo Switch with MediaStreamer by changing your DNS settings. Note that changing DNS settings can enhance your streaming experience, but won’t offer you the full privacy protection of a VPN.

Note: some Nintendo Switch services don't work unless you set your device region to the U.S.

MediaStreamer not working? To use the MediaStreamer DNS servers, you must sign in to your hostname provider and register your IP address with ExpressVPN. See the instructions below on how to do this.

Get your DDNS hostname

Note: Dynu’s standard free service is perfectly sufficient for most users. You do not need to create more than the four free hostnames in order to use MediaStreamer.

Go to https://www.dynu.com and click Create Account.

Create your account to receive the account verification email from Dynu.

Open the link in the verification email then log in to your account on https://www.dynu.com and select DDNS Services.

Click on + Add to add a DDNS service.

If you do not have a hostname already, enter your desired hostname in Option 1 and click + Add. This is the recommended option for users who are not familiar with domain names.

If you already have your own domain name, enter your domain name in Option 2 and click +Add.

Once done, you will see your hostname and your current public IP. Make sure the settings in the middle are turned OFF and click Save. However, if you wish to receive email notifications from Dynu, set Email Notification to ON.

And that’s it! Your DDNS hostname is set up and ready to be used!



Sign in to update your hostname

From your Switch’s web browser, sign in to your account on https://www.dynu.com. This will ensure that your IP is updated in order to use MediaStreamer.



Get your DNS server IP address

To set up the MediaStreamer DNS server on your Nintendo Switch, you will need to obtain the DNS server IP address.

On a separate device, open the Welcome Email you received when you signed up for ExpressVPN. Click the link in the email.

If you can’t find the link, sign in to your ExpressVPN account.

Once you’ve clicked the link in the welcome email or signed in to the website, click on Set Up on More Devices.

Select MediaStreamer on the left side of the screen. On the right, you will find the MediaStreamer DNS server IP address. Keep it on hand for setup.



Configure the DNS servers on your Nintendo Switch

On your Switch, go to System Settings.

Go to Internet > Internet Settings.

Select the network you want to be connected to.

Select Change Settings.

Go down to DNS Settings and select Manual.

Paste in the first IP address you copied from the ExpressVPN setup page and press OK.

For Secondary DNS, enter the second IP address you copied from the ExpressVPN setup page and press OK.

Note: your Nintendo Switch might reformat the numbers so that each number between the periods is three digits—this is expected.

When you finish entering the IP addresses, click Save. Your Nintendo Switch will tell you the settings have been saved. Select OK.

Congratulations! MediaStreamer DNS has been set up on your Nintendo Switch!



Register your hostname to access MediaStreamer with DDNS

In order to use the MediaStreamer smoothly, you must register your hostname on the ExpressVPN website. Follow these steps to register your hostname. You should have set up a hostname previously.

Sign in to your account using your email address and password.

Select DNS Settings on the left.

Under Dynamic DNS Registration, enter the hostname you want to register and click Save Hostname.

After the process is completed, you will see an indication that the hostname has been updated.

Note: It can take up to 10 minutes for ExpressVPN to detect the IP change.

Important: If MediaStreamer suddenly stops working, your IP may have changed. Open the Dynu client and check it is still tracking updates to your IP.



