This tutorial will teach you how to set up and watch Kodi using ExpressVPN on Mac.

  1. From your desktop, launch the ExpressVPN app for Mac. If you haven’t installed the app yet, see the instructions on installing ExpressVPN on Mac.
  2. Click on the Location Picker (…) and double-click on the location of your choice to connect.
  3. Verify that your IP address has been changed.
  4. Open Kodi and use it as you normally would. For instructions on installing Kodi on Mac, see here.

