ExpressVPN has released a new app and website interface. If the images you see below do not reflect the latest app or website interface, note that the instructions still apply unless otherwise specified.

This guide will show you how to set up ExpressVPN on a router purchased from Sabai.

Important: The OpenVPN manual configuration does not offer the same security and privacy benefits as the ExpressVPN app. If your router does not support AES-NI (e.g., Asus RT-AX88U and RT-AC86U), you may experience occasional speed issues while using the OpenVPN manual configuration.

Jump to…

Download the VPN configuration
Configure your Sabai router
How to change server locations

Download the VPN configuration

Open the Welcome Email you received when you signed up for ExpressVPN. Click the link in the email.

open the welcome email

If you can’t find the link, sign in to your ExpressVPN account.

sign in to your expressvpn account

Once you’ve clicked the link in the welcome email or signed in to the website, click on Set Up on More Devices.

set up on more devices windows

Click on Manual Config on the left side of the screen and then select the OpenVPN tab on the right. You will first see your username and password and then a list of OpenVPN configuration files.

Download and save the .ovpn file(s) or locations (e.g. Los Angeles, New York, etc.) that you wish to connect to. This file includes everything you need to connect to that location. It contains access keys for your ExpressVPN account that will allow your Sabai router to log into ExpressVPN.

new openvpn manual configuration

Configure your Sabai router

Connect your computer to your Sabai router’s Wi-Fi network. By default, this is a network named Sabai24 or Sabai58. The Wi-Fi password is on the printed documentation that came with your Sabai router.

connect to sabai

Open a web browser and sign into your Sabai router’s control panel. The address is usually http://192.168.199.1. The username and password can be found with the documentation that came with your Sabai router.

enter sabai router's control panel

If requested, follow the instructions to activate your Sabai router. This is a one-time step that Sabai requires upon first-time use.

At the top left menu, click Network > OpenVPN.

network - openvpn

In the Sabai control panel, click ‘Choose File’, and specify the .ovpn file you downloaded in Step 2. The file is likely located in your computer’s ‘Downloads’ folder.

choose .ovpn file

Click ‘Show File.

show file

Enter the username and password you found earlier.

enter details

Click ‘Start‘. Your Sabai router will now connect to ExpressVPN.

start connection

Wait 15 to 30 seconds. Once the connection is successful, you will see ‘VPN is up via OpenVPN’ at the top-right corner of the page.

vpn is up via openvpn

Confirm that you can browse the web. Open a new browser window and try visiting a website.

You can now connect other devices to the Sabai router’s Wifi network. All traffic will automatically be protected by ExpressVPN and flow through the location you selected above.

How to change server locations

To change locations, go to the Sabai control panel, Network > OpenVPN, click ‘Stop‘, then ‘Erase‘, and upload a different configuration file.

click stop

click erase, ok

upload different .ovpn file

