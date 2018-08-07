Need a VPN for your router? Get ExpressVPN Now

Love ExpressVPN? Want a free month? Refer a Friend Now

This tutorial will show you how to set up ExpressVPN on your DrayTek router using the L2TP/IPsec protocol.

Important: L2TP/IPsec provides weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

The steps below were tested on the Vigor 2926. However, the L2TP/IPsec setup may not work on all DrayTek models.

DrayTek DrayOS routers include: Vigor 2120, 2132, 2133, 2710, 2760, 2762, 2820, 2830, 2850, 2860, 2862, 2920, 2925, 2930, 2926, 2952, 3200, and 3220.

1. Find your ExpressVPN account credentials

On the ExpressVPN setup page, enter your ExpressVPN credentials. Click Sign In.

Click Manual Configuration on the left side of the screen. Select PPTP & L2TP/IPsec on the right. This will show you your username, password, and a list of server addresses around the world.

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.

Need help? .

Back to top

2. Configure your DrayTek router with the VPN

In your browser’s address bar, enter your router’s IP address to access the router’s admin dashboard.

In the left sidebar, click VPN and Remote Access > LAN to LAN.

In the Index column, select a number to create a new VPN profile.

Once in the profile, enter the following information:

1. Common Settings:

Profile Name: Enter any name that will help you recognize your VPN connection. For example: ExpressVPN LA.

Enter any name that will help you recognize your VPN connection. For example: ExpressVPN LA. Enable this profile: Check this box.

Check this box. VPN Dial-Out Through: Select a Dial-Out WAN policy (e.g., WAN1 First).

Select a Dial-Out WAN policy (e.g., WAN1 First). Call Direction: Select Dial-Out .

Select . Always on: Check this box.

2. Dial-Out Settings:

Type of server I am calling: Select L2TP with IPsec Policy and Must .

Select and . Server IP/Host Name for VPN: Enter one of the server addresses provided (e.g., la-abc-abcd.abcde.com).

Enter one of the server addresses provided (e.g., la-abc-abcd.abcde.com). Username: Enter the username you found earlier.

Enter the username you found earlier. Password: Enter the password you found earlier.

Enter the password you found earlier. IKE Authentication Method: Select Pre-Shared Key and enter 12345678 .

Select and enter . IPsec Security Method: Select High(ESP) and AES with Authentication.

5. TCP/IP Network Settings:

Remote Network Mask: Select 0.0.0.0 / 00 .

Select . From first subnet to remote network, you have to do: Select NAT .

Select . Change default route to this VPN tunnel: Check this box.

Click OK.

Need help? .

Back to top

3. Configure split tunneling on your DrayTek router

You can use the Policy Route feature, which allows you to select which traffic goes through the VPN tunnel and which does not.

In the left sidebar, click Routing > Load-Balance/Route Policy.

In the Index column, select a number to create a route.

Once in the profile, enter the following information:

Enable: Check this box.

Check this box. Comment: Enter any name that is meaningful to you. For example: to_ExpressVPN.

Enter any name that is meaningful to you. For example: to_ExpressVPN. Protocol: Select Any .

Select . Source: If you want to send all outgoing traffic through the VPN tunnel, select Any . If you want to send the outgoing traffic of a particular LAN (e.g., Guest LAN) through the VPN tunnel, select IP Subnet , then enter the appropriate information for Network and Mask.

If you want to send all outgoing traffic through the VPN tunnel, select . If you want to send the outgoing traffic of a particular LAN (e.g., Guest LAN) through the VPN tunnel, select , then enter the appropriate information for Network and Mask. Destination: Select Any .

Select . Destination Port: Select Any .

Select . Interface: Select VPN and the VPN connection you created earlier.

Select and the VPN connection you created earlier. Gateway: Select Default Gateway .

Select . Failover to: If you want another network to be used when the option you selected for Interface (e.g., VPN) is offline, check this box and select an appropriate network.

If you want another network to be used when the option you selected for Interface (e.g., VPN) is offline, check this box and select an appropriate network. Gateway: Select Default Gateway .

Select . Failback: If you want your traffic to be immediately routed through the option you selected for Interface (e.g., VPN) when it is online again, check this box.

Click OK.

To verify your traffic is flowing through the VPN tunnel, go to VPN and Remote Access > Connection Management.

Once you are successfully connected to the VPN, your connection profile will be shown in green under VPN Connection Status.

You can also verify your connection by using ExpressVPN’s IP Address Checker to check your IP address. If you are connected properly, the IP address shown will correlate to the location you are connected to via the VPN.

Need help? .

Back to top

Connect to a different VPN server location

To connect to a different VPN server location, create a new VPN profile with a different server address.

After creating a new VPN profile, click Routing > Load-Balance/Route Policy. For Interface, select the new VPN profile you created. Note that only one VPN connection is allowed at any time.

Afterward, you can create a new Route Policy if you only want to send specific traffic to the new VPN profile.

Need help? .

Back to top

Disconnect from a VPN server location

To disconnect from a VPN server location, click VPN and Remote Access > LAN to LAN.

Under 1. Common Settings, uncheck Enable this profile. Click OK.

Need help? .

Back to top