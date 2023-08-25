The 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent years. The league has attracted some of the biggest names in soccer, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. N’Golo Kanté and reigning champions Al-Ittihad began the season seeking their 10th title.

Date August 11, 2023 – May 27, 2024 Current champion Al-Ittihad Club Founded 1976 Level on pyramid 1

How to watch the 2023–24 Saudi Pro League for free online

You can stream every Saudi Pro League match with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream an Australian broadcaster, connect to a secure server in Australia or a U.S. server for an American broadcaster. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as 10 play or Fubo , and find the game you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

10 play

Price: Free

The Australian streaming service 10 play will offer free live streams of every Al Nassr match during the 2023-24 season. 10 play is entirely free to stream but you will need to create an account to do so.

Watch 10 play With a VPN

Watch the Saudi Pro League on DAZN

DAZN

Price: Varies

DAZN customers living in Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, or Belgium can tune into Saudi Pro League games with their subscriptions. Note that DAZN accepts local credit/debit cards and the ability to subscribe via PayPal.

Note: Your DAZN subscription will be locked to your country of choice (i.e. Canada) and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Stream DAZN With a VPN

Where to watch the Saudi Pro League in your country

Looking to watch the Saudi Pro League? We have you covered.

Watch the Saudi Pro League in the United States

Fox Sports

Fox Sports has broadcasting rights for the Saudi Pro League in the United States, with matches primarily airing on FS2. A variety of free trials are available through cord-cutting streaming services that carry FS2, including Fubo (75 USD/month), DirecTV Stream (65 USD/month and up, though the package including FS2 costs 110 USD), and YouTube TV (73 USD/month).

Note: You may need a U.S. billing address, postal code, and credit card to subscribe to Sling TV or DirecTV Stream.

Fubo

Price: 75 USD and up

Channels: FS2

To watch the Saudi Pro League on Fubo, you’ll want to tune into FS2 via the Pro Plan. Good news: Fubo offers a 7-day free trial! Note that you may need a credit card issued from the country you’re trying to sign up from (U.S., Canada, Spain).

How to Stream Fubo

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2

YouTube TV includes FS2 for soccer fans wanting to watch the Saudi Pro League. Perhaps the best part of YouTube TV is you can pay through Google Play rather than needing a U.S. credit card! Free trials are available.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 110 USD/month and up

Channels: FS2

DirecTV Stream is a popular streaming platform for sports fans, and its “Ultimate” package comes with FS2 for prospective Saudi Pro League viewers. Although the “Ultimate” package costs 110 USD, the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Note: You may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Watch the Saudi Pro League in the UK

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching 2023 Saudi Pro League live streams. You must also provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you have a Sky subscription, you can stream content with Sky Go by connecting to a secure UK server and logging in to your Sky Go account.

Watch Sky Go With ExpressVPN

Where can I watch Al-Nassr matches?

Soccer fans can watch all of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr matches for free on Australia’s 10 play. You can stream matches on a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Watch 10 play With a VPN

2023–24 Al-Nassr schedule

How many games will Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr win this season? Track their full schedule here.

What teams are in the Saudi Pro League?

Team City Stadium Abha Abha Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium Al-Ahli Jeddah King Abdullah Sports City Al-Ettifaq Dammam Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium Al-Fateh Al-Hasa (Hofuf) Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium Al-Fayha Al Majma’ah Al Majma’ah Sports City Al-Hazem Ar Rass Al-Hazem Club Stadium Al-Hilal Riyadh King Fahd International Stadium Al-Ittihad Jeddah King Abdullah Sports City Al-Khaleej Saihat Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium (Dammam) Al-Nassr Riyadh Al-Awwal Park Al-Okhdood Najran Prince Hathloul bin Abdul Aziz Sports City Al-Raed Buraidah King Abdullah Sport City Stadium Al-Riyadh Riyadh Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium Al-Shabab Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium Al-Taawoun Buraidah King Abdullah Sport City Stadium and Al-Taawoun Club Stadium Al-Tai Ha’il Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium Al-Wehda Mecca King Abdul Aziz Stadium Damac Khamis Mushait Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium (Abha) and Damac Club Stadium

