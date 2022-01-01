Ricevi 30 giorni extra gratuiti su qualsiasi abbonamento quando ti iscrivi.

About ExpressVPN

We build a safer, better digital world.

Who is ExpressVPN?

The internet was originally conceived as open, free, and not controlled by any single company or group—full of unlimited possibilities right at your fingertips. In its best moments, the online world still exemplifies that spirit, but more often than not it seems that we’ve ceded our freedom online to others. Corporations, governments, and hackers are now able to monitor, manipulate, and restrict in once-unimaginable ways. That feeling of individual control and empowerment—it’s something we’ve lost along the way.

ExpressVPN wants to enable you to take back that control and experience an internet that is free and open, where individuals are protected and have the power to shape their own online experience. We work every day to ensure that protecting your privacy and security is easy and accessible, no matter your level of technical expertise. As every aspect of our lives becomes increasingly digital, we believe that protecting online rights and freedoms for all has never been more essential. 

Today, ExpressVPN enables millions in over 180 countries to access the free and open internet—and to do so privately and securely.

Fast facts

Puoi essere ovunque. Posizioni server evidenziate.

  • Founded in 2009 by two close friends and technology entrepreneurs, Peter and Dan

  • Used by 3+ million active subscribers in over 180 countries

  • Operates a secure network of VPN servers in 94 countries

  • Apps for all major platforms available in 17 languages and counting

  • Team members located in over 20 cities around the world

Our history

2009

Logo originale ExpressVPN del 2009

ExpressVPN was born

2009

ExpressVPN ha lanciato il rimborso garantito incondizionata entro 30 giorni nel 2009

Launched 30-day unconditional money-back guarantee

2009

Interruttori con loghi Windows e Apple

Allowed manual configuration for Windows and Mac

2010

Loghi Linux, Android e iOS

Launched support for Linux and smartphones, including on iOS and Android

2011

Due fumetti, uno con il vecchio logo ExpressVPN

Launched 24/7 live chat support

2012

Loghi Windows, Mac, Android

Launched apps for Windows, Mac, and Android to improve user experience

2014

Speed test

Added speed test tool on Windows and Mac apps

2014

Logo Bitcoin con segno di spunta

Began to accept Bitcoin payment

2015

Menu a tendina per le lingue con globo

ExpressVPN apps available in non-English languages, including in French, German, Spanish, and more

2016

Pulsante kill switch internet

Added Network Lock (kill switch) feature

2016

ExpressVPN lancia VPN per router nel 2016

Launched ExpressVPN app for routers

2016

Lente d'ingrandimento con bug e codice binario

Launched bug bounty program

2016

Borsa di studio ExpressVPN lanciata nel 2016

Launched The ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship

2016

ExpressVPN e OpenMedia si uniscono contro l'oppressione di internet

Teamed up with OpenMedia to unite against internet oppression

2017

Un percorso che si ramifica in due porte

Added split-tunneling feature

2017

App ExpressVPN per estensioni dei browser

Launched ExpressVPN apps for browser extensions

2017

Test di esposizione ExpressVPN

Unveiled a suite of open-source leak-testing tools

2018

Centro per la democrazia e la tecnologia

Launched “Signals of Trustworthy VPNs” with the Center for Democracy and Technology

2018

ExpressVPN funziona con Front Line Defenders

Worked with Front Line Defenders to provide complimentary ExpressVPN accounts to their community

2019

Un elenco di controllo simile a un server.

Launched TrustedServer, so that all our servers run on RAM only—a system that's been audited by PwC Switzerland

2019

ExpressVPN verificato dalla società di sicurezza informatica Cure53

Browser extensions independently audited by Cure53

2019

ExpressVPN collabora con HP

ExpressVPN comes preinstalled on new HP laptops

2020

Loghi di ExpressVPN e VPN Trust Initiative

Launched the VPN Trust Initiative with i2Coalition

2020

ExpressVPN collabora con Dynabook

Partnered with Dynabook (formerly Toshiba)

2020

Tachimetro

Started beta-testing Lightway, our own modern VPN protocol

2020

Scudo sopra il laptop

New verification system reduces the risk of us inadvertently distributing malware (audited by PwC Switzerland)

2020

Globo sul microscopio

Launched the ExpressVPN Digital Security Lab, to conduct original research

2021

Aggiornamento del marchio ExpressVPN 2021

Launched a new look on our apps and website

2021

Logo ioXt Alliance con segno di spunta.

Received ioXt Alliance certification

2021

ExpressVPN collabora con HMD Global (Nokia)

Partnered with HMD Global (home of Nokia phones)

2021

Server con simboli di scudo e pollice in su

Lightway audited by Cure53 and open-sourced

2021

ExpressVPN si unisce a Kape Technologies

Joined the Kape Technologies family of leading privacy and security brands

2021

Bug con logo Log4J.

First company in the world to deploy wide-scale consumer-side mitigation measures for the global log4j vulnerability

2021

Pin su mappa oscurato che limita la condivisione dei dati

Launched Threat Manager, a DNS-based traffic blocker that protects users from trackers, scammers, and malware sites

2022

Pulsante di accensione in fiamme.

Launched parallel connections, a feature that drastically improved the time to connect to VPN

2022

10K $ con un bug e una lente d'ingrandimento.

Launched a new bonus bug bounty of 100,000 USD for TrustedServer

2022

Un audit indipendente conferma la sicurezza dell'app di ExpressVPN per Windows

Published a new audit by F-secure on our Windows app

2022

ExpressVPN Keys. Chiave rossa.

Started beta-testing ExpressVPN Keys, a password manager integrated into our apps and at no additional cost to users

2022

Bandiera indiana con un occhio sulla copertina di una cartella file.

Withdrew physical VPN servers from India to protect user privacy

Our team

Help shape the future of the internet with us! We’re hiring in all departments for a wide range of roles. Our globally distributed team works in cities including Toronto, Poznań, Lisbon, London, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, Manila, and Tokyo.

If you think you have something to offer, we want to hear from you. Learn more on our careers page.

