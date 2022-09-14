The path to the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship continues in Delaware at the DuraMAX Drydene 400 on Sunday, April 30. Kyle Busch looks to build off last week’s victory in Alabama, while defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano chases his second win of the season.

On this page you’ll find information on how to stream the 2023 DuraMAX Drydene 400 and every race of the new NASCAR season.

How to live stream the 2023 DuraMAX Drydene 400

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 begins at 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST on Sunday, April 30, and will air on FS1. To safely and securely watch the DuraMAX Drydene 400:

How to stream the 2023 NASCAR season

NASCAR broadcasting rights are spread across a variety of channels including Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA Network. Your best bet for finding every race is signing up for a cord-cutting service such as Sling TV Blue, YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu+Live TV, or DirecTV Stream (each of which comes with a free trial).

This is how each service breaks down in terms of the channels offered:

Here’s how to tune into the races:

Watch NASCAR races on Sling TV Blue

Channels: FS1, Fox, USA Network, NBC

Price: 35 USD/month and up

Sling TV offers every channel that airs NASCAR races in 2023.

To watch NASCAR live on Sling TV:

Catch NASCAR on YouTube TV

Channels: FS1, Fox, NBC, USA Network

Price: 73 USD/month and up

YouTube TV currently offers every channel that airs NASCAR races, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the 14-day free trial.

To watch:

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Don’t miss NASCAR races on Fubo

Channels: FS1, Fox, USA Network, NBC

Price: 70 USD/month

Use Fubo’s seven-day free trial to catch every race throughout the 2023 NASCAR season!

To stream live NASCAR races with Fubo:

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watch every NASCAR race on Hulu+Live TV

Channels: FS1, Fox, USA Network, NBC

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Hulu+Live TV is another great way to catch live NASCAR races, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

To watch live NASCAR races with Hulu + Live TV:

Enjoy NASCAR on DirecTV Stream

Channels: FS1, Fox, USA Network, NBC

Price: 70 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but it’s a great option you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial.

To watch live NASCAR races with DirecTV Stream:

Find NASCAR content on Peacock

Although NBC’s streaming service doesn’t provide live races, there’s plenty of NASCAR-related content to be found on Peacock. You can check out the service’s offerings, including Lost Speedways with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Peacock’s NASCAR page.

Here’s how to tune into the races:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Peacock (5 USD/month), and select a plan. Stream Peacock’s NASCAR programming.

2023 DuraMAX Drydene 400 odds

Will Kyle Busch win his second straight race? Here are the latest odds according to Vegas Odds.

Odds not available yet.

2023 NASCAR race calendar

The 2023 NASCAR season promises to be a fun one. Here’s the full schedule, complete with times and TV info.

Race Track and Location Date Time (ET) Network Winner Daytona 500 Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida February 19 2:30 p.m. Fox Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Pala Casino 400 Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, California February 26 3:30 p.m. Fox Kyle Busch Pennzoil 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada March 5 3:30 p.m. Fox William Byron United Rentals Work United 500 Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Arizona March 12 3:30 p.m. Fox William Byron Ambetter Health 400 Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Georgia March 19 3 p.m. Fox Joey Logano EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas March 26 3:30 p.m. Fox Tyler Reddick Toyota Owners 400 Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Virginia April 2 3:30 p.m. FS1 Kyle Larson Food City Dirt Race Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt Course), Bristol, Tennessee April 9 7 p.m. Fox Christopher Bell Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia April 16 3 p.m. FS1 Kyle Larson GEICO 500 Talladega Superspeedway, Lincoln, Alabama April 23 3 p.m. Fox Kyle Busch DuraMAX Drydene 400 Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware April 30 2 p.m. FS1 AdventHealth 400 Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas May 7 3 p.m. FS1 Goodyear 400 Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina May 14 3 p.m. FS1 NASCAR All-Star Race North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, North Carolina May 21 8 p.m. FS1 Coca-Cola 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, North Carolina May 28 6 p.m. Fox Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Illinois June 4 3:30 p.m. FS1 Toyota/Save Mart 350 Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, California June 11 3:30 p.m. Fox Ally 400 Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tennessee June 25 7 p.m. NBC NASCAR Cup Series Race at Chicago Chicago Street Course, Chicago, Illinois July 2 5:30 p.m. NBC Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Georgia July 9 7 p.m. USA Crayon 301 New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, New Hampshire July 16 2:30 p.m. USA Pocono 400 Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania[ July 23 2:30 p.m. USA Federated Auto Parts 400 Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Virginia July 30 3 p.m. USA FireKeepers Casino 400 Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Michigan August 6 2:30 p.m. USA Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course), Speedway, Indiana August 13 2:30 p.m. NBC Go Bowling at The Glen Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, New York August 20 3 p.m. USA Coke Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida August 26 7 p.m. NBC Cook Out Southern 500 Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina September 3 6 p.m. USA Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by Barstool Sportsbook Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas September 10 3 p.m. USA Bass Pro Shops Night Race Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee September 16 7:30 p.m. USA Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas September 24 3:30 p.m. USA YellaWood 500 Talladega Superspeedway, Lincoln, Alabama October 1 2:30 p.m. NBC Bank of America Roval 400 Charlotte Motor Speedway (Roval), Concord, North Carolina October 8 2 p.m. NBC South Point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada October 15 2:30 p.m. NBC Dixie Vodka 400 Homestead–Miami Speedway, Homestead, Florida October 22 2:30 p.m. NBC Xfinity 500 Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia October 29 2 p.m. NBC NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Arizona November 5 3 p.m. NBC

*bolded races denote playoff events

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds

Will Joey Logano win the Cup Series Championship again? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Driver Odds Kyle Larson +500 Chase Elliott +650 William Byron +800 Kyle Busch +850 Christopher Bell +1000 Joey Logano +1000 Denny Hamlin +1000 Tyler Reddick +1100 Kevin Harvick +1100 Ross Chastain +1400 Ryan Blaney +1400 Martin Truex Jr. +1800 Alex Bowman +1900 Brad Keselowski +2400

FAQ: About NASCAR Who is singing at the 2023 Daytona 500? 14-time Grammy nominee and longtime NASCAR fan Dierks Bentley will perform a setlist of songs before the 2023 Daytona 500 begins. Bentley has previously performed at several NASCAR events, including before the 2021 Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. Why is Dodge not allowed in NASCAR? To be clear, Dodge isn't banned from NASCAR, but they will not manufacture any cars for the 2023 season. In fact, Dodge cars stopped appearing in NASCAR races during the 2012 season. Penske Racing, then the only Dodge factory-supported team, switched to Ford ahead of the 2013 season. How much do NASCAR drivers make a year? NASCAR drivers earn a base salary dictated by their teams based on their level and accomplishments. However, the vast majority of NASCAR drivers make at least 1 million USD per season. Kyle Busch's 16.9 million USD salary topped all drivers in 2022, ahead of Denny Hamlin (13.1 million USD) and Kevin Harvick (10.9 million USD). Who is the richest NASCAR driver? As of 2023, the now-retired Dale Earnhardt Jr. led all drivers with a 300 million USD net worth. Kevin Harvick, who is entering his final NASCAR season, leads all active drivers with a 90 million USD net worth. What engines are banned in NASCAR? NASCAR enacted rule changes in 1970 banning bigger, more powerful engines. That's why you rarely see the likes of Dodge and Ford in NASCAR races! What engine is in a NASCAR car? As of 2023, all NASCAR cars use EFI V8 engines. Regulations restrict the engines from being larger than 358 cubic inches (5.9 liters). Is the 2023 Daytona 500 sold out? Daytona International Speedway has confirmed that grandstand seating and camping spots are sold out for the 2023 Daytona 500. However, tickets remain for those wanting to sit in the infield Fanzone or in hospitality areas. How much are tickets to the 2023 Daytona 500? According to SeatGeek, the average ticket price for the 2023 Daytona 500 went for 700 USD. Standing row seats cost 145 USD per ticket.

