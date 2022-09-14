Home Streaming degli sport NASCAR

Watch NASCAR 2023 live streams with a VPN

Aggiornato il: 24/04/2023
The path to the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship continues in Delaware at the DuraMAX Drydene 400 on Sunday, April 30. Kyle Busch looks to build off last week’s victory in Alabama, while defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano chases his second win of the season.

On this page you’ll find information on how to stream the 2023 DuraMAX Drydene 400 and every race of the new NASCAR season.

How to live stream the 2023 DuraMAX Drydene 400

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 begins at 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST on Sunday, April 30, and will air on FS1. To safely and securely watch the DuraMAX Drydene 400:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Go to Sling TV Blue (35 USD/month) Hulu+Live TV (70 USD/month), Fubo (70 USD/month), DirecTV Stream (75 USD/month), or YouTube TV (73 USD/month); all but Hulu offer a free trial.
  4. Enjoy the race!

Learn more about watching Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo and Hulu+Live TV with ExpressVPN.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to stream the 2023 NASCAR season

NASCAR broadcasting rights are spread across a variety of channels including Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA Network. Your best bet for finding every race is signing up for a cord-cutting service such as Sling TV Blue, YouTube TV, FuboHulu+Live TV, or DirecTV Stream (each of which comes with a free trial).

This is how each service breaks down in terms of the channels offered:

Here’s how to tune into the races:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Go to Sling TV Blue (35 USD/month), Hulu+Live TV (70 USD/month), Fubo (70 USD/month), DirecTV Stream Entertainment (75 USD), or YouTube TV (73 USD/month) and use a free trial.
  4. Find NASCAR on FS1, Fox, NBC, or USA Network

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch NASCAR races on Sling TV Blue

Channels: FS1, Fox, USA Network, NBC

Price: 35 USD/month and up

Sling TV offers every channel that airs NASCAR races in 2023.

To watch NASCAR live on Sling TV:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the United States, such as Los Angeles. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.
  3. Go to Sling TV and sign up for Sling Orange and Blue.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!
How to Stream With Sling

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.f

Catch NASCAR on YouTube TV

Channels: FS1, Fox, NBC, USA Network

Price: 73 USD/month and up

YouTube TV currently offers every channel that airs NASCAR races, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the 14-day free trial.

To watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Visit YouTube TV and sign up
  4. Stream the races live!

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Don’t miss NASCAR races on Fubo

Channels: FS1, Fox, USA Network, NBC

Price: 70 USD/month

Use Fubo’s seven-day free trial to catch every race throughout the 2023 NASCAR season!

To stream live NASCAR races with Fubo:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the United States, such as Chicago.
  3. Sign up on Fubo.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

How to Stream fubo TV

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch every NASCAR race on Hulu+Live TV

Channels: FS1, Fox, USA Network, NBC

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Hulu+Live TV is another great way to catch live NASCAR races, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

To watch live NASCAR races with Hulu + Live TV:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the United States, such as Chicago. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.
  3. Go to Hulu and select a plan.
  4. Tune in to the action!
Watch Hulu With a VPN

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Enjoy NASCAR on DirecTV Stream

Channels: FS1, Fox, USA Network, NBC

Price: 70 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but it’s a great option you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial.

To watch live NASCAR races with DirecTV Stream:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the United States, such as Los Angeles. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.
  3. Go to DirecTV Stream and select a plan.
  4. Enjoy the races!
Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Find NASCAR content on Peacock

Although NBC’s streaming service doesn’t provide live races, there’s plenty of NASCAR-related content to be found on Peacock. You can check out the service’s offerings, including Lost Speedways with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Peacock’s NASCAR page.

Here’s how to tune into the races:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Go to Peacock (5 USD/month), and select a plan.
  4. Stream Peacock’s NASCAR programming.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

2023 DuraMAX Drydene 400 odds

Will Kyle Busch win his second straight race? Here are the latest odds according to Vegas Odds.

Odds not available yet.

2023 NASCAR race calendar

The 2023 NASCAR season promises to be a fun one. Here’s the full schedule, complete with times and TV info.

RaceTrack and LocationDateTime (ET)NetworkWinner
Daytona 500Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FloridaFebruary 192:30 p.m.FoxRicky Stenhouse Jr.
Pala Casino 400Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, CaliforniaFebruary 263:30 p.m.FoxKyle Busch
Pennzoil 400Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NevadaMarch 53:30 p.m.FoxWilliam Byron
United Rentals Work United 500Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, ArizonaMarch 123:30 p.m.FoxWilliam Byron
Ambetter Health 400Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GeorgiaMarch 193 p.m.FoxJoey Logano
EchoPark Automotive Grand PrixCircuit of the Americas, Austin, TexasMarch 263:30 p.m.FoxTyler Reddick
Toyota Owners 400Richmond Raceway, Richmond, VirginiaApril 23:30 p.m.FS1Kyle Larson
Food City Dirt RaceBristol Motor Speedway (Dirt Course), Bristol, TennesseeApril 97 p.m.FoxChristopher Bell
Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VirginiaApril 163 p.m.FS1Kyle Larson
GEICO 500Talladega Superspeedway, Lincoln, AlabamaApril 233 p.m.FoxKyle Busch
DuraMAX Drydene 400Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, DelawareApril 302 p.m.FS1
AdventHealth 400Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KansasMay 73 p.m.FS1
Goodyear 400Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South CarolinaMay 143 p.m.FS1
NASCAR All-Star RaceNorth Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, North CarolinaMay 218 p.m.FS1
Coca-Cola 600Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, North CarolinaMay 286 p.m.Fox
Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarterWorld Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, IllinoisJune 43:30 p.m.FS1
Toyota/Save Mart 350Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CaliforniaJune 113:30 p.m.Fox
Ally 400Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, TennesseeJune 257 p.m.NBC
NASCAR Cup Series Race at ChicagoChicago Street Course, Chicago, IllinoisJuly 25:30 p.m.NBC
Quaker State 400 Presented by WalmartAtlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GeorgiaJuly 97 p.m.USA
Crayon 301New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, New HampshireJuly 162:30 p.m.USA
Pocono 400Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania[July 232:30 p.m.USA
Federated Auto Parts 400Richmond Raceway, Richmond, VirginiaJuly 303 p.m.USA
FireKeepers Casino 400Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MichiganAugust 62:30 p.m.USA
Verizon 200 at the BrickyardIndianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course), Speedway, IndianaAugust 132:30 p.m.NBC
Go Bowling at The GlenWatkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, New YorkAugust 203 p.m.USA
Coke Zero Sugar 400Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FloridaAugust 267 p.m.NBC
Cook Out Southern 500Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South CarolinaSeptember 36 p.m.USA
Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by Barstool SportsbookKansas Speedway, Kansas City, KansasSeptember 103 p.m.USA
Bass Pro Shops Night RaceBristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TennesseeSeptember 167:30 p.m.USA
Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TexasSeptember 243:30 p.m.USA
YellaWood 500Talladega Superspeedway, Lincoln, AlabamaOctober 12:30 p.m.NBC
Bank of America Roval 400Charlotte Motor Speedway (Roval), Concord, North CarolinaOctober 82 p.m.NBC
South Point 400Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NevadaOctober 152:30 p.m.NBC
Dixie Vodka 400Homestead–Miami Speedway, Homestead, FloridaOctober 222:30 p.m.NBC
Xfinity 500Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VirginiaOctober 292 p.m.NBC
NASCAR Cup Series Championship RacePhoenix Raceway, Avondale, ArizonaNovember 53 p.m.NBC

*bolded races denote playoff events

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds

Will Joey Logano win the Cup Series Championship again? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Driver

Odds

Kyle Larson

+500

Chase Elliott

+650

William Byron

+800

Kyle Busch

+850

Christopher Bell

+1000

Joey Logano

+1000

Denny Hamlin

+1000

Tyler Reddick

+1100

Kevin Harvick

+1100

Ross Chastain

+1400

Ryan Blaney

+1400

Martin Truex Jr.

+1800

Alex Bowman

+1900

Brad Keselowski

+2400

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About NASCAR

Who is singing at the 2023 Daytona 500?
Why is Dodge not allowed in NASCAR?
How much do NASCAR drivers make a year?
Who is the richest NASCAR driver?
What engines are banned in NASCAR?
What engine is in a NASCAR car?
Is the 2023 Daytona 500 sold out?
How much are tickets to the 2023 Daytona 500?
Can I stream sports on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
stream new movies and tv shows with a vpn
Serie TV e film in streaming
