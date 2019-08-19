Known as “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports” the Kentucky Derby brings horse racing fans and patrons to Churchill Downs annually on the first Saturday of May. The Kentucky Derby race features three-year-old thoroughbreds who race the 1 ¼ mile stretch for the honor of the roses.

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 2023. After one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Kentucky Derby when Eric Reed’s Rich Strike pulled off the unthinkable to win the 2022 Kentucky Derby, it’s even harder to predict how horses will perform at this year’s race. However, some of the biggest favorites for 2023 are Forte (3-1), Tapit Trice (8-1), and Practical Move (12-1). Traditionally, the Friday before the Kentucky Derby, May 5, 2023, is booked for the Kentucky Oaks – America’s premier and most lucrative horse race for 3-year-old fillies.

How to watch Kentucky Oaks & Kentucky Derby online

To enjoy horse racing live streams:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a secure server location that matches the region of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as U.S. server for Peacock . Tune in and enjoy the event!

Watch Kentucky Oaks & Kentucky Derby live streams

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock. NBC Sports will also air the Kentucky Oaks the day before on Friday, May 5 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Peacock TV, NBC and USA Network

Price: 5 USD/month and up

Country: U.S.

Channel NBC and NBC’s streaming service Peacock broadcast a wide range of horse racing events, including the Kentucky Derby. You can also watch NBC and USA Network via U.S. major cord-cutting services (fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu, or DirecTV Now). Various free trials are available.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock TV, Hulu, fuboTV, or DirecTV Now. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Watch horse racing events for free

ITV

Price: Free

Country: UK

You can watch the broadcast of a number of major horse racing events for free with ITV and its online streaming platform, ITVX. Be sure to check the official ITVX TV Guide to know when to watch.

Note: You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., “WC1X 0AA”).

Channel 7

Price: Free

Country: Australia

Channel: Channel 7

Channel 7 covers various horse racing events especially those happening in Australia. Channel 7 typically broadcasts racing on free-to-air TV every Saturday, where you should be able to see the main meetings from Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. Make sure to check their official schedule before you tune in.

Looking for the latest news and expert analysis? The BBC is the premier destination for fans who want up-to-the-minute news and coverage.

2023 horse racing schedule

Event Date Location Golden Slipper March 18, 2023 Sydney, Australia Dubai World Cup March 25, 2023 Dubai, UAE Country Championships Final April 1, 2023 Sydney, Australia Grand National April 13-15, 2023 Liverpool, UK Nakayama Grand Jump April 15, 2023 Funabashi, Japan Kentucky Derby May 6, 2023 Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. Preakness Stakes May 30, 2023 Baltimore, Maryland, U.S. The Derby June 2-3, 2023 Surrey, UK Belmont Stakes June 11, 2023 Elmont, New York, U.S. Royal Ascot June 20-24, 2023 Ascot, UK Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe September 30-October 1, 2023 (provisional) Paris, France British Champions Day October 21, 2023 Ascot, UK Caulfield Cup October 21, 2023 Melbourne, Australia Cox Plate October 28, 2023 (possible move to Nov 25) Melbourne, Australia Breeders’ Cup November 3-4, 2023 Arcadia, California Melbourne Cup November 7, 2023 Melbourne, Australia Welsh Grand National December 27, 2023 Chepstow, UK

