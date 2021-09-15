Guarda in streaming la Ryder Cup 2023 online con una VPN

Guarda in streaming la Ryder Cup 2023 con ExpressVPN e preparati a goderti il miglior torneo di golf del mondo in HD sicuro e senza buffering. Puoi perfino guardarla in modo gratuito, poiché servizi come YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV o Fubo offrono tutti prove gratuite. Di seguito troverai tutte le migliori opzioni per seguire in diretta l’evento dal Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, a partire dal 25 settembre.

Come guardare in streaming la Ryder Cup passo per passo

Lo streaming dell’edizione di quest’anno richiede solo pochi semplici passaggi:

Ottieni ExpressVPN. Connettiti a una posizione del server che corrisponda all’emittente che desideri guardare. Ad esempio, se desideri vedere una trasmissione americana, connettiti a un server negli Stati Uniti come New York o Seattle. Controlla il programma dell’emittente che desideri guardare, come The Golf Channel e NBC, e trova l’evento che ti interessa. Sintonizzati e goditi lo spettacolo!

Vuoi guardarlo su computer?

Copertura TV della Ryder Cup 2023

Le emittenti ufficiali per la Ryder Cup 2023 sono le seguenti:

Stati Uniti – NBC e The Golf Channel (tramite la TV via cavo, l’app NBC Sports o i principali servizi di cord-cutting degli Stati Uniti come YouTube TV, Fubo o Hulu + Live TV). Gruppi selezionati saranno mostrati anche in diretta sull’app Peacock della NBC.

e (tramite la TV via cavo, l’app NBC Sports o i principali servizi di cord-cutting degli Stati Uniti come YouTube TV, Fubo o Hulu + Live TV). Gruppi selezionati saranno mostrati anche in diretta sull’app Peacock della NBC. Regno Unito e Irlanda – Sky Sports (tramite la TV via cavo o Sky Go se viaggi all’estero. Avrai bisogno di un componente aggiuntivo Sky Sport per guardare la trasmissione tramite Sky Go).

(tramite la TV via cavo o Sky Go se viaggi all’estero. Avrai bisogno di un componente aggiuntivo Sky Sport per guardare la trasmissione tramite Sky Go). Australia – Kayo Sports (Potrebbe essere necessaria una carta di credito/debito australiana valida e un numero di telefono per registrarti. Disponibile una prova gratuita).

(Potrebbe essere necessaria una carta di credito/debito australiana valida e un numero di telefono per registrarti. Disponibile una prova gratuita). Francia – Canal+

Puoi anche seguire gratuitamente il broadcast dell’evento con BBC Radio 5 Live!

Where to watch the 2023 Ryder Cup live streams?

NBC

Price: 65 USD/month and up

The Golf Channel, NBC, and Peacock will provide live coverage of the 2023 Ryder Cup in the U.S. You can watch the NBC and Golf Channel streams of the event using free trials for Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo. Then just tune in to enjoy! Additionally, if you have a cable subscription in the U.S. you can access the broadcast on the NBC Sports website. Just login with your credentials and follow the event live online!

Learn more about watching Hulu, YouTube, and Fubo with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen?

Peacock TV

Price: 5 USD/month and up

NBC’s streaming service called Peacock TV will simulcast the event live. A free trial is available. You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock TV. Check the official schedule to know when to tune in.

Want it on the big screen?

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports Golf

Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching streams of the event. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription (and the Sky Sports add-on), you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!

Learn more about watching Sky with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen?

Kayo Sports

Kayo Sports holds broadcasting rights for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Australia. You can access the stream with a 14-day free trial. Note that you may need a valid Australian credit/debit card and phone number to subscribe to Kayo Sports.

Want it on the big screen?

Canal+

Price: 25 EUR/month and up

Canal+ is the official French broadcaster for the event. All you need to do is connect to a VPN server location in France and sign up. Be sure to check the schedule to know when to tune in. This stream is in French.

Learn more about watching Canal+ with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen?

Listen to the 2023 Ryder Cup live audio coverage

Price: Free

You can tune into BBC Radio 5 to listen to the event live. The best part? It’s completely free! You can also use the BBC Sounds app on your Android or iOS device to follow the event live, free!

Watch Ryder Cup highlights on YouTube

You can find highlights, interviews, player profiles, swing analysis, tournament previews and much more on the official PGA TOUR YouTube channel and Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel. Just connect to a server location where YouTube is available and tune in to enjoy!

Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.

When and where is the 2023 Ryder Cup?

The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled for September 25 – October 1, at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, in Rome, Italy.

Want Ryder Cup 2023 tickets?

Tickets for this year’s edition of the Ryder Cup sold out in seven hours, but you can still test your luck here with on-location tickets from people who changed their minds last minute!