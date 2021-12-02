If you’re looking for a sporting event steeped in tradition and seasoned by a bitter rivalry, you need to stream the Ashes (June 16–July 31, 2023). The historic rivalry is rekindled with England’s entertaining brand of “Baz ball” coming up against Australia’s dominant depth of talent. To date, Australia has taken the title 34 times to England’s 32. The 2023 Ashes will be played in England. The Aussies are favored to retain the Ashes as the underdog Englishmen look to reclaim them for the first time since 2015. Read on to find the best ways to watch Ashes live streams securely with a VPN.

Date June 16–July 31, 2023 Location England Format Test match (five Tests) Current champion Australia

How to watch the Ashes 2023 securely online for free

You can watch an Ashes live stream securely with a VPN in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the Australian broadcast, connect to a server in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, or Perth. Check the schedule of your preferred broadcaster, like 9Now, Kayo Sports, Foxtel (Australia), or Sky Sports (UK), and find the event you want to watch. Tune in and enjoy!

Where to watch the Ashes 2023 live streams

Watch the Ashes in Australia

9Now

Price: Free

Channel 9 holds broadcasting rights for The Ashes 2023 in Australia. Stream every Test live and free on 9Now, and never miss a minute of the action!

Note: You will need an Australia postcode to create a 9Now account (e.g., 2000 or 3001).

9Now

Foxtel

Price: 77 AUD/month for the Sports HD pack

Channel: Fox Cricket

In Australia, you can follow every Test match of the 2023 Ashes series on the Fox Cricket channel, available on Foxtel’s Sports HD bundle.

Note: You need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Foxtel.

Kayo Sports

Price: 25 AUD/month

Channel: Fox Cricket

Foxtel-owned sports streaming service Kayo Sports is another great option to watch an Ashes live stream and never miss a Test. Kayo Sports also offers a 14-day free trial if you only want to watch a particular test.

Note: You need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports

Watch the Ashes in the U.S.

Willow TV

Price: 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year

Follow the 2023 Ashes series in the U.S. on Willow TV, a 24/7 cricket channel that is available as a standalone subscription or bundled with other channels on various cord-cutting services. You can stream across your devices, whether that’s in your browser or from the Willow TV app for your Android or iOS device.

Sling TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)

Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way to watch cricket live. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.

Watch the Ashes in the UK

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

Channels: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event

NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including every test of the 2023 Ashes series on Sky Sports Cricket and the Sky Sports Main Event channels. If you only want to tune in to one particular Test match, you can also buy a day pass or take advantage of NOW’s seven-day free trial.

Note: You may need a valid UK credit/debit card to subscribe to NOW. If you don’t have one, subscribe with PayPal.

NOW

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event

In the UK, Sky Sports is an excellent way to watch all five Test matches of the 2023 Ashes series live and on demand. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe to Sky Sports.

Listen to the Ashes free on the BBC

Price: Free

BBC offers live radio coverage of The Ashes series between England and Australia, plus special programs and features. You can listen to the audio broadcast live via BBC Sounds.

How to watch the Ashes highlights

BBC iPlayer

Ashes highlights are available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer after each day of play.

BT Sport

BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch a full highlights show at the end of each day’s play on BT Sport in the UK.

Sky Sports

In addition, you can also catch Ashes highlights on the Sky Sports website.

Sky Sports

Who’s on England’s Ashes squad?

The final squad has not yet been announced, but this is the most recent squad that faced Ireland in May:

​​Ben Stokes (C)

James Anderson

Jonathan Bairstow

Stuart Broad

Harry Brook

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Dan Lawrence

Jack Leach

Ollie Pope

Matthew Potts

Ollie Robinson

Joe Root

Chris Woakes

Mark Wood

Who’s on Australia’s Ashes squad?

Pat Cummins (Captain)

Steve Smith

Scott Boland

Alex Carey

Cameron Green

Marcus Harris

Josh Hazlewood

Travis Head

Josh Inglis

Usman Khawaja

Marnus Labuschagne

Nathan Lyon

Mitchell Marsh

Todd Murphy

Matt Renshaw

Mitchell Starc

David Warner

Who is favored to win the Ashes 2023?

Both sides of this historic rivalry come into the Ashes series on a high. Australia will be favored to retain the 2023 Ashes series, having won four of the past five series, including the last three. The Australia Men’s Cricket team has been the No. 1 team in the world rankings since January 2022, only losing the top spot to India following a 2-1 Border Gavaskar series loss to them earlier this year.

Where are the Ashes 2023 being played?

Edgbaston, Birmingham (1st Test: June 16-20, 2023)

Lord’s, London (2nd Test: June 28-July 2, 2023)

Headingley, Leeds (July 6-10, 2023)

Old Trafford, Manchester (4th Test: July 19-23, 2023)

The Oval, London (5th Test: July 27-31, 2023)

Where and when is the Ashes 2023?

The Ashes 2023 is scheduled to run from June 16–July 31, 2023, with five separate test matches taking place across England’s major cricket grounds.

The Ashes 2023 schedule

Date Match Venue June 16–30, 2023 England vs. Australia (1st Test) (Winner: Australia) Edgbaston, Birmingham June 28–July 2, 2023 England vs. Australia (2nd Test) Lord’s, London July 6–10, 2023 England vs. Australia (3rd Test) Headingley, Leeds July 19–23, 2023 England vs. Australia (4th Test) Old Trafford, Manchester July 27–31, 2023 England vs. Australia (5th Test) The Oval, London

