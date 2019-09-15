Home Streaming degli sport Cricket Hub

Aggiornato il: 18/04/2023
New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2023

New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan kicks off with a five-match T20 series, starting April 14, 2023, followed by three ODI matches from April 27–May 7, 2023. Tune in to catch all the action from the New Zealand Tour of Pakistan on Sony LIV.

DateMatchVenue
April 14Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 1st T20IGaddafi Stadium, Lahore
April 15Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 2nd T20IGaddafi Stadium, Lahore
April 17Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 3rd T20IGaddafi Stadium, Lahore
April 20Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 4th T20IRawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
April 24Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 5th T20IRawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
April 27Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 1st ODIRawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
April 29Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 2nd ODIRawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
May 3Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 3rd ODINational Stadium, Karachi
May 5Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 4th ODINational Stadium, Karachi
May 7Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 5th ODINational Stadium, Karachi

Stream cricket live on Sling and Willow TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)

Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way to watch cricket live. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in.

Score a seven-day free trial with Sling TV! To get started:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to Sling TV and select a package, or use the free trial.
  4. Tune in to the action!

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.

Want it on the big screen? Check out this handy guide.

How to Stream With Sling

How to stream cricket live on Hotstar India

Price: Hotstar Premium: ₹299/month or ₹1499/year (4 USD/month or 20 USD/year)

Hotstar VIP: ₹399/year (5.4 USD/year)

Wherever you are, Hotstar provides the cheapest way to watch cricket. There are currently no free trials available, but there is a 48-hour refund policy if you decide to unsubscribe. For any other queries, or information about the content offered check the Hotstar FAQ page.

To watch cricket on Hotstar:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to our secure India (via Singapore) server.
  3. Go to Hotstar and subscribe.
  4. Tune in to the matches!

Want it on the big screen? Check out this handy guide.

Get the Best Hotstar VPN

How to stream cricket on ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month or 100 USD/year

Stream live cricket games, featuring matches across Test, ODI, and T20 formats from New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Ireland with ESPN+. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service for 14 USD/month.

To watch cricket on ESPN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to ESPN+ and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
  4. Enjoy the match!

Want it on the big screen? Check out this handy guide.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Live stream cricket on NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12GBP/day pass

Channel: Sky Sports Cricket

NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including the most popular international cricket on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. If you only want to tune in to one particular test match or one-day event, such as India vs. Australia (1st T20I), you can opt for a day pass to catch all the action or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

To watch the cricket on NOW:

  1. Get ExpressVPN
  2. Connect to a server location in the UK
  3. Head to NOW and sign up
  4. Enjoy the races!

Watch NOW With a VPN

Watch cricket live on Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a valid UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!

To watch cricket on Sky Sports:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a location in the UK.
  3. Go to Sky Sports and log in.
  4. Enjoy the matches!

Want it on the big screen? Check out this handy guide.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Watch cricket live on Willow TV

Price: 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year

Willow TV is a 24/7 cricket channel that serves as the exclusive broadcaster for games under the International Cricket Council (ICC) and many other cricket boards.

If you just want to watch cricket, Willow TV offers a standalone subscription. After signing up for an account, enjoy the streams in your web browser or watch from the Willow TV app for your Android or iOS device.

To watch cricket on Willow TV:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to Willow TV and subscribe.
  4. Enjoy the matches!
How to Stream on Big-Screen TV

Live stream cricket on Kayo Sports

Price: 25 AUD/month and up

Kayo Sports is an Australian sports streaming service that broadcasts several cricket matches (among other sports including UFC, AFL, and motorsports). New customers can get a 14-day free trial. After that, the Basic plan is 25 AUD/month, and the Premium plan is 35 AUD/month.

To watch cricket on Kayo Sports:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Australia.
  3. Head to Kayo Sports and subscribe.
  4. Enjoy the match!

Watch Kayo Sports With a VPN

Live stream the SA20 2023 cricket season

Depending on your location, you may be able to live stream all 33 cricket games in South Africa’s rebooted T20 league for free via the ICC.TV website and the official SA20 YouTube channel. Viewers in the UK can live stream the SA20 2023 cricket season on the Sky Sports Cricket channel, available contract-free on NOW. In the US, Sling TV’s “World Sports” add-on package includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra for watching live cricket year-round. Check our SA20 page for comprehensive live-streaming options.

Stream the SA2020

I’m having trouble with cricket live TV streams

Having trouble watching live cricket? Don’t get stumped by a troublesome connection. Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team if you have any issues while watching cricket live.

2023 cricket events calendar

Here are the major events for cricket in 2023, which will culminate with the ICC Cricket World Cup in October. Check your streaming site of choice for times. Dates listed here may be subject to change.

EventDateLocation
SA20 2023 cricket seasonJanuary 10–February 11, 2023South Africa
AU Big Bash LeagueDecember 13, 2022–February 4, 2023Australia
NZ Super Smash LeagueDecember 26, 2022–February 11, 2023New Zealand
Australia Tour of IndiaFebruary 9–March 22, 2023India
England Tour of New ZealandFebruary 16–28, 2023New Zealand
IPL 2023March 20–June 1, 2023India
The Ashes 2023June 16–August 1, 2023England
Cricket World Cup 2023 QualifierJune 16–July 9, 2023Zimbabwe
Asia Cup 2023September 1–17, 2023Pakistan
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023October–November, 2023India

