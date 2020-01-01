How to use ExpressVPN for gaming

ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps to enhance gaming on a range of major platforms, including Windows, Android, Mac, and iOS. Or try the ExpressVPN app for compatible routers, which lets you secure every device in your network, including gaming consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox that can’t install a VPN directly.

If you’re using a game console for live or on-demand video, ExpressVPN’s included MediaStreamer service can help you unlock what you want with no buffering, but it does not offer the privacy and other benefits of a VPN.

Use a VPN for all the most popular games

With protection from DDoS attacks and less ping, ExpressVPN makes it more enjoyable to play your favorite games. It works on computers, smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles (via the app for routers), so you’ll have no problem using it to play Minecraft, Rain City, Fortnite, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and PUBG on any device.

How does a VPN reduce ping?

Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.