Change your Steam Store country without a VPN

If you’re intent is to keep your Steam account intact, here are ways you can change your Steam Store country:

If you’re permanently relocating to another country

If you have recently relocated or are residing abroad for an extended period, you can modify your Steam country setting by making a purchase using a payment method from your new region. During the checkout process, while viewing your cart or completing the purchase, you will be provided with the option to change your store region to match your current location.

If you want to purchase a game in a different currency or region

To make purchases on Steam, your store country must match your current place of residence and you must have access to a local payment method. When going through the checkout process, you will be presented with a list of available payment methods specific to your region.

If you can’t make purchases in your current region, you can explore alternative options such as purchasing Steam-compatible CD Keys or Steam Wallet Codes from local gaming retail stores.

If you’re going on an extended holiday

If you are a new user, it is not possible to temporarily change your store region for making purchases while traveling—you need to be in your country of residence to do this. It is recommended that you set up your Steam account and configure your store region before you travel. This will allow you to access the store with your home country's pricing to make purchases.

If you constantly divide your time between more than one country

If you spend a lot of your time between countries, it’s recommended that you select the country that serves as your primary residence as your store country for convenience and consistency.

While it’s possible to update your store country each time you change locations, the change to your store/Wallet is permanent until you move again. Also keep in mind that Steam will not let you change this again for another three months.