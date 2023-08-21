Play Valorant in a different region How to play Valorant in a different region
Any time a new player signs up for a Riot Games account to play Valorant, they’ll automatically be assigned a server based on their region. Get ExpressVPN to change your location so you can play Valorant in different regions.
How to play Valorant in a different region
Changing your Valorant account region with a VPN is easy. Here’s how:
Step 1: Get ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN provides a secure tunnel between your device and the internet that protects your online traffic from prying eyes. Using a VPN when going online also helps you to change your IP address so that your device appears to be in a different country.
Step 2: Choose a VPN server location
Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 94 countries. Valorant is available in most countries around the world so connecting to the one closest to your physical location is recommended.
Step 3: Create a new Riot Games account
Head on over to the Riot Games website and sign up for a new account to play Valorant. Please make sure you select the correct region in the dropdown on the sign up page as you’ll need to pay for any changes in future.
Step 4: Securely play Valorant
Once you’ve completed signing up, securely play Valorant with your new Riot Games account!
Why do you need a new Riot Games account?
Each Riot Account is globally unique and is linked to a specific Valorant region—meaning they are limited to servers based on the location where the account was created. This means, for example, that if your account was created in the U.S., you’d only be able to play on U.S. servers.
To play with friends from other regions, you’ll need to create a new Riot Games account specifically for that region. That said, if you wanted to play Valorant on your primary account in a different region, you’ll need to transfer that account
Change your account region with Riot Points
Changing your Region of Residence (RoR) can be helpful if you’re experiencing lag, have incorrect payment options available to you, or if you’ve migrated to another country.
Each player has an assigned RoR based on the geographical region they live in. This helps to determine what payment methods and currencies you can use, what your default language is, and what shard you can play on.
A “shard”, or region, determines who you can play with and what servers are made available to you.
That said, it’s important to keep in mind that you can only play against friends on the same shard. Further, once you transfer your account to another RoR, you won’t be able to transfer it again for 90 days.
To change your RoR, you’ll need to submit a change of RoR request on the Riot Games support site.
Which Valorant regions can you transfer to?
Generally speaking, you can switch between most Valorant regions without restrictions.
The list of current shards include:
Southeast Asia/Asia-Pacific (AP)
Europe (EU)
Korea (KR)
Brazil (BR)
Latin America (LATAM)
North America (NA)
That said, there are a few exceptions to note:
Players in the South Korea RoR cannot transfer to the Japan RoR.
Players not in the South Korea RoR but would like their RoR transferred there will need to create a new account for that region.
Players who wish to transfer their RoR to Vietnam must have Vietnamese permanent residency.
Players cannot transfer their RoR to China. To play in China, players will need to create a new account for that region.
Shard changes can only be actioned to match a player’s RoR, and not just to play in other regions.
FAQ: Changing regions in Valorant
What is the best VPN for Valorant?
With servers across 94 countries, best-in-class encryption, and ultra-fast speeds that offer minimal buffering, ExpressVPN is the best and most reliable VPN for playing Valorant.
Can I change my Riot account region?
Yes! You can transfer your Riot Games account to other regions. The process costs 2,600 RP (around USD $20) and you can only transfer to specific regions based on your region of origin.
How can I check the Valorant server status?
Checking your local Valorant server status is easy. Simply:
Click on Valorant
Select your region and language
Click Continue
From here, you’ll be able to see if there are any issues currently affecting servers in your region.
How do I change my Valorant server to Asia?
Players can generally change transfer their accounts to most regions across Asia but here are a few exceptions:
Players in the South Korea RoR cannot transfer to the Japan RoR.
Players not in the South Korea RoR but would like their RoR transferred there will need to create a new account for that region.
Players who wish to transfer their RoR to Vietnam must have Vietnamese permanent residency.
Players cannot transfer their RoR to China. To play in China, players will need to create a new account for that region.
