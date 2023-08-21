Change your account region with Riot Points

Changing your Region of Residence (RoR) can be helpful if you’re experiencing lag, have incorrect payment options available to you, or if you’ve migrated to another country.

Each player has an assigned RoR based on the geographical region they live in. This helps to determine what payment methods and currencies you can use, what your default language is, and what shard you can play on.

A “shard”, or region, determines who you can play with and what servers are made available to you.

That said, it’s important to keep in mind that you can only play against friends on the same shard. Further, once you transfer your account to another RoR, you won’t be able to transfer it again for 90 days.

To change your RoR, you’ll need to submit a change of RoR request on the Riot Games support site.