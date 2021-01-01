Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Play Fortnite with the best VPN for gaming

Whether you’re at school, traveling abroad, or using a public Wi-Fi network, access Fortnite with ExpressVPN and play from anywhere without sacrificing speed.
Get ExpressVPN

Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee

Play Fortnite anywhere with a VPN in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Laptop with the Get ExpressVPN button.

Sign up for ExpressVPN, the best VPN for gaming.

Step 2

Globe showing VPN server locations.

Connect to any one of 160 locations in 94 countries.

Step 3

Variety of devices with the Fortnite logo.

Securely play Fortnite with minimal lag.

Get ExpressVPN
Fortnite on a variety of devices.

What is Fortnite?

Fortnite is a multiplayer action survival game with three different modes of play:  

  • Fortnite Battle Royale, a free-to-play battle royale where players are air-dropped into a game map without weapons or resources and scavenge to survive. 

  • Fortnite: Save the World, a pay-to-play co-op tower defense survival game where players engage in a massive battle royale. Save the World is free for subscribers of Fortnite Crew—a monthly subscription service that provides access to in-game items, in-game currency, and battle passes.

  • Fortnite Creative, a sandbox game in the vein of Minecraft. Fortnite Creative allows players to design structures on a private island which can then be shared with up to 15 other players.

One game controller taking a long route to reach a server, with another one taking a short VPN tunnel.

How does a VPN lower ping?

Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.

FAQ: Using a VPN for Fortnite

Will a VPN let me play Fortnite for free?
How do I use a VPN for Fortnite?
Can I be banned from Fortnite?
What devices can I play Fortnite on?
Can I use a free proxy to play Fortnite?
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?

6 reasons ExpressVPN is essential to online gamers

Four falling dots.

Powerful protection

Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

Speedometer.

Enhanced connectivity

Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with 3,000+ servers across 160 server locations in 94 countries.

Swipe gesture through buffering icon to illustrate going past throttled internet connection.

Bypass throttling

Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.

Video game buttons.

Access more online

Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they're censored where you are.

Access content you want on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and other devices.

Play on all devices

Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.

Two computer monitors linked by a gradient circle.

Game without borders

No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.

Get ExpressVPN

What customers say about us

NickolasEdmunds Twitter avatar.

@expressvpn I was able to get the service i needed for gaming 10/10 all platforms thx well worth service i needed!

NickolasEdmunds
Twitter avatar.

Wow, @expressvpn thank you for the stable connection, allowing me to stream and game with minimal issues on my rural connection!

First #vpn to do that well for me.

humechgames
Sky_Masters737 Twitter avatar.

Yeet! Yup. Its the fastest VPN I’ve ever used to date. I dont even bother switching it off for gaming anymore. Hardly notice it.

Sky_Masters737
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Get the risk-free VPN for playing Fortnite

Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you’re not satisfied playing Fortnite online with ExpressVPN, contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

Get ExpressVPN