Play Fortnite with the best VPN for gaming

Subscribe to ExpressVPN and download its apps for your gaming device of choice—Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, or Raspberry Pi. For game consoles like PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and Wii U, use the ExpressVPN app for routers. Not ready for a VPN router? Your Windows or Mac computer can be used as a “virtual router” instead.

In addition to keeping your data and files safe within an encrypted network, ExpressVPN also protects you from potential DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks while gaming. A VPN may also lower ping times between various gaming servers when you connect to locations closer to the network hosts.

If your ISP (internet service provider) is intentionally throttling certain kinds of network traffic, a VPN can bypass these restrictions and restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, users have even reported faster gaming speeds.