Play Fortnite with the best VPN for gaming
Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee
Play Fortnite anywhere with a VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN, the best VPN for gaming.
Step 2
Connect to any one of 160 locations in 94 countries.
Step 3
Securely play Fortnite with minimal lag.
What is Fortnite?
Fortnite is a multiplayer action survival game with three different modes of play:
Fortnite Battle Royale, a free-to-play battle royale where players are air-dropped into a game map without weapons or resources and scavenge to survive.
Fortnite: Save the World, a pay-to-play co-op tower defense survival game where players engage in a massive battle royale. Save the World is free for subscribers of Fortnite Crew—a monthly subscription service that provides access to in-game items, in-game currency, and battle passes.
Fortnite Creative, a sandbox game in the vein of Minecraft. Fortnite Creative allows players to design structures on a private island which can then be shared with up to 15 other players.
How does a VPN lower ping?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
FAQ: Using a VPN for Fortnite
Will a VPN let me play Fortnite for free?
Playing Fortnite for free depends on the mode of gameplay. Fortnite Battle Royale and Fortnite Creative are free to play but may contain paid downloadable content. Fortnite: Save the World is pay-to-play but is permanently free with a Fortnite Crew subscription.
Whichever version you play, ExpressVPN complements gameplay with boosted connectivity and less lag.
How do I use a VPN for Fortnite?
Subscribe to ExpressVPN and download its apps for your gaming device of choice—Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, or Raspberry Pi. For game consoles like PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and Wii U, use the ExpressVPN app for routers. Not ready for a VPN router? Your Windows or Mac computer can be used as a “virtual router” instead.
In addition to keeping your data and files safe within an encrypted network, ExpressVPN also protects you from potential DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks while gaming. A VPN may also lower ping times between various gaming servers when you connect to locations closer to the network hosts.
If your ISP (internet service provider) is intentionally throttling certain kinds of network traffic, a VPN can bypass these restrictions and restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, users have even reported faster gaming speeds.
Can I be banned from Fortnite?
Yes. Fortnite can block individual players, usually because they have violated a game’s rules. Fortnite’s developer, Epic Games, does this by banning the IP addresses associated with those players. Anyone else using those IP addresses will get banned as well. Players caught up in such an IP ban can start playing Fortnite again by using a different IP address, and one way to do that is by connecting to a VPN. A VPN gives you a new IP address so you can be more anonymous, beat censorship, and get back to gaming.
What devices can I play Fortnite on?
Fortnite is available on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.
Can I use a free proxy to play Fortnite?
Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN also works with streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer. In countries with heavy censorship, a VPN can help you unblock popular sites like YouTube and Google. It’s also the fastest, easiest way to browse the internet privately and securely.
6 reasons ExpressVPN is essential to online gamers
Powerful protection
Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.
Enhanced connectivity
Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with 3,000+ servers across 160 server locations in 94 countries.
Bypass throttling
Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.
Access more online
Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they're censored where you are.
Play on all devices
Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.
Game without borders
No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.
What customers say about us
@expressvpn I was able to get the service i needed for gaming 10/10 all platforms thx well worth service i needed!
Wow, @expressvpn thank you for the stable connection, allowing me to stream and game with minimal issues on my rural connection!
First #vpn to do that well for me.
Yeet! Yup. Its the fastest VPN I’ve ever used to date. I dont even bother switching it off for gaming anymore. Hardly notice it.
Get the risk-free VPN for playing Fortnite
Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you’re not satisfied playing Fortnite online with ExpressVPN, contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.