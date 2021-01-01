Play League of Legends with a VPN

Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

League of Legends on a variety of devices.

What is League of Legends?

League of Legends is a team-based multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game by Riot Games. Two teams consisting of five champions engage in a battle to destroy each other’s bases. Each player controls a champion and as the game progresses, players can level up their champions by earning experience points, earning gold, and buying and selling items to aid their battle. A mobile port was released on Android and iOS as League of Legends: Wild Rift in 2021.

One game controller taking a long route to reach a server, with another one taking a short VPN tunnel.

How does a VPN lower ping?

Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.

FAQ: Using a VPN for League of Legends

What else can I do with ExpressVPN?

6 reasons ExpressVPN is essential to online gamers

Four falling dots.

Powerful protection

Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

Speedometer.

Enhanced connectivity

Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with 3,000+ servers across 160 server locations in 94 countries.

Swipe gesture through buffering icon to illustrate going past throttled internet connection.

Bypass throttling

Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.

Video game buttons.

Access more online

Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they're censored where you are.

Access content you want on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and other devices.

Play on all devices

Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.

Two computer monitors linked by a gradient circle.

Game without borders

No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.

What customers say about us

NickolasEdmunds Twitter avatar.

@expressvpn I was able to get the service i needed for gaming 10/10 all platforms thx well worth service i needed!

NickolasEdmunds
Twitter avatar.

Wow, @expressvpn thank you for the stable connection, allowing me to stream and game with minimal issues on my rural connection!

First #vpn to do that well for me.

humechgames
Sky_Masters737 Twitter avatar.

Yeet! Yup. Its the fastest VPN I’ve ever used to date. I dont even bother switching it off for gaming anymore. Hardly notice it.

Sky_Masters737
