Whether you're at school, traveling abroad, or using a public Wi-Fi network, avoid high ping lobbies
What is Valorant?
Valorant is a team-based, free-to-play tactical first-person shooter game developed by Riot Games. There are several different modes of play including: Unrated, Competitive, Swiftplay, Replication, Spike Rush, Deathmatch, Escalation, and Snowball Fight.
How does a VPN lower ping?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
FAQ: Valorant VPN
What is the best VPN for Valorant?
With servers across 94 countries, best-in-class encryption, and ultra-fast speeds that offer minimal buffering
Is it legal to use a VPN for playing Valorant?
VPNs are legal in most jurisdictions around the world, and are widely used by individuals to protect their private information and all kinds of online activity, including gaming. VPNs can also bypass limitations enforced against certain services by ISPs or by local Wi-Fi operators in schools, offices, and public places.
Will a VPN let me play Valorant for free?
Valorant is completely free-to-play! It does not require a subscription—you can sign up and play whenever you want.
How do I change servers in Valorant with a VPN?
To change servers in ExpressVPN, simply:
Open the ExpressVPN Windows app
Click ⋯ and then All Locations
Select your desired server location and double-click to connect to that server location
Will using a Valorant VPN cause lag?
VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, but ExpressVPN’s industry-leading speeds mean users rarely notice a difference. In fact, use of a VPN may actually improve your connection if you’ve noticed lag whilst playing Valorant.
That said, if you do notice that your connection has slowed down, try selecting a server location that is geographically closer to you.
Can I get banned for using a VPN for Valorant?
There is nothing in Riot Games’ terms of use that forbids the use of VPNs. If you’re using a VPN for ping or throttling reduction, or to keep your connection secure, then you should be ok. If, however, you’re using a VPN to cheat or bypass their Terms of Service your account may be flagged for suspicious activity.
How do I use a VPN for Valorant?
Subscribe to ExpressVPN and download the app for Windows or routers.
In addition to keeping your data and files safe within an encrypted network, ExpressVPN also protects you from potential DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks while gaming. You can also use our VPN to lower ping times between various gaming servers by connecting to locations closer to the network hosts.
If your ISP (internet service provider) is intentionally throttling certain kinds of network traffic, a VPN can bypass these restrictions and restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, users have even reported faster gaming speeds.
What devices can I play Valorant on?
Can I use a free proxy to play Valorant?
Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN also works with streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer. In countries with heavy censorship, a VPN can help you unblock popular sites like YouTube and Google. It's also the fastest, easiest way to browse the internet privately and securely
