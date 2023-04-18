Get the best Steam Deck VPN in 2023

Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

After installing ExpressVPN on your Steam Deck, connect in one click to enjoy all of the following:

Ultra-fast streaming

From Netflix to YouTube and Starz, securely stream your favorite movies and shows in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN.

Secure browsing

Whether you’re gaming or streaming, ExpressVPN provides best-in-class encryption for a secure online experience.

Powerful protection

Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

What is the Steam Deck?

What is Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck is a handheld gaming console developed by the Valve Corporation that was released in early 2022 after several years of development. The console runs a custom Linux distribution called SteamOS that's based on Arch Linux and incorporates the Steam storefront and game launcher.

While each model varies with internal storage options, their specifications are identical. All models also support the ability to expand storage space via microSD cards.

Gaming with VPN on the Steam Deck

Gaming online on the Steam Deck and ExpressVPN keeps your data private, while also protecting you from DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks. A VPN can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts, making for a smoother gaming experience.

How to install a VPN on the Steam Deck

Installing the ExpressVPN app

SteamOS

The Steam Deck’s default operating system, SteamOS, is based on Arch Linux. Simply download and install the ExpressVPN Linux app for Arch on your Steam Deck. Do keep in mind that system updates on Steam OS may remove third party apps and that ExpressVPN may need to be reinstalled after each update.

Windows

The Steam Deck also officially supports the installation of Windows 10 and 11 as an alternative operating system. If you are using Windows, simply download and install the ExpressVPN Windows app on your Steam Deck.

Connect to a VPN router

Alternatively, you can connect your Steam Deck to a VPN-enabled router to achieve full VPN protection following a quick and easy installation process.

^An active ExpressVPN subscription, sold separately, is required for VPN features.
The router will still perform standard functions without one.

Countries with the Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is now shipping to the U.S., Canada, the European Union, and the UK. It is also available for reservation in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

