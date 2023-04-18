Get the best Steam Deck VPN in 2023

How to install a VPN on the Steam Deck

Installing the ExpressVPN app

SteamOS

The Steam Deck’s default operating system, SteamOS, is based on Arch Linux. Simply download and install the ExpressVPN Linux app for Arch on your Steam Deck. Do keep in mind that system updates on Steam OS may remove third party apps and that ExpressVPN may need to be reinstalled after each update.

Windows

The Steam Deck also officially supports the installation of Windows 10 and 11 as an alternative operating system. If you are using Windows, simply download and install the ExpressVPN Windows app on your Steam Deck.

Connect to a VPN router

Alternatively, you can connect your Steam Deck to a VPN-enabled router to achieve full VPN protection following a quick and easy installation process. If you’re based in the U.S., you can also get the ExpressVPN Aircove router with built-in^ VPN protection.