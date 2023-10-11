Why do you need a new Riot Games account?

Games like League of Legends: Wild Rift are region locked for a variety of reasons that can include server infrastructure, publishing agreements, or local laws for specific regions. Other factors can include differing cultural values across regions, playing styles, or language barriers.

As each Riot Account is globally unique and is linked to a specific League of Legends: Wild Rift region—they are limited to servers based on the location where the account was created. This means, for example, that if your Riot account was created in the U.S., you’d only be able to play on U.S. servers.

It should be noted that Wild Rift servers in the Americas (including North America and Latin America) are different from those from the rest of the world as they use a completely different infrastructure. In other words, accounts are broadly categorized as either being from the Americas or any other region.

To play with friends from other regions, you’ll need to create a new Riot Games account specifically for that region. That said, if you want to play League of Legends: Wild Rift on your primary account in a different region, you’ll need to transfer that account.