How to play League of Legends: Wild Rift on a different server.

Play LoL: Wild Rift in a different region How to play League of Legends: Wild Rift on a different server

Any time a new player signs up for a Riot Games account to play League of Legends: Wild Rift, they’ll automatically be assigned a server based on their region. That said, there may be instances when players will want to change their account region. 

How to Play LoL: Wild Rift in a Different Server

Changing servers in League of Legends: Wild Rift with a VPN is easy. Here’s how:

ExpressVPN provides a secure tunnel between your device and the internet that protects your online traffic from prying eyes. Using a VPN when going online also helps you to change your IP address so that your device appears to be in a different country. 

Every subscription is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Step 2: Choose a VPN server location

Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 105 countries. League of Legends: Wild Rift is available in most countries around the world so connecting to the one closest to your physical location is recommended.

Play League of Legends: Wild Rift!

Step 3: Create a new Riot Games account

Head on over to the League of Legends: Wild Rift website and sign up for a new account. Alternatively, you can sign out of your current Wild Rift account on your phone and initiate the new Riot account sign up process there instead. Please make sure you select the correct region in the dropdown on the sign up page as you’ll need to pay for any changes in future.

A variety of devices with the League of Legends logo.

Step 4: Play League of Legends: Wild Rift

Once you’ve completed signing up, connect to ExpressVPN and securely play League of Legends: Wild Rift!

League of Legends on a variety of devices.

Why do you need a new Riot Games account?

Games like League of Legends: Wild Rift are region locked for a variety of reasons that can include server infrastructure, publishing agreements, or local laws for specific regions. Other factors can include differing cultural values across regions, playing styles, or language barriers. 

As each Riot Account is globally unique and is linked to a specific League of Legends: Wild Rift region—they are limited to servers based on the location where the account was created. This means, for example, that if your Riot account was created in the U.S., you’d only be able to play on U.S. servers.

It should be noted that Wild Rift servers in the Americas (including North America and Latin America) are different from those from the rest of the world as they use a completely different infrastructure. In other words, accounts are broadly categorized as either being from the Americas or any other region.

To play with friends from other regions, you’ll need to create a new Riot Games account specifically for that region. That said, if you want to play League of Legends: Wild Rift on your primary account in a different region, you’ll need to transfer that account.

A screen showing part of the world coming out of it.

Change your account region with Riot Points

League of Legends: Wild Rift is available across a wide variety of countries in the following regions:

  • The Americas, including: The U.S., Mexico, Peru, and Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Europe, including: The United Kingdom, Spain, Denmark, Belgium, and Romania

  • The Middle East, including: Israel and Iran

  • Russia

  • Asia, including: India, China, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Thailand.

FAQ: Changing servers in LoL: Wild Rift

How do I change my server to America in Wild Rift?
Can I use VPN to play Wild Rift?
What country is Wild Rift most popular in?
How to check Wild Rift region?
How do I change my Wild Rift server to Asia?

