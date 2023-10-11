Play LoL: Wild Rift in a different region How to play League of Legends: Wild Rift on a different server
Any time a new player signs up for a Riot Games account to play League of Legends: Wild Rift, they’ll automatically be assigned a server based on their region. That said, there may be instances when players will want to change their account region.
How to Play LoL: Wild Rift in a Different Server
Changing servers in League of Legends: Wild Rift with a VPN is easy. Here’s how:
Step 1: Get ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN provides a secure tunnel between your device and the internet that protects your online traffic from prying eyes. Using a VPN when going online also helps you to change your IP address so that your device appears to be in a different country.
Sign up for ExpressVPN and download the app for Android or iOS. Every subscription is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Step 2: Choose a VPN server location
Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 105 countries. League of Legends: Wild Rift is available in most countries around the world so connecting to the one closest to your physical location is recommended.
Step 3: Create a new Riot Games account
Head on over to the League of Legends: Wild Rift website and sign up for a new account. Alternatively, you can sign out of your current Wild Rift account on your phone and initiate the new Riot account sign up process there instead. Please make sure you select the correct region in the dropdown on the sign up page as you’ll need to pay for any changes in future.
Step 4: Play League of Legends: Wild Rift
Once you’ve completed signing up, connect to ExpressVPN and securely play League of Legends: Wild Rift!
Why do you need a new Riot Games account?
Games like League of Legends: Wild Rift are region locked for a variety of reasons that can include server infrastructure, publishing agreements, or local laws for specific regions. Other factors can include differing cultural values across regions, playing styles, or language barriers.
As each Riot Account is globally unique and is linked to a specific League of Legends: Wild Rift region—they are limited to servers based on the location where the account was created. This means, for example, that if your Riot account was created in the U.S., you’d only be able to play on U.S. servers.
It should be noted that Wild Rift servers in the Americas (including North America and Latin America) are different from those from the rest of the world as they use a completely different infrastructure. In other words, accounts are broadly categorized as either being from the Americas or any other region.
To play with friends from other regions, you’ll need to create a new Riot Games account specifically for that region. That said, if you want to play League of Legends: Wild Rift on your primary account in a different region, you’ll need to transfer that account.
Change your account region with Riot Points
League of Legends: Wild Rift is available across a wide variety of countries in the following regions:
The Americas, including: The U.S., Mexico, Peru, and Argentina
Brazil
Japan
South Korea
Europe, including: The United Kingdom, Spain, Denmark, Belgium, and Romania
The Middle East, including: Israel and Iran
Russia
Asia, including: India, China, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Thailand.
Why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for LoL: Wild Rift?
Can I use a free VPN to play LoL: Wild Rift?
Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of a paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
|Express VPN ExpressVPN
|Most free VPNs
Data limit
Unlimited
10GB
VPN server locations
105 countries
10-50 countries
Customer support
24/7 live chat
Server technology
TrustedServer
PC-based
Activity and connection logging
Never
No promises
Simultaneous connections supported
Up to 8
1
Device support
Apps for every device
Desktop and mobile
Custom VPN protocol
Lightway
None
FAQ: Changing servers in LoL: Wild Rift
How do I change my server to America in Wild Rift?
LoL: Wild Rift servers in the Americas use a different infrastructure to those from the rest of the world. Upon sign up, your account will automatically be assigned either within the Americas or elsewhere.
To change to U.S. server, you will need to:
Create a new Riot Games account in a different region.
Transfer your existing account to a different region. This option requires lodging a support request with Riot Games.
Can I use VPN to play Wild Rift?
There is nothing in Riot Games’ terms of use that forbids the use of VPNs. If you’re using a VPN for ping or throttling reduction, or to keep your connection secure, then you should be ok. If, however, you’re using a VPN to cheat or bypass their Terms of Service your account may be flagged for suspicious activity.
What country is Wild Rift most popular in?
How to check Wild Rift region?
To check your League of Legends: Wild Rift region, simply tap the shop icon then access your account details. From here, your current region will be listed.
How do I change my Wild Rift server to Asia?
This depends on where in Asia you would like to switch to. For regions like Japan, you can either transfer your existing account or create a whole new account in that region.
For Southeast Asian servers, it’s a bit more complicated than that. It should be noted that transfers into Southeast Asia can be done but transfers out are disabled as of mid 2023.
Playing on servers in South Korea is also complicated as you are required to have a South Korean social security (KSSN) number and phone number for registration.
Playing on Tencent’s (Riot Games’ parent company) servers in China is more than likely impossible—as are account transfers to and from China.
