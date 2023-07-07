Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Access Battle.net with a VPN.

Access Battle.net with a VPN

Securely connect with your friends, game online, purchase games, and stay up to date with the latest Blizzard Entertainment content on Battle.net with ExpressVPN.

Whether you’re at school, traveling abroad, or using a public Wi-Fi network, avoid high ping lobbies with the fastest VPN for gaming.

How to game with ExpressVPN

How to set up a VPN for Battle.net

Setting up a VPN for Battle.net is a breeze. Here’s how:

Step 1: Get ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN and download the app for Windows or macOS. Every subscription is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Step 2: Choose a VPN server location

Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 94 countries.

Step 3: Access Battle.net

Once you’re connected to ExpressVPN, securely game on Battle.net with minimal lag.

What is Battle.net?

What is Battle.net?

Battle.net is a social networking service, digital distribution, and game launcher developed by Blizzard Entertainment. Securely play games like World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2, and Call of Duty: Warzone. A mobile version is available for Android and iOS that lets gamers connect with their friends, buy games, and get all the latest Blizzard news.

Why you need a VPN for Battle.net

Four falling dots.

Powerful protection

Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

Speedometer.

Boost connectivity

Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 94 countries.

Swipe gesture through buffering icon to illustrate going past throttled internet connection.

Bypass throttling

Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.

Video game buttons.

Access more online

Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.

Access content you want on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and other devices.

Play on all devices

Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.

Two computer monitors linked by a gradient circle.

Game without borders

No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.

One game controller taking a long route to reach a server, with another one taking a short VPN tunnel.

How does a VPN lower ping?

Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.

Can I use a free VPN for Battle.net?

Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of a paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.

Read more about free proxy services vs. VPNs.

Paid VPN vs. free VPN
Express VPN ExpressVPNMost free VPNs

Data limit

Unlimited

10GB

VPN server locations

94 countries

10-50 countries

Customer support

24/7 live chat

Email

Server technology

TrustedServer

PC-based

Activity and connection logging

Never

No promises

Simultaneous connections supported

5

1

Device support

Apps for every device

Desktop and mobile

Custom VPN protocol

Lightway

None

Download a VPN for Battle.net on all your devices

Get the best VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more.

Download ExpressVPN apps.

An ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon TV Fire Stick, and Samsung Smart TV. Get a VPN APK for your Android devices, or download ExpressVPN for iOS. You can even get a VPN extension for Chrome.

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

FAQ: Battle.net VPN

Does Blizzard allow VPN?
Does ExpressVPN lower ping?
Do pro gamers use VPNs?

What gamers say about us

NickolasEdmunds Twitter avatar.

@expressvpn I was able to get the service i needed for gaming 10/10 all platforms thx well worth service i needed!

NickolasEdmunds
User HUMECHGAMES recommending ExpressVPN for Apple TV.

Wow, @expressvpn thank you for the stable connection, allowing me to stream and game with minimal issues on my rural connection!

First #vpn to do that well for me.

humechgames
User SKY_MASTERS737 recommending ExprssVPN for Nvidia Shield.

Yeet! Yup. Its the fastest VPN I’ve ever used to date. I dont even bother switching it off for gaming anymore. Hardly notice it.

@Sky_Masters737
