How to set up a VPN for Battle.net
Setting up a VPN for Battle.net is a breeze. Here’s how:
Step 1: Get ExpressVPN
Sign up for ExpressVPN and download the app for Windows or macOS.
Step 2: Choose a VPN server location
Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 94 countries.
Step 3: Access Battle.net
Once you're connected to ExpressVPN, securely game on Battle.net with minimal lag.
What is Battle.net?
Battle.net is a social networking service, digital distribution, and game launcher developed by Blizzard Entertainment. Securely play games like World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2, and Call of Duty: Warzone. A mobile version is available for Android and iOS that lets gamers connect with their friends, buy games, and get all the latest Blizzard news.
Why you need a VPN for Battle.net
Powerful protection
Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.
Boost connectivity
Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 94 countries.
Bypass throttling
Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.
Access more online
Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.
Play on all devices
Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.
Game without borders
No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.
How does a VPN lower ping?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
Can I use a free VPN for Battle.net?
Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of a paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
|Express VPN ExpressVPN
|Most free VPNs
Data limit
Unlimited
10GB
VPN server locations
94 countries
10-50 countries
Customer support
24/7 live chat
Server technology
TrustedServer
PC-based
Activity and connection logging
Never
No promises
Simultaneous connections supported
5
1
Device support
Apps for every device
Desktop and mobile
Custom VPN protocol
Lightway
None
Download a VPN for Battle.net on all your devices
Get the best VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more.
An ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon TV Fire Stick, and Samsung Smart TV. Get a VPN APK for your Android devices, or download ExpressVPN for iOS. You can even get a VPN extension for Chrome.
Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
FAQ: Battle.net VPN
Does Blizzard allow VPN?
Yes! Use of VPNs is not against Blizzard’s End User License Agreement. And ExpressVPN’s ultra-fast servers provide a secure and private online gaming experience from any location—including your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network—while defeating ISP throttling. Should you encounter errors, or have questions about using ExpressVPN, just contact Support—available 24/7 via live chat or email.
Does ExpressVPN lower ping?
ExpressVPN lowers ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations that are closer to the network hosts.
Do pro gamers use VPNs?
With the emergence and growth of the eSports industry, more pro gamers are opting to use VPNs while gaming to enhance connectivity, increase security, defeat censorship, and protect against DDoS attacks.
DDoS attacks have become an increasing issue in recent years, and using a VPN for gaming provides powerful protection by changing your IP address.
