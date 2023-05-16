Play Overwatch with a VPN and lower ping
Fight for a better future! Whether you’re at school, traveling abroad, or using a public Wi-Fi network, avoid high ping lobbies with the fastest VPN for gaming.
The future is worth fighting for!
How to set up a VPN for Overwatch
Setting up a VPN for Overwatch is a breeze. Here’s how:
Step 1: Get ExpressVPN
Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 94 countries.
Step 2: Choose a VPN server location
Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 94 countries.
Step 3: Play Overwatch
Once you’re connected to ExpressVPN, securely play Overwatch with minimal lag.
What is Overwatch?
Overwatch is a team-based, free-to-play first-person hero shooter developed by Blizzard Entertainment. Players can select from one of 37 heroes from three different classes: Damage, Tank, and Support. Gameplay modes include: Control, Escort, Hybrid, Push, Capture the Flag, Deathmatch, Assault, and Elimination.
Why you need a VPN for Overwatch
Powerful protection
Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.
Boost connectivity
Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 94 countries.
Bypass throttling
Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.
Access more online
Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.
Play on all devices
Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.
Game without borders
No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.
How does a VPN lower ping?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
Can I use a free VPN to play Overwatch?
Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of a paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
FAQ: Overwatch VPN
How to fix the high ping when playing Overwatch?
Try the following basic steps for fixing high ping while playing Overwatch:
Connecting to a VPN server closest to your geographic location.
Close all other programs using the internet on your device.
Close the game.
Restart your internet connection.
Restart the game.
Can I use a VPN to unblock voice chat in Overwatch?
There are several reasons why voice chat may not be working for you on Overwatch. This can include heavy lag, regional VoIP restrictions (countries like Egypt and Brazil, for example, ban the use of voice calls over apps), or account bans. A VPN can help you access Voice Chat features provided you are connected to a VPN server location where this is available.
Is VPN bannable Overwatch?
Using a VPN whilst playing Overwatch is not prohibited. You may, however, find that your account will be banned or blocked if you violate the game’s rules by cheating, stalking, doxing, or manipulating match results.
Is ExpressVPN good with Overwatch?
Yes! In addition to keeping your data and files safe within an encrypted network, using a gaming VPN for playing Overwatch also protects you from potential DDoS attacks (distributed denial of service).
Further, if your ISP (internet service provider) is intentionally throttling certain kinds of network traffic, use of a VPN can bypass these restrictions and restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, users have even reported faster gaming speeds.
Does ExpressVPN lower ping?
ExpressVPN lowers ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations that are closer to the network hosts.
Do pro gamers use VPN?
With the emergence and growth of the eSports industry, more pro gamers are opting to use VPNs while gaming to enhance connectivity, increase security, defeat censorship, and protect against DDoS attacks.
DDoS attacks have become an increasing issue in recent years, and using a VPN for gaming provides powerful protection by changing your IP address.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN also works with streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer. In countries with heavy censorship, a VPN can help you unblock popular sites like YouTube and Google. It’s also the fastest, easiest way to browse the internet privately and securely—for example, with a VPN Chrome extension.
