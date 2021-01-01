Get the best VPN for playing Minecraft
What is Minecraft?
Minecraft is a franchise born of the survival sandbox game of the same name. The base Minecraft game is in first-person, and players are given a large degree of freedom to explore, create, and survive with no specific goals to achieve. With Minecraft, imagination is the name of the game! With its building-block aesthetic and its emphasis on open-ended, creative thinking, Minecraft is popular with gamers of all ages, and is generally suitable for kids ages 8 and up.
Since its initial release in 2011, the franchise has expanded with a variety of spin-offs that include: Minecraft, Minecraft: Story Mode, Minecraft Earth, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Education Edition. You can play Minecraft Classic, a JavaScript remake by Minecraft’s developer Mojang Studios, here for free.
How does a VPN lower ping?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
FAQ: Using a VPN for Minecraft
How do I use a VPN for Minecraft?
Subscribe to ExpressVPN and download its apps for your gaming device of choice—Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, or Raspberry Pi. For game consoles like PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and Wii U, use the ExpressVPN app for routers. Not ready for a VPN router? Your Windows or Mac computer can be used as a “virtual router” instead.
In addition to keeping your data and files safe within an encrypted network, ExpressVPN also protects you from potential DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks while gaming. You can also use our VPN to lower ping times between various gaming servers by connecting to locations closer to the network hosts.
If your ISP (internet service provider) is intentionally throttling certain kinds of network traffic, a VPN can bypass these restrictions and restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, users have even reported faster gaming speeds.
Will a VPN let me play Minecraft for free?
No, you will need to purchase a copy of the base game in order to play Minecraft (please note that this does not apply for Minecraft Classic). However, ExpressVPN will complement gameplay with boosted connectivity and potentially lowered ping.
Can I be banned from Minecraft?
Yes. Mojang Studios will issue bans on Bedrock—multiplayer—versions of the game for violations against community standards. If a player is banned, they will be unable to play on servers, join Realms, host or join multiplayer games, or use the marketplace.
In the event of a ban, players can start playing Minecraft again by using a different IP address, and one way to do that is by connecting to a VPN. A VPN gives you a new IP address so you can be more anonymous, beat censorship, and get back to gaming.
What devices can I play Minecraft on?
Minecraft is available on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, Windows Phone, Fire OS, Wii U, and Nintendo Switch.
What is Minecraft Classic?
Minecraft Classic is a remake of the original Minecraft, done entirely in JavaScript and completely free to play online.
Can I use a free proxy to play Minecraft?
Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
6 reasons ExpressVPN is essential to online gamers
Powerful protection
Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.
Enhanced connectivity
Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with 3,000+ servers across 160 server locations in 94 countries.
Bypass throttling
Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.
Access more online
Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they're censored where you are.
Play on all devices
Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.
Game without borders
No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.
