Get the best VPN for playing Minecraft

What is Minecraft?

Minecraft is a franchise born of the survival sandbox game of the same name. The base Minecraft game is in first-person, and players are given a large degree of freedom to explore, create, and survive with no specific goals to achieve. With Minecraft, imagination is the name of the game! With its building-block aesthetic and its emphasis on open-ended, creative thinking, Minecraft is popular with gamers of all ages, and is generally suitable for kids ages 8 and up.

Since its initial release in 2011, the franchise has expanded with a variety of spin-offs that include: Minecraft, Minecraft: Story Mode, Minecraft Earth, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Education Edition. You can play Minecraft Classic, a JavaScript remake by Minecraft’s developer Mojang Studios, here for free.