Here’s why ExpressVPN is the best FFXIV VPN
Powerful protection
Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.
Boost connectivity
Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 105 countries.
Bypass throttling
Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.
Access more online
Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.*
Play on all devices
Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.
Game without borders
No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.*
How to set up a VPN for FFXIV
Setting up a VPN for FFXIV is easy. Here’s how:
Step 1: Get ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN provides a secure tunnel between your device and the internet that protects your online traffic from prying eyes. Using a VPN when playing FFXIV online also helps you to change your IP address so that your device appears to be in a different country.
Sign up for ExpressVPN and download the app for Windows. Every subscription is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Step 2: Choose a VPN server location
Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 105 countries.
Step 3: Play FFXIV
Once you’re connected to ExpressVPN, securely play FFXIV with minimal lag.
How does a VPN change your playing region?
Using a VPN changes your IP address, the unique number that identifies you and your location in the world. With a new IP address, you can game online as if you were in the UK, U.S., Canada, Australia, or virtually any country, if the service has VPN servers there.
How does a VPN lower ping?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
Can I use a free VPN to play FFXIV?
Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of a paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
|Express VPN ExpressVPN
|Most free VPNs
Data limit
Unlimited
10GB
VPN server locations
105 countries
10-50 countries
Customer support
24/7 live chat
Compatible with Netflix
Yes
No
Activity and connection logging
Never
No promises
Simultaneous connections supported
Up to 8
1
Device support
Apps for every device
Desktop and mobile
Custom VPN protocol
Lightway
None
Download a VPN for FFXIV on all your devices
A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.
What is FFXIV?
FFXIV is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) developed by Square Enix that was first released in 2013. Players traverse across a massive fantasy world and engage in a combination of player-ve-environment (PvE) and player-vs-player (PvP) gameplay.
FAQ: FFXIV VPN
Can I use a VPN for FFXIV?
Yes! Use of VPNs is not against Square Enix’s Terms of Service or Prohibited Activities for FFXIV. And ExpressVPN’s ultra-fast servers provide a secure and private online gaming experience from any location—including your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network—while defeating ISP throttling. Should you encounter errors, or have questions about using ExpressVPN, just contact Support—available 24/7 via live chat or email.
What is the best VPN for FFXIV?
With servers across 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, and ultra-fast speeds that offer minimal buffering, ExpressVPN is the best and most reliable VPN for playing FFXIV.
How does a VPN reduce ping in FFXIV?
Which VPN is the best for gaming?
With servers across 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, and ultra-fast speeds that offer minimal buffering, ExpressVPN is the best and most reliable VPN for online gaming.
