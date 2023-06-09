Best Battlegrounds Mobile India VPN Play Battlegrounds Mobile India with a VPN
BGMI is back! Invite your mohalla and blast your way to glory. Whether you’re at school, traveling abroad, or using a public Wi-Fi network, avoid high ping lobbies with the fastest VPN for gaming.
Get ready to push rank with the whole nation!
What is BGMI?
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. It is an mobile online free-to-play multiplayer battle royale video game. Players can enter matches as individuals or in teams of up to four participants. Gameplay modes include: Arcade, Classic, Arctic, Rage Gear, Payload, Team Deathmatch, Infection, and War.
Why is BGMI banned in India?
BGMI was originally released in India in July 2021 but was banned by the Indian government in July 2022 due to privacy and security concerns. As of May 2023, the ban has been lifted and BGMI is once again readily available to gamers in India.
Which country is BGMI available in?
BGMI is exclusively available to gamers in India. For gamers based in other regions, PUBG Mobile is available for download. While both games are similar, there are slight differences that include: modifications on some of the more violent aspects of PUBG, Indian exclusive in-game events, and language support.
Why you need a VPN for BGMI
How does a VPN lower ping?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
Can I use a free VPN to play BGMI?
Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of a paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
Read more about free proxy services vs. VPNs.
FAQ: BGMI VPN
When was BGMI unbanned?
As of May 2023, BGMI is no longer banned in India.
Can I play BGMI with VPN?
Yes! ExpressVPN’s ultra-fast virtual Indian servers ensure a smooth online gaming experience. If you encounter any errors along the way, or have questions about gaming with ExpressVPN, just contact Support—available 24/7 via live chat or email, to get right back to gaming!
Can I play PUBG in India using VPN?
Yes! While PUBG is available to play in India, PUBG Mobile is not—hence why BGMI exists. Wherever you are, whether at school, or using a public Wi-Fi network, ExpressVPN helps you securely and privately play BGMI without sacrificing speed.
Can BGMI be downloaded in other countries?
Yes, BGMI can be downloaded in other countries. Simply set your ExpressVPN virtual server location to India and stay connected to your BGMI matches.
Is Battlegrounds Mobile India free?
Yes! Battlegrounds Mobile India is free to download and free to play, although add-ons and extras can be purchased through the app.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN also works with streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer. In countries with heavy censorship, a VPN can help you unblock popular sites like YouTube and Google. It’s also the fastest, easiest way to browse the internet privately and securely—for example, with a VPN Chrome extension.
