Play Battlegrounds Mobile India with a VPN

BGMI is back! Invite your mohalla and blast your way to glory. Whether you’re at school, traveling abroad, or using a public Wi-Fi network, avoid high ping lobbies with the fastest VPN for gaming.

Get ready to push rank with the whole nation!

How to set up a VPN for BGMI

Sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN, the best VPN for gaming.

Connect to any VPN server location in 94 countries.

Securely play BGMI with minimal lag.

What is BGMI?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. It is an mobile online free-to-play multiplayer battle royale video game. Players can enter matches as individuals or in teams of up to four participants. Gameplay modes include: Arcade, Classic, Arctic, Rage Gear, Payload, Team Deathmatch, Infection, and War.

Why is BGMI banned in India?

BGMI was originally released in India in July 2021 but was banned by the Indian government in July 2022 due to privacy and security concerns. As of May 2023, the ban has been lifted and BGMI is once again readily available to gamers in India.

Which country is BGMI available in?

BGMI is exclusively available to gamers in India. For gamers based in other regions, PUBG Mobile is available for download. While both games are similar, there are slight differences that include: modifications on some of the more violent aspects of PUBG, Indian exclusive in-game events, and language support.

Why you need a VPN for BGMI

Powerful protection

Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

Boost connectivity

Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 94 countries.

Bypass throttling

Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.

Access more online

Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.

Access content you want on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and other devices.

Play on all devices

Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.

Game without borders

No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.

How does a VPN lower ping?

Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.

Can I use a free VPN to play BGMI?

Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of a paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.

Read more about free proxy services vs. VPNs.

Download a VPN for BGMI on all your devices

Get the best VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more.

Get a VPN APK for your Android devices, or download ExpressVPN for iOS. You can even get a VPN extension for Chrome.

Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

FAQ: BGMI VPN

What else can I do with ExpressVPN?

