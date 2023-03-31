What is Lost Ark?

Lost Ark is a free-to-play, massively multiplayer online action role-playing game (MMORPG) co-developed by Tripod Studio and Smilegate. It is set in a fantasy world where players face monsters and bosses for loot.

Lost Ark focuses on player versus environment (PvE) gameplay, with some player versus player (PvP) elements thrown in for good measure.