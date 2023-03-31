Play Lost Ark with the best VPN Play Lost Ark with the best VPN for gaming
What is Lost Ark?
Lost Ark is a free-to-play, massively multiplayer online action role-playing game (MMORPG) co-developed by Tripod Studio and Smilegate. It is set in a fantasy world where players face monsters and bosses for loot.
Lost Ark focuses on player versus environment (PvE) gameplay, with some player versus player (PvP) elements thrown in for good measure.
Where is Lost Ark available?
Lost Ark is currently available in the following countries across Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania:
Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominica, The Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Holy See, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, and Venezuela.
How does a VPN lower ping?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
FAQ: Lost Ark VPN
Will a VPN let me play Lost Ark for free?
Lost Ark is completely free-to-play! It does not require a subscription—you can sign up and play whenever you want.
How do I use a VPN for Lost Ark?
Subscribe to ExpressVPN and download the app for Windows or routers.
In addition to keeping your data and files safe within an encrypted network, ExpressVPN also protects you from potential DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks while gaming. You can also use our VPN to lower ping times between various gaming servers by connecting to locations closer to the network hosts.
If your ISP (internet service provider) is intentionally throttling certain kinds of network traffic, a VPN can bypass these restrictions and restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, users have even reported faster gaming speeds.
Can I be banned from Lost Ark?
Yes. Individual players can be blocked from playing Lost Ark, usually because they have violated a game’s rules to the detriment of other players. This can include such infractions as: Cheating, botting or automation (i.e. using AI to play in your place), and interfering with the operation of game servers or other players.
Depending on the severity of the ban, you can lodge an appeal to have it investigated.
What devices can I play Lost Ark on?
Can I use a free proxy to play Lost Ark?
Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN also works with streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer. In countries with heavy censorship, a VPN can help you unblock popular sites like YouTube and Google. It’s also the fastest, easiest way to browse the internet privately and securely—for example, with a VPN Chrome extension.
