Get the best VPN for playing FIFA online

Sign up for ExpressVPN, the best VPN for gaming.
What is FIFA?
FIFA is a massively popular series of football games developed by EA Sports. There have been various incarnations of the franchise since its inception in 1993, including tent-pole spin-offs such as FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, FIFA Street, and FIFA Manager. The later entries into the main FIFA franchise contain licensed inclusions for most international football leagues, including the English Premier League, Italian Serie A, French Ligue 1, Japanese J1 League, Australian A-League, and South Korean K-League just to name a few.
Whether you’re in story mode, building dream teams with Ultimate Team, playing locally with your friends, or multiplayer online, FIFA has something to offer every football fan. No wonder it’s one of the most played games in the world.
How does a VPN lower ping?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
FAQ: Using a VPN for FIFA
Will a VPN let me play FIFA games for free?
No, you will need to purchase a copy of a FIFA game.
How do I use a VPN for FIFA?
If you're playing on Windows or Mac, subscribe to ExpressVPN and download its apps. For game consoles like PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, use the ExpressVPN app for routers. Not ready for a VPN router? Your Windows or Mac computer can be used as a "virtual router" instead.
In addition to keeping your data and files safe within an encrypted network, ExpressVPN also protects you from potential DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks while gaming. You can also use our VPN to lower ping times between various gaming servers by connecting to locations closer to the network hosts.
If your ISP (internet service provider) is intentionally throttling certain kinds of network traffic, a VPN can bypass these restrictions and restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, users have even reported faster gaming speeds.
Can I be banned from FIFA?
Yes. EA will issue bans for violations against community standards. Bans can be temporary or permanent, depending on the severity of the offense.
In the event of a ban, players can start playing FIFA again by using a different IP address, and one way to do that is by connecting to a VPN. A VPN gives you a new IP address so you can be more anonymous, beat censorship, and get back to gaming.
What devices can I play FIFA on?
Compatible devices depend on which version of FIFA you have. For example, FIFA 19 is available on Windows, macOS, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
FIFA 20 is available on Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. FIFA 21 is available on Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.
Can I use a free proxy to play FIFA?
Free proxy services are discouraged for playing games online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN also works with streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer. In countries with heavy censorship, a VPN can help you unblock popular sites like YouTube and Google. It's also the fastest, easiest way to browse the internet privately and securely.
