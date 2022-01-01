Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Play Marvel Future Revolution with a VPN.

Whether you’re at school, traveling abroad, or using public Wi-Fi, ExpressVPN helps you securely play Marvel Future Revolution from anywhere without sacrificing speed.

Play Marvel Future Revolution with a VPN in 3 easy steps

Sign up for ExpressVPN, the best VPN for gaming.

Connect to any VPN server location in 94 countries.

Securely play Marvel Future Revolution, with minimal lag.

Play Marvel Future Revolution securely, and with ultra-fast speeds, with ExpressVPN

What is Marvel Future Revolution?

Earths across the multiverse have collapsed, forming a new "Primary Earth" in an event known as the Convergence. It is up to you, as an agent of the newly formed Omega Flight superhero team, to battle a procession of supervillains hell-bent on destruction.

Assemble a team of heroes across different dimensions—comprised of members of the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Guardians of the Galaxy—to play five different exciting game modes. Excelsior, true believer!

Why play Marvel Future Revolution with a VPN?

With ExpressVPN you can play Marvel Future Revolution from anywhere—even public Wi-Fi and school networks—without sacrificing speed. Be advised that Marvel Future Revolution needs an active and steady internet connection for gameplay.

Need more help? Contact our Support Team 24/7 for step-by-step instructions to get set up with the game.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and the Netmarble Corporation Terms of Service for more details.

How does a VPN lower ping?

Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.

6 reasons ExpressVPN is essential to online gamers

Four falling dots.

Powerful protection

Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

Speedometer.

Boost connectivity

Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 94 countries.

Swipe gesture through buffering icon to illustrate going past throttled internet connection.

Bypass throttling

Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.

Video game buttons.

Access more online

Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.

Access content you want on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and other devices.

Play on all devices

Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.

Two computer monitors linked by a gradient circle.

Game without borders

No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.

