Play Future Revolution with a VPN
Play Marvel Future Revolution with a VPN
Whether you’re at school, traveling abroad, or using public Wi-Fi, ExpressVPN helps you securely play Marvel Future Revolution from anywhere without sacrificing speed.
Play Marvel Future Revolution with a VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN, the best VPN for gaming.
Step 2
Connect to any VPN server location in 94 countries.
Step 3
Securely play Marvel Future Revolution, with minimal lag.
What is Marvel Future Revolution?
Earths across the multiverse have collapsed, forming a new "Primary Earth" in an event known as the Convergence. It is up to you, as an agent of the newly formed Omega Flight superhero team, to battle a procession of supervillains hell-bent on destruction.
Assemble a team of heroes across different dimensions—comprised of members of the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Guardians of the Galaxy—to play five different exciting game modes. Excelsior, true believer!
Why play Marvel Future Revolution with a VPN?
With ExpressVPN you can play Marvel Future Revolution from anywhere—even public Wi-Fi and school networks—without sacrificing speed. Be advised that Marvel Future Revolution needs an active and steady internet connection for gameplay.
Need more help? Contact our Support Team 24/7 for step-by-step instructions to get set up with the game.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and the Netmarble Corporation Terms of Service for more details.
How does a VPN lower ping?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
6 reasons ExpressVPN is essential to online gamers
Powerful protection
Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.
Boost connectivity
Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 94 countries.
Bypass throttling
Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.
Access more online
Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.
Play on all devices
Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.
Game without borders
No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.
What gamers say about us
@expressvpn I was able to get the service i needed for gaming 10/10 all platforms thx well worth service i needed!
Wow, @expressvpn thank you for the stable connection, allowing me to stream and game with minimal issues on my rural connection!
First #vpn to do that well for me.
Yeet! Yup. Its the fastest VPN I’ve ever used to date. I dont even bother switching it off for gaming anymore. Hardly notice it.
Get a risk-free VPN and play Marvel Future Revolution now
Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you’re not satisfied playing Marvel Future Revolution online with ExpressVPN, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.