How to safely spoof your Pokémon Go location.

Having trouble catching ‘em all? ExpressVPN, in tandem with third-party GPS spoofing apps*, can help you change your virtual location so that you can capture exotic Pokémon from anywhere in the world.

Is location spoofing in Pokémon Go illegal?

Location spoofing in Pokémon Go is not illegal but it is against Niantic, Inc.’s (Pokémon Go’s developer) Player Guidelines and Terms of Service.

While it’s possible to spoof your phone’s location with an app, in most instances you'll need to root your Android or jailbreak your iOS device. Rooting and jailbreaking refer to a method that hackers use to circumvent the software restrictions set by phone manufacturers and allows users to customize their device features and install a wider variety of apps.

*ExpressVPN does not endorse rooting, jailbreaking, or any third-party apps for this purpose. Please exercise extreme caution when installing new apps or making drastic changes to your device.

How to spoof your Pokémon Go location step by step

Spoofing your Pokémon Go location with a VPN is easy. First thing’s first, you’ll need a VPN. ExpressVPN provides a secure tunnel between your device and the internet that protects your online traffic from prying eyes. Using a VPN when going online also helps you to change your IP address so that your device appears to be in a different country. 

Sign up for ExpressVPN and download the app for Android or iOS. Every subscription is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to spoof your Pokémon Go location on Android

Step 1: Get a GPS spoofing app

Due to the evolving app landscape and associated risks, ExpressVPN cannot provide a specific recommendation for GPS spoofing apps. Instead, head over to the Google Play store and search for “gps spoofing” to explore your options.

Step 2: Enable mock locations

Next, you’ll need to enable Developer mode by heading to your phone’s device Settings, then:

  1. Tap About phone or About device

  2. Tap Build number seven times

  3. On a Samsung device, tap Software information then tap Build number seven times

  4. Go back into Settings then tap Developer options

  5. Scroll down and tap Select mock location app

    1. On some devices, you’ll need to tap either Mock locations app or Allow mock locations

Step 3: Root your Android device

As stated above, ExpressVPN does not endorse rooting your Android device. Please perform the requisite amount of research on the topic before making drastic changes to your device. Keep in mind that rooting your phone can affect its security features.

Step 4: Download a mock location module

Download, install, and enable a mock location module.

Step 5: Choose a VPN server location

Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 105 countries.

Step 6: Turn on GPS spoofing app

Make sure that your GPS spoofing app is running.

Step 7: Play Pokémon Go

That’s it! You’re ready to play Pokémon Go on your Android!

How to spoof your Pokémon Go location on iOS

Step 1: Jailbreak your iPhone

As stated above, ExpressVPN does not endorse jailbreaking your iOS device. Please perform the requisite amount of research on the topic before making drastic changes to your device. Keep in mind that jailbreaking your phone can affect its security features.

Step 2: Mask your iPhone’s jailbroken status

Once you’ve completed signing up, connect to ExpressVPN and securely play Pokémon Go!

Step 3: Get a GPS spoofing app

Due to the evolving app landscape and associated risks, ExpressVPN cannot provide a specific recommendation for GPS spoofing apps. Instead, head over to the Google Play store and search for “gps spoofing” to explore your options.

Step 4: Choose a VPN server location

Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 105 countries.

Step 5: Play Pokémon Go

That’s it! You’re ready to play Pokémon Go on your Android!

Avoiding the ‘failed to detect location’ error

On occasion, you may encounter the error 12: failed to detect location bug. Before troubleshooting, it’s worth first trying to restart your device and clearing the game’s cache data on your device. If the error persists, here are a few things that may be causing it:

  • Your device is unable to receive GPS signals. You can try moving to different areas to see if this improves.

  • Mock locations are disabled. Make sure you’ve enabled mock locations and that they match the location you’ve set your VPN to.

  • Find My Device is active. If you’re using an Android device, make sure the Find My Device feature is disabled.

Why is ExpressVPN the best VPN for Pokémon Go?

Powerful protection

Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

Boost connectivity

Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 105 countries.

Bypass throttling

Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.

Access more online

Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.*

Access content you want on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and other devices.

Play on all devices

Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.

Game without borders

No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.*

Can I use a free VPN for location spoofing in Pokémon Go?

Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of a paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.

Read more about free proxy services vs. VPNs.

Paid VPN vs. free VPN
Express VPN ExpressVPNMost free VPNs

Data limit

Unlimited

10GB

VPN server locations

105 countries

10-50 countries

Customer support

24/7 live chat

Email

Server technology

TrustedServer

PC-based

Activity and connection logging

Never

No promises

Simultaneous connections supported

Up to 8

1

Device support

Apps for every device

Desktop and mobile

Custom VPN protocol

Lightway

None

Download a VPN for Pokémon Go on all your devices

Get the best VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more.

An ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon TV Fire Stick, and Samsung Smart TV. Get a VPN APK for your Android devices, or download ExpressVPN for iOS. You can even get a VPN extension for Chrome.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems
For Apple TV

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension
Brave extension
Vivaldi extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

