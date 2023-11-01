How to spoof your Pokémon Go location on Android

Step 1: Get a GPS spoofing app

Due to the evolving app landscape and associated risks, ExpressVPN cannot provide a specific recommendation for GPS spoofing apps. Instead, head over to the Google Play store and search for “gps spoofing” to explore your options.

Step 2: Enable mock locations

Next, you’ll need to enable Developer mode by heading to your phone’s device Settings, then:

Tap About phone or About device Tap Build number seven times On a Samsung device, tap Software information then tap Build number seven times Go back into Settings then tap Developer options Scroll down and tap Select mock location app On some devices, you’ll need to tap either Mock locations app or Allow mock locations

Step 3: Root your Android device

As stated above, ExpressVPN does not endorse rooting your Android device. Please perform the requisite amount of research on the topic before making drastic changes to your device. Keep in mind that rooting your phone can affect its security features.

Step 4: Download a mock location module

Download, install, and enable a mock location module.

Step 5: Choose a VPN server location

Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 105 countries.

Step 6: Turn on GPS spoofing app

Make sure that your GPS spoofing app is running.

Step 7: Play Pokémon Go

That’s it! You’re ready to play Pokémon Go on your Android!