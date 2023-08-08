Play Clash of Clans with a VPN
Ready to conquer the realm? Whether you’re at school, traveling abroad, or using a public Wi-Fi network, avoid high ping lobbies with the fastest VPN for gaming.
Lead your clan to victory!
Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee
How to set up a VPN for Clash of Clans
Setting up a VPN for Clash of Clans is easy. Here’s how:
Step 1: Get ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN provides a secure tunnel between your device and the internet that protects your online traffic from prying eyes. Using a VPN when playing Clash of Clans online also helps you to change your IP address so that your device appears to be in a different country.
Sign up for ExpressVPN and download the app for Android or iOS. Every subscription is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Step 2: Choose a VPN server location location
Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 94 countries. Clash of Clans is available in most countries around the world so connecting to the one closest to your physical location is recommended.
Step 3: Play Clash of Clans
Once you’re connected to ExpressVPN, securely play Clash of Clans with minimal lag.
What is Clash of Clans?
Clash of Clans is a free-to-play mobile strategy game developed by Supercell. Players can create clans, build armies, engage in combat, and conquer villages. In addition to the main title, there are several spin-offs including Clash Royale, Clast Quest, Clash Mini, and Clash Heroes.
Why you need a VPN for Clash of Clans
Powerful protection
Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.
Boost connectivity
Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 94 countries.
Bypass throttling
Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.
Access more online
Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.
Play on all devices
Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.
Game without borders
No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.
How does a VPN change your playing region?
Using a VPN changes your IP address, the unique number that identifies you and your location in the world. With a new IP address, you can game online as if you were in the UK, U.S., Canada, Australia, or virtually any country, if the service has VPN servers there.
How does a VPN lower ping?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
Can I use a free VPN to play Clash of Clans?
Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of a paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
|Express VPN ExpressVPN
|Most free VPNs
Data limit
Unlimited
10GB
VPN server locations
94 countries
10-50 countries
Customer support
24/7 live chat
Server technology
TrustedServer
PC-based
Activity and connection logging
Never
No promises
Simultaneous connections supported
Up to 8
1
Device support
Apps for every device
Desktop and mobile
Custom VPN protocol
Lightway
None
Download a VPN for Clash of Clans on all your devices
Get the best VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more.
An ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Samsung Smart TV. Get a VPN APK for your Android devices, or download ExpressVPN for iOS. You can even get a VPN extension for Chrome.
Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
FAQ: Clash of Clans VPN
In which countries is Clash of Clans banned?
Generally speaking, Clash of Clans is available to download and play in almost every country. That said, players may have difficulty getting support in: Belarus and Vietnam.
Can I use a VPN for Clash of Clans?
Yes! Use of VPNs is not against Supercell’s Terms of Service. And ExpressVPN’s ultra-fast servers provide a secure and private online gaming experience from any location—including your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network—while defeating ISP throttling. Should you encounter errors, or have questions about using ExpressVPN, just contact Support—available 24/7 via live chat or email.
Which VPN is the best for Clash of Clans?
With servers across 94 countries, best-in-class encryption, and ultra-fast speeds that offer minimal buffering, ExpressVPN is the best and most reliable VPN for playing Valorant.
In which country Clash of Clans is most played?
Clash of Clans is popular all over the world but has a particular strong user base in the United States and Turkey.
Do pro gamers use VPNs?
With the emergence and growth of the eSports industry, more pro gamers are opting to use VPNs while gaming to enhance connectivity, increase security, defeat censorship, and protect against DDoS attacks.
DDoS attacks have become an increasing issue in recent years, and using a VPN for gaming provides powerful protection by changing your IP address.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN also works with streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer. In countries with heavy censorship, a VPN can help you unblock popular sites like YouTube and Google. It’s also the fastest, easiest way to browse the internet privately and securely—for example, with a VPN Chrome extension.
What gamers say about us
@expressvpn I was able to get the service i needed for gaming 10/10 all platforms thx well worth service i needed!
Wow, @expressvpn thank you for the stable connection, allowing me to stream and game with minimal issues on my rural connection!
First #vpn to do that well for me.
Yeet! Yup. Its the fastest VPN I’ve ever used to date. I dont even bother switching it off for gaming anymore. Hardly notice it.
Try a risk-free VPN for playing Clash of Clans
Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you’re not satisfied playing Clash of Clans online with ExpressVPN, contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.