How to play League of Legends in a different region.

Any time a new player signs up for a Riot Games account to play League of Legends, they’ll automatically be assigned a server based on their region. Get ExpressVPN to change your location so you can play League of Legends in different regions.

Changing your League of Legends account region with a VPN is easy. Here’s how:

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Step 1: Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN provides a secure tunnel between your device and the internet that protects your online traffic from prying eyes. Using a VPN when going online also helps you to change your IP address so that your device appears to be in a different country.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and download the app for Windows or macOS. Every subscription is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Step 2: Choose a VPN server location

Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 94 countries. As Garena has servers in different locations, connecting to the one closest to your physical location is recommended.

Step 3: Create a new Riot Games account

Head on over to the League of Legends website and sign up for a new account. Please make sure you select the correct region in the dropdown on the sign up page as you’ll need to pay for any changes in future.

Step 4: Play League of Legends

Once you’ve completed signing up, connect to ExpressVPN and securely play League of Legends!

Why do you need a new Riot Games account?

Each Riot Account is globally unique and is linked to a specific League of Legends region—meaning they are limited to servers based on the location where the account was created. This means, for example, that if your account was created in the U.S., you’d only be able to play on U.S. servers.

To play with friends from other regions, you’ll need to create a new Riot Games account specifically for that region. That said, if you wanted to play League of Legends on your primary account in a different region, you’ll need to transfer that account

Change your account region with Riot Points

Whether you’re looking to play with friends in a different region or migrating to a new country, transferring your Riot Games account region is easy. Transfers will need to be purchased via the League of Legends client app store, cost 2,600 Riot Points(RP), and should be active immediately following payment.

To do this, simply:

  1. Click the store button on the home page of the League of Legends client app

  2. Click Purchase RP

  3. Select your preferred method of payment

  4. Select an option with at least 2,600 RP (roughly equivalent to USD $20)

  5. Enter your payment details

  6. Head back to the main store page

  7. Click the account button

  8. Select your new League of Legends server region

Congratulations! You can now play League of Legends in a new region. 

Please note that once you’ve changed your Riot Games account region, you can change it back to its original location within two weeks of the last game you played in that region.

Which League of Legends regions can you transfer to?

Here is a list of transfer locations available for each region of origin:

TRANSFER TO

FAQ: Changing regions in League of Legends

What will be transferred over to my new Riot Games account?
What is the best VPN for playing League of Legends?
Can I play League of Legends with players who live in other countries?
Can I change my Riot account region?
How can I check my League of Legends region?
How can I check the League of Legends server status?
How do I change my League of Legends server to Asia?

Can I use a free VPN to play League of Legends?

Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of a paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.

Read more about free proxy services vs. VPNs.

Paid VPN vs. free VPN
Express VPN ExpressVPNMost free VPNs

Data limit

Unlimited

10GB

VPN server locations

94 countries

10-50 countries

Customer support

24/7 live chat

Email

Server technology

TrustedServer

PC-based

Activity and connection logging

Never

No promises

Simultaneous connections supported

Up to 8

1

Device support

Apps for every device

Desktop and mobile

Custom VPN protocol

Lightway

None

