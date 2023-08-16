Play League of Legends in a different region How to play League of Legends in a different region
Any time a new player signs up for a Riot Games account to play League of Legends, they’ll automatically be assigned a server based on their region. Get ExpressVPN to change your location so you can play League of Legends in different regions.
How to play League of Legends in a different region
Changing your League of Legends account region with a VPN is easy. Here’s how:
Step 1: Get ExpressVPN
Using a VPN when going online also helps you to change your IP address so that your device appears to be in a different country.
Step 2: Choose a VPN server location
Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 94 countries.
Step 3: Create a new Riot Games account
Head on over to the League of Legends website and sign up for a new account. Please make sure you select the correct region in the dropdown on the sign up page as you’ll need to pay for any changes in future.
Step 4: Play League of Legends
Once you’ve completed signing up, connect to ExpressVPN and securely play League of Legends!
Why do you need a new Riot Games account?
Each Riot Account is globally unique and is linked to a specific League of Legends region—meaning they are limited to servers based on the location where the account was created. This means, for example, that if your account was created in the U.S., you’d only be able to play on U.S. servers.
To play with friends from other regions, you’ll need to create a new Riot Games account specifically for that region. That said, if you wanted to play League of Legends on your primary account in a different region, you’ll need to transfer that account
Change your account region with Riot Points
Whether you’re looking to play with friends in a different region or migrating to a new country, transferring your Riot Games account region is easy. Transfers will need to be purchased via the League of Legends client app store, cost 2,600 Riot Points(RP), and should be active immediately following payment.
To do this, simply:
Click the store button on the home page of the League of Legends client app
Click Purchase RP
Select your preferred method of payment
Select an option with at least 2,600 RP (roughly equivalent to USD $20)
Enter your payment details
Head back to the main store page
Click the account button
Select your new League of Legends server region
Congratulations! You can now play League of Legends in a new region.
Please note that once you’ve changed your Riot Games account region, you can change it back to its original location within two weeks of the last game you played in that region.
Which League of Legends regions can you transfer to?
Here is a list of transfer locations available for each region of origin:
|TRANSFER TO
North America (NA)
Europe West, Europe Nordic and East, Brazil, Oceania, Russia, Turkey, Latin America North, Latin America South, and Japan.
Europe West (EUW)
North America, Europe Nordic and East, Brazil, Oceania, Russia, Turkey, Latin America North, Latin America South, and Japan.
Europe Nordic and East (EUNE)
North America, Europe West, Brazil, Oceania, Russia, Turkey, Latin America North, Latin America South, and Japan.
Latin America North (LAN)
North America, Brazil, Latin America South, Europe West, Europe Nordic and East, and Japan.
Latin America South (LAS)
North America, Brazil, Latin America North, Europe West, Europe Nordic and East, and Japan.
Russia or Turkey (RU and TR)
North America, Europe West, Europe Nordic and East, and Japan.
Oceania (OCE)
North America, Europe West, Europe Nordic and East, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, Latin America North, Latin America South, and Japan.
Japan (JP)
North America, Europe West, Europe Nordic and East, Brazil, Oceania, Russia, Turkey, Latin America North, and Latin America South.
FAQ: Changing regions in League of Legends
What will be transferred over to my new Riot Games account?
Here's a rundown of will and won't be transferred over to your new Riot Games account when you transfer your account to a different region:
Things that will transfer
Summoner Level, Champions and skins (incl. ward skins), Emotes, Rune pages, Summoner Icons, XP boosts, BE balance, Remaining RP (minus the cost of transfer), Friends List, Hextech Crafting Inventory, Champion Mastery levels, Hidden MMR value (adapted to the new region), Stats: games played, takedowns, wins, etc., Loading screen borders, Item Sets, Summer name (if available), Username (provided it’s globally unique), Eternals Progress, and Challenges Progress.
Things that will not transfer
Victory Points, Honor Level, Forum Badges, Current Ranked League placement, Mission Progress, Your Shop offers, Clash trophies, Clash Banners, Clash Flag Frames, Clash Club affiliations, and Loot Milestone Progress
What is the best VPN for playing League of Legends?
With servers across 94 countries, best-in-class encryption, and ultra-fast speeds that offer minimal buffering, ExpressVPN is the best and most reliable VPN for playing League of Legends.
Can I play League of Legends with players who live in other countries?
Yes! There are two ways you can play League of Legends with players in other countries:
Create a new Riot Games account in a different region.
Transfer your existing account to a different region. This option requires a payment and you can only transfer to specific regions based on your account’s region of origin.
Can I change my Riot account region?
Yes! You can transfer your Riot Games account to other regions. The process costs 2,600 RP (around USD $20) and you can only transfer to specific regions based on your region of origin.
How can I check my League of Legends region?
To check your League of Legends region, simply hover over your summoner icon on the home page of the League of Legends client app.
How can I check the League of Legends server status?
Checking your local League of Legends server status is easy. Simply:
Click on League of Legends
Select your region and language
Click Continue
From here, you’ll be able to see if there are any issues currently affecting servers in your region.
How do I change my League of Legends server to Asia?
This depends on where in Asia you would like to switch to. For example, with Japan you can either transfer your existing account or create a whole new account in that region.
For Southeast Asian servers, it’s a bit more complicated. It should be noted that transfers into Southeast Asia can be done but transfers out are disabled as of mid 2023.
Playing on servers in South Korea is also complicated as you are required to have a South Korean social security (KSSN) number and phone number for registration.
Playing on Tencent’s (Riot Games’ parent company) servers in China is more than likely impossible—as are account transfers to and from China.
