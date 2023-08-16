Change your account region with Riot Points

Whether you’re looking to play with friends in a different region or migrating to a new country, transferring your Riot Games account region is easy. Transfers will need to be purchased via the League of Legends client app store, cost 2,600 Riot Points(RP), and should be active immediately following payment.

To do this, simply:

Click the store button on the home page of the League of Legends client app Click Purchase RP Select your preferred method of payment Select an option with at least 2,600 RP (roughly equivalent to USD $20) Enter your payment details Head back to the main store page Click the account button Select your new League of Legends server region

Congratulations! You can now play League of Legends in a new region.

Please note that once you’ve changed your Riot Games account region, you can change it back to its original location within two weeks of the last game you played in that region.