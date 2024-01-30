Get an extra {{bonus_days}} days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Play Warzone with a VPN

Get a nuke and crush your foes with the best Black Ops 6 VPNCrush your foes with the best Black Ops 6 VPN

Lower your ping, play with far-away friends, or get some bot lobbies in Black Ops 6 with ExpressVPN.

How to use a VPN for Black Ops 6

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Get ExpressVPN and download the app.

Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.

Build your loadout and start shooting other players.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Why you need a VPN for Black Ops 6

There’s no worse feeling than seeing an opponent, pulling the trigger first, and dying due to a lag spike. A gaming VPN can help you get around that by stabilizing your connection to get more consistent performance. Even better, it can actually lower your ping in the right circumstances. That can be the difference between getting a nuke and dying before you start a kill streak.

Or, if you want to grind out some weapon XP and relax, you can connect to a VPN server halfway around the world, preferably where it’s early morning and hardly anyone is online, to get some easy bot lobbies.

A VPN also masks your IP address and encrypts all traffic between you and the VPN server. These features help to mitigate DDoS attacks, protect you when you play on public Wi-Fi, bypass network blocks at work and school, and can even bypass ISP game traffic throttling.

How can a VPN reduce ping in Black Ops 6?

By knowing the best flank routes, basically. High ping and latency are sometimes caused by overcrowded networks, bad signal routing, and other issues beyond your control. ExpressVPN is designed to use the fastest route between you and the VPN server of your choice.

Choose one that’s as close as possible to the game server that you want, and it will automatically bypass the issues mentioned above. And voila, you get a lower ping!

Here’s why ExpressVPN is the best Black Ops 6 VPN

ExpressVPN is designed to move as fast as you do in-game, help you land those flick shots, and avoid damage. Here’s how it manages all of that:

Powerful protection

Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

Boost connectivity

Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 105 countries.

Bypass throttling

Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.

Access more online

Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.

Access content you want on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and other devices.

Play on all devices

Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.

Game without borders

No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.

Survive more fights with ExpressVPN’s global server network

Choosing a VPN server close to the game server gets you the best possible ping, and ExpressVPN has your back with servers in 105 countries all over the world. This makes it easy to get a fast and stable connection wherever you are. Alternatively, connect to a server that’s very far away if you’re looking for bot lobbies.

Every ExpressVPN server is built to process incredible amounts of data in less time than it takes you to click on someone else’s head. This processing speed allows you to enjoy your Black Ops 6 matches lag-free at every level.

Download a Black Ops 6 VPN on any gaming device

If you’re playing on your PC, you can download ExpressVPN’s native Windows app. Call of Duty Mobile players can use the Android and iOS apps. It takes minutes to set up, so you’ll be back to your game in no time—only with less lag and more protection.

Xbox and PlayStation players will need to configure ExpressVPN on a VPN-enabled router, but that doesn’t take long either. This method has the added benefit of protecting your whole network. Play on any device you want. ExpressVPN has you covered.

What is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6?

Released in 2024, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the sixth installment in the Black Ops branch of the franchise. It features a single player campaign that has been well-received, and the frenetic multiplayer modes for which Call of Duty is so well known. It’s the classic boots on the ground gameplay you love, with the modern setting you may have been missing for a while.

The game features a brand new movement system, and the following multiplayer modes: Kill Order, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Search and Destroy, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, Gunfight, Headquarters, and Control. There are also plenty of weapons to grind for and level up, and the now-expected battle pass system to keep you busy.

FAQ: Black Ops 6

