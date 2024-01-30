Why you need a VPN for Black Ops 6

There’s no worse feeling than seeing an opponent, pulling the trigger first, and dying due to a lag spike. A gaming VPN can help you get around that by stabilizing your connection to get more consistent performance. Even better, it can actually lower your ping in the right circumstances. That can be the difference between getting a nuke and dying before you start a kill streak.

Or, if you want to grind out some weapon XP and relax, you can connect to a VPN server halfway around the world, preferably where it’s early morning and hardly anyone is online, to get some easy bot lobbies.

A VPN also masks your IP address and encrypts all traffic between you and the VPN server. These features help to mitigate DDoS attacks, protect you when you play on public Wi-Fi, bypass network blocks at work and school, and can even bypass ISP game traffic throttling.