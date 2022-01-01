Download the best VPN for Roblox

Download the best Roblox VPN
Securely play Roblox from anywhere—even in school, while traveling abroad, or on public Wi-Fi networks—with lower ping and minimal lag, too!
Sign up for ExpressVPN, the best VPN for gaming.
What is Roblox?
Roblox is a free-to-play online platform and virtual community where users can play games (known as “experiences”), or develop their own for others to play. Besides playing and creating experiences, Roblox users can also customize their own avatars and virtual spaces using the in-world currency Robux, or socialize with players around the world. With over 40 million experiences spanning a wide range of genres, it’s easy to see why Roblox is a global phenomenon among kids and adults alike.
How does a VPN lower Roblox ping?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
Why is it important to use a Roblox VPN?
Besides getting to play Roblox with ultra-fast speeds and lower ping, a reliable VPN keeps your connection encrypted so no one else can see into your online traffic. This gives you greater protection so you can transact and purchase Robux securely, all while staying protected from DDoS attacks, hackers, and snoops as you game.
Plus, if you’re on a network that may be throttling speeds or blocking Roblox, using a VPN can help you get fast, secure access again.
What devices is Roblox available on?
Roblox is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, PC, and Xbox One. Cross-platform play is supported, so you can game with players who are using other compatible devices.
Cross-platform play is supported, so you can game with players who are using other compatible devices.
Is Roblox safe for kids?
Generally, yes—though some parental guidance may be advised for younger children. Due to its wide range of user-generated content, Roblox holds a “Teen” ESRB rating and PEGI rating of “Parental Guidance Recommended.” Roblox’s content is also filtered for profanity and inappropriate images, under the following recommended age categories:
All Ages: Content is generally suitable for all ages. May contain infrequent mild violence and/or light, unrealistic blood.
9 and above: Content is generally suitable for ages 9 and up. May contain frequent mild violence and/or heavy, unrealistic blood.
13 and above: Content is generally suitable for ages 13 and up. May contain frequent moderate violence and/or light, realistic blood.
When signing up, users will be prompted to include their birth date. Roblox automatically includes certain account restrictions for players under 13, and parents can also set up additional parental controls on their child’s account.
In addition to parental controls, using a VPN with Roblox also adds an essential layer of security and privacy. A Roblox VPN ensures your internet traffic is fully encrypted, making it much harder for snoops and hackers to determine your identity and real location. This makes for a much safer internet experience and helps both parents and children go online with peace of mind.
How do Roblox parental controls work?
Parental controls can be activated on a Roblox account by going to Settings > Parental control. Here, parents can customize online chat capabilities, access to Roblox experiences based on age recommendations, and set spending limits on how much Robux their child can purchase. An account PIN code can also be enabled, which requires a 4-digit code to be entered before any settings can be changed.
Can you use a VPN on Roblox? Does a VPN work with Roblox mobile?
Yes, it is perfectly legal to use a VPN with Roblox. ExpressVPN has apps for just about every platform, including mobile devices, so you can play Roblox with peace of mind and improved connectivity all day every day.
Can I be banned on Roblox?
Yes, Roblox has a list of offenses that will result in account suspension for different lengths of time, depending on the severity of the offense. The most extreme Roblox ban involves permanently banning a player’s IP address. Users caught up in such a ban can access Roblox again by using a different IP address.
