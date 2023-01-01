Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Play PUBG with the best VPN for gaming.

Play PUBG with the best VPN

Play PUBG with the best VPN for gaming

Whether you’re at school, traveling abroad, or using a public Wi-Fi network, avoid high ping lobbies with the fastest VPN for gaming.

Get ExpressVPN

Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee

Play PUBG anywhere in 3 easy steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN, the best VPN for gaming.

Step 2

Globe showing United States

Connect to any VPN server location in 94 countries.

Step 3

Variety of devices with the PUBG: Battlegrounds logo.

Securely play PUBG with minimal lag.

With ExpressVPN, you can play PUBG online with lower ping.

Get ExpressVPN
PUBG: Battlegrounds on a variety of devices.

What is PUBG: Battlegrounds?

PUBG: Battlegrounds is a free-to-play battle royale video game that can be played either in first or third person. It can be played solo, duo, or with a team of up to four players and can involve up to 100 opponents. The ultimate goal is to be the last individual or team standing.

One game controller taking a long route to reach a server, with another one taking a short VPN tunnel.

How does a VPN lower ping?

Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.

FAQ: PUBG VPN

Will a VPN let me play PUBG for free?
How do I use a VPN for PUBG?
Can I be suspended from PUBG?
What devices can I play PUBG on?
Can I use a free proxy to play PUBG?
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?

6 reasons ExpressVPN is essential for online gamers

Four falling dots.

Powerful protection

Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

Speedometer.

Boost connectivity

Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 94 countries.

Swipe gesture through buffering icon to illustrate going past throttled internet connection.

Bypass throttling

Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.

Video game buttons.

Access more online

Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.

Access content you want on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and other devices.

Play on all devices

Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.

Two computer monitors linked by a gradient circle.

Game without borders

No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.

Game Now With ExpressVPN

What gamers say about us

NickolasEdmunds Twitter avatar.

@expressvpn I was able to get the service i needed for gaming 10/10 all platforms thx well worth service i needed!

NickolasEdmunds
User HUMECHGAMES recommending ExpressVPN for Apple TV.

Wow, @expressvpn thank you for the stable connection, allowing me to stream and game with minimal issues on my rural connection!

First #vpn to do that well for me.

humechgames
User SKY_MASTERS737 recommending ExprssVPN for Nvidia Shield.

Yeet! Yup. Its the fastest VPN I’ve ever used to date. I dont even bother switching it off for gaming anymore. Hardly notice it.

@Sky_Masters737
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try the risk-free VPN for playing PUBG

Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you’re not satisfied playing PUBG: Battlegrounds online with ExpressVPN, contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

Get ExpressVPN

Choose language