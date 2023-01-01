Play PUBG with the best VPN
Play PUBG with the best VPN for gaming
Whether you’re at school, traveling abroad, or using a public Wi-Fi network, avoid high ping lobbies with the fastest VPN for gaming.
What is PUBG: Battlegrounds?
PUBG: Battlegrounds is a free-to-play battle royale video game that can be played either in first or third person. It can be played solo, duo, or with a team of up to four players and can involve up to 100 opponents. The ultimate goal is to be the last individual or team standing.
How does a VPN lower ping?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
FAQ: PUBG VPN
Will a VPN let me play PUBG for free?
PUBG: Battlegrounds is completely free to play! It does not require a subscription no matter what platform you’re playing on. This means that players do not need a PlayStation Plus subscription to play on PlayStation 4 or 5, nor do they need an Xbox Live subscription when playing on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S.
How do I use a VPN for PUBG?
Subscribe to ExpressVPN and download the app for your gaming device of choice—Windows, Android, or iOS. For game consoles like PlayStation, and Xbox, use the ExpressVPN app for routers. Not ready for a VPN router? Your Windows computer can be used as a “virtual router” instead.
In addition to keeping your data and files safe within an encrypted network, ExpressVPN also protects you from potential DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks while gaming. You can also use our VPN to lower ping times between various gaming servers by connecting to locations closer to the network hosts.
If your ISP (internet service provider) is intentionally throttling certain kinds of network traffic, a VPN can bypass these restrictions and restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, users have even reported faster gaming speeds.
Can I be suspended from PUBG?
Yes. Individual players can be blocked from playing PUBG: Battlegrounds, usually because they have violated a game’s rules. This can include such infractions as: Cheating, stalking, doxing, manipulation of match results, and exploiting bugs and glitches in the game.
Bans can last for 3 days, 30 days, or be permanent. Once a player has been banned, their account’s restrictions cannot be lifted, nor the time reduced.
What devices can I play PUBG on?
PUBG: Battlegrounds is available on Windows, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X/S.
Can I use a free proxy to play PUBG?
Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN also works with streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer. In countries with heavy censorship, a VPN can help you unblock popular sites like YouTube and Google. It’s also the fastest, easiest way to browse the internet privately and securely—for example, with a VPN Chrome extension.
6 reasons ExpressVPN is essential for online gamers
Powerful protection
Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.
Boost connectivity
Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 94 countries.
Bypass throttling
Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.
Access more online
Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.
Play on all devices
Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.
Game without borders
No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.
