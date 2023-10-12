What is Blue Protocol?

Blue Protocol is a free-to-play online action RPG featuring dynamic combat, customizable characters, and an epic storyline where you become the hero of your very own fantasy adventure. Players can choose from five different classes, each with unique skills that could add damage multipliers, healing, or elemental effects – creating a true-to-you character representative in game.

Please note that Blue Protocol is currently only available to play in Japan and only in Japanese. A wider international release in more languages is slated for mid 2024.