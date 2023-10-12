Play Blue Protocol beta with a VPN Play Blue Protocol beta from anywhere with a VPN
Blue Protocol is a story-heavy online action RPG that has been making waves since its limited launch—but it’s not available everywhere. Get ExpressVPN to change your online location and play the Blue Protocol beta with minimal lag.
How to set up a VPN for Blue Protocol
Setting up a VPN for Blue Protocol is easy. Here’s how:
Step 1: Get ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN provides a secure tunnel between your device and the internet that protects your online traffic from prying eyes. Using a VPN when playing Blue Protocol online also helps you to change your IP address so that your device appears to be in a different country.
Sign up for ExpressVPN and download the app for Windows. Every subscription is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Step 2: Choose a VPN server location
Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 105 countries. In this case, you’ll want to connect to a secure server in Japan.
Step 3: Play Blue Protocol in your country
Once you’re connected to ExpressVPN, securely play Blue Protocol in your region with minimal lag.
What is Blue Protocol?
Blue Protocol is a free-to-play online action RPG featuring dynamic combat, customizable characters, and an epic storyline where you become the hero of your very own fantasy adventure. Players can choose from five different classes, each with unique skills that could add damage multipliers, healing, or elemental effects – creating a true-to-you character representative in game.
Please note that Blue Protocol is currently only available to play in Japan and only in Japanese. A wider international release in more languages is slated for mid 2024.
Why you need a VPN for Blue Protocol
Powerful protection
Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.
Boost connectivity
Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 105 countries.
Bypass throttling
Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.
Access more online
Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.*
Play on all devices
Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.
Game without borders
No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.*
How does a VPN change your playing region?
Using a VPN changes your IP address, the unique number that identifies you and your location in the world. With a new IP address, you can game online as if you were in the UK, U.S., Canada, Australia, or virtually any country, if the service has VPN servers there.
How does a VPN lower ping?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
Can I use a free VPN to play Blue Protocol?
Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of a paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
|Express VPN ExpressVPN
|Most free VPNs
Data limit
Unlimited
10GB
VPN server locations
105 countries
10-50 countries
Customer support
24/7 live chat
Server technology
TrustedServer
PC-based
Activity and connection logging
Never
No promises
Simultaneous connections supported
Up to 8
1
Device support
Apps for every device
Desktop and mobile
Custom VPN protocol
Lightway
None
Download a VPN for Blue Protocol on all your devices
Get the best VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more.
An ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Samsung Smart TV. Get a VPN APK for your Android devices, or download ExpressVPN for iOS. You can even get a VPN extension for Chrome.
Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
FAQ: Blue Protocol VPN
Can you play Blue Protocol outside Japan?
As of 2023, Blue Protocol is currently only available in Japan and only in the Japanese language. For Japanese players who are overseas, a VPN can help you stay connected to your existing sites and services to help you game as easily as you would at home.
What protocol should I use for playing Blue Protocol?
ExpressVPN supports a variety of standard tunneling protocols, as well as our own protocol Lightway, built from the ground up to provide a fast, reliable, and secure online gaming VPN experience.
Is Blue Protocol available on mobile?
Is Blue Protocol available in the U.S.?
Is Blue Protocol cross platform?
Blue Protocol is expected to be both cross-play and cross-platform.
What gamers say about us
@expressvpn I was able to get the service i needed for gaming 10/10 all platforms thx well worth service i needed!
Wow, @expressvpn thank you for the stable connection, allowing me to stream and game with minimal issues on my rural connection!
First #vpn to do that well for me.
Yeet! Yup. Its the fastest VPN I’ve ever used to date. I dont even bother switching it off for gaming anymore. Hardly notice it.
Try a risk-free VPN for playing Blue Protocol
