How to Play Mobile Legends with a VPN How to Play Mobile Legends with a VPN in 2023
Welcome to Mobile Legends! Whether you’re at school, traveling abroad, or using a public Wi-Fi network, avoid high ping lobbies with the fastest VPN for mobile gaming.
Fight for your glory!
How to set up a VPN for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Setting up a VPN for Mobile Legends is a breeze. Here’s how:
Step 1: Get ExpressVPN
Sign up for ExpressVPN and download the app for Android or iOS. Every subscription is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Step 2: Choose a VPN server location
Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 94 countries.
Step 3: Play Mobile Legends
Once you’re connected to ExpressVPN, securely play Mobile Legends: Bang Bang with minimal lag.
What is Mobile Legends?
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is a mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game developed by Moonton that was first released in 2016. Gameplay pits two teams, each consisting of five players, against each other in 10-minute battles. Players take on the role of a “Hero,” with six possible role types including: Tank, Marksman, Assassin, Fighter, Mage, and Support.
Why you need a VPN for Mobile Legends
Powerful protection
Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.
Boost connectivity
Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 94 countries.
Bypass throttling
Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.
Access more online
Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.
Play on all devices
Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.
Game without borders
No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.
How does a VPN lower ping?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
Can I use a free VPN to play Mobile Legends?
|Express VPN ExpressVPN
|Most free VPNs
Data limit
Unlimited
10GB
VPN server locations
94 countries
10-50 countries
Customer support
24/7 live chat
Server technology
TrustedServer
PC-based
Activity and connection logging
Never
No promises
Simultaneous connections supported
5
1
Device support
Apps for every device
Desktop and mobile
Custom VPN protocol
Lightway
None
Download a VPN for Mobile Legends on all your devices
Get the best VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more.
An ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon TV Fire Stick, and Samsung Smart TV. Get a VPN APK for your Android devices, or download ExpressVPN for iOS. You can even get a VPN extension for Chrome.
Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
FAQ: Mobile Legends VPN
What is the best VPN country for Mobile Legends?
Due to the extreme popularity of Mobile Legends across Southeast Asia, connecting to VPN servers in that region may present reduced ranking possibilities. Servers located in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia are recommended for the best experience.
That said, always try to connect to a server location that’s closer to you geographically.
How do I hide my location on MLBB?
To hide your location in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang:
Tap the settings gear icon
Tap Interface
Tap location off
Is VPN illegal in Mobile Legends?
Using a VPN while playing Mobile Legends is not prohibited. You may, however, find that your account will be banned or blocked if you violate the game’s rules by cheating, stalking, doxing, or manipulating match results.
Why would gamers want a VPN in the first place?
In addition to keeping your data and files safe within an encrypted network, using a VPN for mobile gaming also protects you from potential DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks. You can also use ExpressVPN to lower ping times between various gaming servers by connecting to locations closer to the network hosts.
Further, if your ISP (internet service provider) is intentionally throttling certain kinds of network traffic, use of a VPN can bypass these restrictions and restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, users have even reported faster gaming speeds.
Should you turn off VPN for gaming?
Whether you’re gaming or not, we recommend keeping ExpressVPN on anytime your device is connected to the internet. By leaving the app running in the background, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that your privacy is always protected.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN also works with streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer. In countries with heavy censorship, a VPN can help you unblock popular sites like YouTube and Google. It’s also the fastest, easiest way to browse the internet privately and securely—for example, with a VPN Chrome extension.
