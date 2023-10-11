Best VPN to Play Diablo Immortal
Whether you’re at school, traveling abroad, or using a public Wi-Fi network, securely play Diablo Immortal anywhere with the fastest VPN for gaming.
How to set up a VPN for Diablo Immortal
Setting up a VPN for Diablo Immortal is easy. Here’s how:
Step 1: Get ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN provides a secure tunnel between your device and the internet that protects your online traffic from prying eyes. Using a VPN when playing Diablo Immortal online also helps you to change your IP address so that your device appears to be in a different country.
Step 2: Choose a VPN server location
Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 105 countries. Diablo Immortal is available in most countries around the world so connecting to the one closest to your physical location is recommended.
Step 3: Play Diablo Immortal
Once you’re connected to ExpressVPN, securely play Diablo Immortal with minimal lag.
What is Diablo Immortal?
Diablo Immortal is a free-to-play, massively multiplayer online action role-playing game (MMORPG) developed by Blizzard Entertainment that was released in 2022. It is set between Diablo II and Diablo III and players can choose between the following character classes: Barbarian, Wizard, Monk, Necromancer, Demon Hunter, Crusader, and Blood Knight.
Why you need a VPN for Diablo Immortal?
Powerful protection
Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.
Boost connectivity
Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 105 countries.
Bypass throttling
Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.
Access more online
Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.*
Play on all devices
Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.
Game without borders
No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.*
How does a VPN change your playing region?
Using a VPN changes your IP address, the unique number that identifies you and your location in the world. With a new IP address, you can game online as if you were in the UK, U.S., Canada, Australia, or virtually any country, if the service has VPN servers there.
How does a VPN lower ping?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
Can I use a free VPN to play Diablo Immortal?
Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of a paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
FAQ: Diablo Immortal VPN
Can you play Diablo Immortal with a VPN?
Yes! Use of VPNs is not against Blizzard’s End User License Agreement. And ExpressVPN’s ultra-fast servers provide a secure and private online gaming experience from any location—including your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network—while defeating ISP throttling. Should you encounter errors, or have questions about using ExpressVPN, just contact Support—available 24/7 via live chat or email.
Why is Diablo Immortal not available in my country?
There are various reasons why Diablo Immortal may not be available in your country including regional laws or publishing restrictions. For example, Diablo Immortal is currently not available in the Netherlands or Belgium most likely due to regulations around loot boxes.
Is Diablo Immortal server locked?
Your Diablo Immortal characters are locked to the server upon signing up to the game. It is possible to switch servers for a fee but only within the same region in which you reside.
Can you play Diablo Immortal with other servers?
Unfortunately, you cannot play Diablo Immortal with your friends on different servers in other countries. That said, you can play with your friends on different servers in the same country/region.
Will Diablo Immortal merge servers?
Blizzard has already initiated several rounds of server merges in late 2022 and early 2023.
Can you play Diablo Immortal on PC and mobile with the same character?
As Diablo Immortal is both crossplay and cross-progression, you can play Diablo Immortal on different platforms with the same character.
Try a risk-free VPN for playing Diablo Immortal
