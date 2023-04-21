What do I need to play COD: Warzone Mobile?

As Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is currently only available in Australia, several requirements must be met in order to play the game in other regions.*

An active VPN service

Using a mobile gaming VPN will help you change your location so that you can play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile without restrictions whether you’re at school, traveling abroad, or using a public Wi-Fi network. A VPN can also lower ping times and help minimize lag.

An active Australian Google Play or App Store account

To install Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on your Android or iOS device, you will need to create a Google Play or App Store account with Australia set as your location. Do note that you can only change your country once a year for both Google Play and the Apple App Store so it’s best to create a whole new account instead.

An active Australian Activision account

An Australian-based Activision account is required to play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. As with Google Play and the Apple App Store, there may be restrictions on modifying the location of your existing account so creating a brand new account altogether is recommended.