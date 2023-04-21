Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

How to play COD: Warzone Mobile with a VPN.

Download the best Warzone Mobile VPN How to play COD: Warzone Mobile with a VPN in 2023

Whether you’re at school, traveling abroad, or using a public Wi-Fi network, avoid high ping lobbies and securely play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile anywhere with the fastest VPN for gaming.

What do I need to play COD: Warzone Mobile?

As Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is currently only available in Australia, several requirements must be met in order to play the game in other regions.*

An active VPN service

Using a mobile gaming VPN will help you change your location so that you can play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile without restrictions whether you’re at school, traveling abroad, or using a public Wi-Fi network. A VPN can also lower ping times and help minimize lag.

An active Australian Google Play or App Store account

To install Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on your Android or iOS device, you will need to create a Google Play or App Store account with Australia set as your location. Do note that you can only change your country once a year for both Google Play and the Apple App Store so it’s best to create a whole new account instead.

An active Australian Activision account

An Australian-based Activision account is required to play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. As with Google Play and the Apple App Store, there may be restrictions on modifying the location of your existing account so creating a brand new account altogether is recommended.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and the Activision Terms of Use for more details.

An Android and iPhone with Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

How to install COD: Warzone Mobile

Android

  1. Using ExpressVPN, connect to an Australian server

  2. Sign into Google Play with your Australian Google account

  3. Search for Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile

  4. Tap Install

  5. Tap Play once installation is complete

iOS

  1. Using ExpressVPN, connect to an Australian server

  2. Sign into the App Store with your Australian Apple account

  3. Search for Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile

  4. Tap Get

  5. Tap Open once installation is complete

How to set up a VPN for COD: Warzone Mobile

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN, the best VPN for gaming.

Step 2

Choose and connect to a secure VPN location in Australia.

Step 3

Securely play Warzone Mobile with minimal lag.

Securely play Warzone Mobile with minimal lag.

With ExpressVPN, you can play Warzone Mobile online with lower ping

What is Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile?

What is Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile?

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is a free-to-play mobile battle royale video game with cross-progression with Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The game contains both a single player campaign and a multiplayer mode.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is an entirely different game to Call of Duty: Mobile, which will be phased out over time.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is currently only available in Australia but is expected to be released in other regions over time.

One game controller taking a long route to reach a server, with another one taking a short VPN tunnel.

How does a VPN lower ping?

Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.

Can I use a free VPN to play COD Warzone Mobile?

Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of a paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.

Read more about free proxy services vs. VPNs.

Paid VPN vs. free VPN
Express VPN ExpressVPNMost free VPNs

Data limit

Unlimited

10GB

VPN server locations

94 countries

10-50 countries

Customer support

24/7 live chat

Email

Server technology

TrustedServer

PC-based

Activity and connection logging

Never

No promises

Simultaneous connections supported

5

1

Device support

Apps for every device

Desktop and mobile

Custom VPN protocol

Lightway

None

Download a VPN for Warzone Mobile on all your devices

Get the best VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more.

Download ExpressVPN apps.

An ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon TV Fire Stick, and Samsung Smart TV. Get a VPN APK for your Android devices, or download ExpressVPN for iOS. You can even get a VPN extension for Chrome.

Why you should use a VPN for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Powerful protection

Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

Speedometer.

Boost connectivity

Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 94 countries.

Bypass throttling

Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.

Access more online

Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.

Access content you want on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and other devices.

Play on all devices

Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.

Game without borders

No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.

