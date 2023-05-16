Play World of Warcraft with a VPN (2023) How to Play World of Warcraft with a VPN in 2023
Calling all heroes of Azeroth! Whether you’re at school, traveling abroad, or using a public Wi-Fi network, avoid high ping lobbies and securely play World of Warcraft anywhere with the fastest VPN for gaming.
How to set up a VPN for World of Warcraft (WoW)
Setting up a VPN for World of Warcraft is a breeze. Here’s how:
Step 1: Get ExpressVPN
Sign up for ExpressVPN and download the app for Windows or macOS. Every subscription is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Step 2: Choose a VPN server location
Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 94 countries.
Step 3: Play World of Warcraft
Once you’re connected to ExpressVPN, securely play World of Warcraft with minimal lag.
What is World of Warcraft?
World of Warcraft is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) developed by Blizzard Entertainment that was first released in 2004. Gameplay generally consists of:
Questing, where players engage in missions issued by non-playable characters (NPCs). Quest types include slaying enemies, collecting resources, exploring new territories, or rescuing NPCs.
Dungeons and raids, where players band together to explore dungeons or fight major enemies.
Player vs player, where players are pitted against each other and engage in combat.
Why you need a VPN for World of Warcraft
Powerful protection
Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.
Boost connectivity
Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 94 countries.
Bypass throttling
Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.
Access more online
Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.
Play on all devices
Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.
Game without borders
No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.
How does a VPN lower ping?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
Can I use a free VPN to play World of Warcraft?
|Express VPN ExpressVPN
|Most free VPNs
Data limit
Unlimited
10GB
VPN server locations
94 countries
10-50 countries
Customer support
24/7 live chat
Server technology
TrustedServer
PC-based
Activity and connection logging
Never
No promises
Simultaneous connections supported
5
1
Device support
Apps for every device
Desktop and mobile
Custom VPN protocol
Lightway
None
Download a VPN for World of Warcraft on all your devices
Get the best VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more.
An ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon TV Fire Stick, and Samsung Smart TV. Get a VPN APK for your Android devices, or download ExpressVPN for iOS. You can even get a VPN extension for Chrome.
Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
FAQ: World of Warcraft VPN
Can I use VPN for World of Warcraft?
Yes! Use of VPNs is not against Blizzard’s End User License Agreement. And ExpressVPN’s ultra-fast servers provide a secure and private online gaming experience from any location—including your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network—while defeating ISP throttling. Should you encounter errors, or have questions about using ExpressVPN, just contact Support—available 24/7 via live chat or email.
What is the top WoW private server?
Some of the best private World of Warcraft servers include: WoW Circle, WoW Mania, Unlimited WoW, Ether Sudem and RetriWiW Insta 60.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN also works with streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer. In countries with heavy censorship, a VPN can help you unblock popular sites like YouTube and Google. It’s also the fastest, easiest way to browse the internet privately and securely—for example, with a VPN Chrome extension.
